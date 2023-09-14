Nudgee College win 44th QLD GPS Rugby Premiership

Nudgee have won the 2023 QLD GPS Rugby Premiership with a 37 – 7 win over The Southport School at Southport.

TSS v Nudgee College

A win to TSS would have resulted in a possible 4-way premiership with TSS, Nudgee, Churchie & Toowoomba Grammar sharing the title, however Nudgee College proved too strong, winning their 44th Rugby premiership.

Nudgee started strongly with tries to Prestyn Laine-Setu and Cruz Lemming, before TSS narrowed the lead to 14-7 with a try to Mason King.

The second half was all Nudgee College, however, with tries to Nicholas Conway, Macarius Pereira and James Duggan. The try, to winger, Nicholas Conway in particular, was a spectacular 50-metre solo effort to score under the posts.

TSS 7 (Tries: Mason King; Conv: Spencer Alcock) defeated by Nudgee 37 (Tries: Prestyn Laine-Setu, Cruz Lemming, Nicholas Conway, Macarius Pereira, James Duggan; Conv: Maddox Maclean 3; Pen: Maddox Maclean 2)

Other GPS Round 9 Results

🏉 BSHS 17 defeated by BBC 34

🏉 IGS 21 defeated by TGS 40

🏉 Churchie 34 defeated GT 28

Final ladder for 2023 QLD GPS Rugby 1st XV

Teams

TSS: Kigsley Uys, Blaze Moana, Dylan Laughlin, Sebastian Smith-Power, Fergus Gillan, Will Carter, Billy Wellard, Amare Milford, Tom Goldie, Spencer Alcock, Charlie Coffey, Billy Tonkin, Mason King, Kilarney Lavender, Charlie Dwyer

Reserves: TBC, Trequaan Stanley, Jonah Raniwai, TBC, TBC, Thomas Houlahan, Dallas Ingram, Cooper Nelson

Nudgee: Cruz Lemming, Oliver Barrett, Macarius Pereira, Ed Kasprowicz, Thomas Hansson, Hugo Hart, Noah Rauluni, Sam Hyne, Samuel Watson, Maddox Maclean, James Duggan, Ryan Heaton, Prestyn Laine-Sietu, Nicholas Conway, Jacob Johnson

Reserves: TBC, TBC, Alex Watkins, Oliver Clarke, John Grenfell, Charlie O’Connell, Finnigan O’Rielley, Princeton Ioane