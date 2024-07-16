The Dropped Kick-Off 124 – #FillTheHill

The Wallabies are two from two!

Nick W, Natho and Andy are back this week to chat the latest results for the Wallabies and Wallaroos, plus cast their eye ahead to the rest of the international round, and the upcoming game against Georgia.

It also comes with a special call to fill the hill for Jordan Luke.

Fill The Hill Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-jordan-luke

rugby.com.au article: https://www.rugby.com.au/news/fillthehill-to-aid-injured-norths-winger-jordan-luke-2024710