Thursdays Rugby News 

How good is it to have the Super Rugby back the footy was fast fun and exciting I expect that this year’s comp will be the closest in years with any team capable of beating another. The Six Nations is heading for the pointy end so let’s get into it. Keith will preview on Saturday don’t worry mate we will keep the Calcutta Cup safe for you for another year.

Wallaby Coaching Appointment Opinion

RA is in an enviable position going into this appointment of the Wallabies coach. For the first time in 20 years, we have the opportunity to have continuity with Joe Schmitt handing over in a structured way to his successor. Look at the past with Jones to Connelly to Deans to McKenzie to MC to Rennie to Jones Mark 2 to Schmitt, That was an omnishmbles of the highest order.

Part of the advantage that New Zealand have had is the transition from Henry to Hansen to Foster essentially meant a 18 year continuity piece allowing clarity of vision. In 2007 they had the wolves at the gate after an early exit from the RWC and were smart enough to stay the course.

I was extremely pleased to see that when RA were talking to Joe Schmitt when he was considering his future there were no leaks. It seemed to be handled by adults so when the decision was made it was clear and concise. Let’s hope this continues with the appointment of the next coach and Schmitt continues as an advisory capacity. To be honest I actually feel that RA could get this one right.

Wallaby Tests for the 2025

Wallaby fans

15 Tests is one way to shoe horn experience into the squad

Wallabies v Fiji – Sunday, July 6 at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

British & Irish Lions Tour

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions – Saturday, July 19 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions – Saturday, July 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Wallabies v British & Irish Lions – Saturday, August 2 at Accor Stadium, Sydney

The Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup

Wallabies v South Africa – Saturday, August 16 at TBC

Wallabies v South Africa – Saturday, August 23 at TBC

Wallabies v Argentina – Saturday, September 6 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Wallabies v Argentina – Saturday, September 13 at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wallabies v New Zealand – Saturday, September 27, Eden Park, Auckland

Wallabies v New Zealand – Saturday, October 4 at Optus Stadium, Perth

End of Year Tour

Wallabies v Japan – Saturday, October 25 at National Stadium, Tokyo

Autumn Nations Tour

Wallabies v England – Saturday, November 1 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Wallabies v Italy – Saturday, November 8 at TBC

Wallabies v Ireland – Saturday, November 15 at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Wallabies v France – Saturday, November 22 at TBC

Super Rugby Teams Round 2

Are you not entertained?

Having received a cease and desist letter from the Novocastrian firm Schlock Achtung and Waterdown I can no longer use the term “Fearless Predictions” as is has been trademarked by a guy who writes on Friday.

Happy’s guesses on this week’s games are as follows

Chiefs by 5

Reds by 7

Canes by 10

Blues by 10 Stern Vern will be laying down the law

Brumbies by not much it’s a vibe thing

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato,

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Leroy Carter, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie

Replacements: Brodie McAllister, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Ioane Moananu, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Manumaua Letiu, George Bower, Sam Matenga, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jordan Way

TMO: Brett Cronin

Friday 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Moana Pasifika at Suncorp Stadium,

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Matt Faessler, George Blake, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Lachie Anderson

PASIFIKA (1-15): James Lay, Millennium Sanerivi, Feteleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Samuel Slade, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Sione Havili Talitui, Ardie Savea (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Melani Matavao, Danny Toala, Losi Filipo

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter

TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday 2:35 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Fijian Drua at McLean Park, Napier,

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Brayden Iose, Cameron Roigard, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Will Tucker, Peter Lakai, Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Ngatungane Punivai

DRUA (1-15): Emosi Tuqiri, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Meli Derenalagi, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani (co-c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Tanilea Rakuro, Inia Tabuavou, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Junior Ratuva, Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai, Meli Tuni, Leona Rotuisolia, Kitione Salawa, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Maggie Cogger-Orr

TMO: Marcus Playle

Saturday 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium,

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Mikaele Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Finn Hurley

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Lui Naeata

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Cameron Suafoa, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: James Mullan, Joshua Fusitua, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Tafua Funaki, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Western Force at GIO Stadium,

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Shaw, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Dylan Pietsch, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ryan Coxon, Atu Moli, Sam Carter, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Anthony Petrie, Stu CurranTMO: Glenn Newman

Injury report follows

This guy might cause a few headaches on the weekend. Hopefully for the Tahs, not himself.

Brumbies

Feao Fotuaika (ankle/ round 3)

Noah Lolesio (concussion / round 3)

David Feliuai (finger/ round 3)

Rob Valetini (hamstring / TBC)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/ TBC)

Tevita Alatini (ACL / TBC)

Harry Vella (ACL / TBC)

Blues

Kurt Eklund (groin)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

PJ Sheck (shoulder)

Zarn Sullivan (foot)

Stephen Perofeta (calf)

Ben Ake (shoulder).

Chiefs

Wallace Sititi (knee/long term)

Liam Coombes Fabling (knee/ 4-6 weeks)

Fiti Sa (shoulder/ long term)

Samisoni Taukiaho (Achilles / 4-6 weeks)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Shoulder / short term)

Malachi Wrampling (knee /short term)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring / long term)

Crusaders

George Bell (toe/foot / TBC)

Kershawl Sykes-Martin (knee / 5-6 weeks)

Finlay Brewis (shoulder / season)

Dallas McLeod (hip / round one)

Codie Taylor (hamstring / 2-3 weeks)

Fletcher Anderson (heel / 2-3 weeks)

Rivez Reihana (ankle / 2-3 weeks)

Seb Calder (AC joint / 3-5 weeks)

Quentin Strange (Pec/hamstring / 4-6 weeks)

Dom Gardiner (hamstring / 4-6 weeks)

Jamie Hannah (shoulder / 4-6 weeks)

Aki Tuivailala (finger / 4-6 weeks)

Johnny McNicholll (hamstring / 4-6 weeks)

Braydon Ennor (wrist / TBC)

Fijian Drua

Etonia Waqa (Knee, short term)

Selestino Ravutaumada (Shoulder, short term)

Epeli Momo (Knee, long term)

Vilive Miramira (ankle, short term)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (foot / 8 weeks )

Jonah Lowe (ACL / 6 weeks )

TK Howden (hamstring / 3 weeks)

Jona Nareki (ankle / 4 weeks)

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck / 8 weeks)

Hurricanes

Zach Gallagher (Achilles / TBC)

Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring / round 8)

Ruben Love (ankle / round 7)

Lucas Cashmore (knee / round 7)

Brett Cameron (knee / season)

Asafo Aumua (foot / round three)

Tyrel Lomax (ankle / TBC)

Devan Flanders (ankle / TBC)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (round three)

Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ TBC)

Riley Higgins (Hand / TBC)

Billy Proctor (Achilles / TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Fine Inisi (hamstring)

Lotu Inisi (hamstring)

Nerai Fomai (knee/season)

NSW Waratahs

TBA next week

Western Force

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Kane Koteka (ribs)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Henry Robertson (ribs)

Papillon Sevele (knee)

Tiaan Tauakipulu (ribs)

Queensland Reds

Matt Gibbon

Isaac Henry

Will McCulloch

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

Liam Wright

Mason Gordon

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Alex Hodgman

Jude Gibbs

Hossman back tomorrow