Thursdays Rugby News 

How good is it to have the Super Rugby back the footy was fast fun and exciting I expect that this year’s comp will be the closest in years with any team capable of beating another. The Six Nations is heading for the pointy end so let’s get into it. Keith will preview on Saturday don’t worry mate we will keep the Calcutta Cup safe for you for another year.
Wallaby Coaching Appointment Opinion
RA is in an enviable position going into this appointment of the Wallabies coach. For the first time in 20 years, we have the opportunity to have continuity with Joe Schmitt handing over in a structured way to his successor. Look at the past with Jones to Connelly to Deans to McKenzie to MC to Rennie to Jones Mark 2 to Schmitt, That was an omnishmbles of the highest order.
Part of the advantage that New Zealand have had is the transition from Henry to Hansen to Foster essentially meant a 18 year continuity piece allowing clarity of vision. In 2007 they had the wolves at the gate after an early exit from the RWC and were smart enough to stay the course.
I was extremely pleased to see that when RA were talking to Joe Schmitt when he was considering his future there were no leaks. It seemed to be handled by adults so when the decision was made it was clear and concise. Let’s hope this continues with the appointment of the next coach and Schmitt continues as an advisory capacity. To be honest I actually feel that RA could get this one right.
Wallaby Tests for the 2025
15 Tests is one way to shoe horn experience into the squad
Wallabies v Fiji – Sunday, July 6 at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
British & Irish Lions Tour
Wallabies v British & Irish Lions – Saturday, July 19 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Wallabies v British & Irish Lions – Saturday, July 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Wallabies v British & Irish Lions – Saturday, August 2 at Accor Stadium, Sydney
The Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup
Wallabies v South Africa – Saturday, August 16 at TBC
Wallabies v South Africa – Saturday, August 23 at TBC
Wallabies v Argentina – Saturday, September 6 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
Wallabies v Argentina – Saturday, September 13 at Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Wallabies v New Zealand – Saturday, September 27, Eden Park, Auckland
Wallabies v New Zealand – Saturday, October 4 at Optus Stadium, Perth
End of Year Tour
Wallabies v Japan – Saturday, October 25 at National Stadium, Tokyo
Autumn Nations Tour
Wallabies v England – Saturday, November 1 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Wallabies v Italy – Saturday, November 8 at TBC
Wallabies v Ireland – Saturday, November 15 at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Wallabies v France – Saturday, November 22 at TBC
Super Rugby Teams Round 2
Having received a cease and desist letter from the Novocastrian firm Schlock Achtung and Waterdown I can no longer use the term “Fearless Predictions” as is has been trademarked by a guy who writes on Friday.
Happy’s guesses on this week’s games are as follows
Chiefs by 5
Reds by 7
Canes by 10
Blues by 10 Stern Vern will be laying down the law
Brumbies by not much it’s a vibe thing
Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato,
CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Leroy Carter, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie
Replacements: Brodie McAllister, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling
CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Ioane Moananu, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan
Replacements: Manumaua Letiu, George Bower, Sam Matenga, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod
Referee: Angus Gardner
Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jordan Way
TMO: Brett Cronin
Friday 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Moana Pasifika at Suncorp Stadium,
REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell
Replacements: Matt Faessler, George Blake, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Lachie Anderson
PASIFIKA (1-15): James Lay, Millennium Sanerivi, Feteleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Samuel Slade, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Sione Havili Talitui, Ardie Savea (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili
Replacements: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Melani Matavao, Danny Toala, Losi Filipo
Referee: Paul Williams
Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter
TMO: Richard Kelly
Saturday 2:35 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Fijian Drua at McLean Park, Napier,
HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Brayden Iose, Cameron Roigard, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Callum Harkin
Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Will Tucker, Peter Lakai, Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Ngatungane Punivai
DRUA (1-15): Emosi Tuqiri, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Meli Derenalagi, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani (co-c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Tanilea Rakuro, Inia Tabuavou, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Junior Ratuva, Ilaisa Droasese
Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai, Meli Tuni, Leona Rotuisolia, Kitione Salawa, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi
Referee: James Doleman
Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Maggie Cogger-Orr
TMO: Marcus Playle
Saturday 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium,
HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Mikaele Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Finn Hurley
Replacements: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Lui Naeata
BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Cameron Suafoa, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Beauden Barrett.
