The Dropped Kick-Off 124 – #FillTheHill

The Dropped Kick-Off 124 - #FillTheHill
The Wallabies are two from two!

Nick W, Natho and Andy are back this week to chat the latest results for the Wallabies and Wallaroos, plus cast their eye ahead to the rest of the international round, and the upcoming game against Georgia.

It also comes with a special call to fill the hill for Jordan Luke.

Fill The Hill Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-jordan-luke 

rugby.com.au article: https://www.rugby.com.au/news/fillthehill-to-aid-injured-norths-winger-jordan-luke-2024710 

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

