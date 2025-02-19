Western Force Announce Squad for Brumbies Clash; Paenga-Amosa Set for Debut

The Western Force have unveiled their 23-man squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific Round 2 fixture against the ACT Brumbies, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, at GIO Stadium in Canberra. Notably, Wallabies hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa is poised to make his debut off the bench, following his recent return from a three-year stint with Montpellier in France.

Key Squad Updates:

Debutant: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, who joined the Force during the off-season, is set to earn his first cap for the club as a finisher.

Back-rower Reed Prinsep and Wallabies winger Dylan Pietsch have been promoted to the starting XV, bringing fresh dynamism to the forward pack and backline, respectively.

Prop Tiaan Tauakipulu has been included among the reserves, providing additional front-row depth.

Starting XV:

Harry Johnson-Holmes (Loosehead Prop) Nic Dolly (Hooker) Tom Robertson (Tighthead Prop) Jeremy Williams (Lock) Darcy Swain (Lock) Reed Prinsep (Blindside Flanker) Carlo Tizzano (Openside Flanker) Vaiolini Ekuasi (Number Eight) Nic White (Scrum-half) Ben Donaldson (Fly-half) Dylan Pietsch (Left Wing) Hamish Stewart (Inside Centre) Reesjan Pasitoa (Outside Centre) Harry Potter (Right Wing) Mac Grealy (Fullback)

Reserves:

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Hooker) Tiaan Tauakipulu (Prop) Atu Moli (Prop) Sam Carter (Lock) Will Harris (Back Row) Issak Fines-Leleiwasa (Scrum-half) Max Burey (Fly-half) Sio Tomkinson (Centre)

Head Coach Simon Cron expressed confidence in the selected squad, emphasizing the blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talents. The team aims to build on their momentum following a thrilling 45-44 comeback victory over Moana Pasifika in the season opener.

Fans can catch the action live, with the match kicking off at 7:45 PM AEDT. For those unable to attend, live updates will be available through the Western Force’s official channels.

Read more: https://westernforce.rugby/news/force-team-named-brumbies-clash-bpa-debut-2025219