Replacements: James Mullan, Joshua Fusitua, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Tafua Funaki, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.
Referee: Nic Berry
Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey
TMO: Brett Cronan
Saturday 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Western Force at GIO Stadium,
BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright
Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Shaw, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton
FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Dylan Pietsch, Mac Grealy
Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ryan Coxon, Atu Moli, Sam Carter, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe
Assistant Referees: Anthony Petrie, Stu CurranTMO: Glenn Newman
Injury report follows
Brumbies
- Feao Fotuaika (ankle/ round 3)
- Noah Lolesio (concussion / round 3)
- David Feliuai (finger/ round 3)
- Rob Valetini (hamstring / TBC)
- Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/ TBC)
- Tevita Alatini (ACL / TBC)
- Harry Vella (ACL / TBC)
Blues
- Kurt Eklund (groin)
- Sam Darry (shoulder, season)
- PJ Sheck (shoulder)
- Zarn Sullivan (foot)
- Stephen Perofeta (calf)
- Ben Ake (shoulder).
Chiefs
- Wallace Sititi (knee/long term)
- Liam Coombes Fabling (knee/ 4-6 weeks)
- Fiti Sa (shoulder/ long term)
- Samisoni Taukiaho (Achilles / 4-6 weeks)
- Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Shoulder / short term)
- Malachi Wrampling (knee /short term)
- Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring / long term)
Crusaders
- George Bell (toe/foot / TBC)
- Kershawl Sykes-Martin (knee / 5-6 weeks)
- Finlay Brewis (shoulder / season)
- Dallas McLeod (hip / round one)
- Codie Taylor (hamstring / 2-3 weeks)
- Fletcher Anderson (heel / 2-3 weeks)
- Rivez Reihana (ankle / 2-3 weeks)
- Seb Calder (AC joint / 3-5 weeks)
- Quentin Strange (Pec/hamstring / 4-6 weeks)
- Dom Gardiner (hamstring / 4-6 weeks)
- Jamie Hannah (shoulder / 4-6 weeks)
- Aki Tuivailala (finger / 4-6 weeks)
- Johnny McNicholll (hamstring / 4-6 weeks)
- Braydon Ennor (wrist / TBC)
Fijian Drua
- Etonia Waqa (Knee, short term)
- Selestino Ravutaumada (Shoulder, short term)
- Epeli Momo (Knee, long term)
- Vilive Miramira (ankle, short term)
Highlanders
- Oliver Haig (foot / 8 weeks )
- Jonah Lowe (ACL / 6 weeks )
- TK Howden (hamstring / 3 weeks)
- Jona Nareki (ankle / 4 weeks)
- Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck / 8 weeks)
Hurricanes
- Zach Gallagher (Achilles / TBC)
- Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring / round 8)
- Ruben Love (ankle / round 7)
- Lucas Cashmore (knee / round 7)
- Brett Cameron (knee / season)
- Asafo Aumua (foot / round three)
- Tyrel Lomax (ankle / TBC)
- Devan Flanders (ankle / TBC)
- Isaia Walker-Leawere (round three)
- Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ TBC)
- Riley Higgins (Hand / TBC)
- Billy Proctor (Achilles / TBC)
Moana Pasifika
- Fine Inisi (hamstring)
- Lotu Inisi (hamstring)
- Nerai Fomai (knee/season)
NSW Waratahs
TBA next week
Western Force
- Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)
- Bayley Kuenzle (knee)
- Harry Hoopert (knee)
- Kane Koteka (ribs)
- Divad Palu (shoulder)
- Matt Proctor (shoulder)
- Henry Robertson (ribs)
- Papillon Sevele (knee)
- Tiaan Tauakipulu (ribs)
Queensland Reds
- Matt Gibbon
- Isaac Henry
- Will McCulloch
- Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
- Liam Wright
- Mason Gordon
- Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
- Alex Hodgman
- Jude Gibbs