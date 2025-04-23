Culture club.

Listen up heathens, it’s about time you all got some refinement in your lives. To that end, G&GR are happy to support long time reader & contributor Mike D and his endeavours. Over to you Mike.

Hi, I’m Mike Darvall. No, I’m not here to ask you to vote for someone, I’m here to talk theatre. I wouldn’t dare ask on any other sports related forum, but I’ve seen the breadth and depth of discussion on this page and you’re clearly erudite and thoughtful enough to consider my proposal.

Pushing Up (pushingup.com.au) is a local grassroots theatre company based in Toowoomba that’s aiming to develop local theatre capabilities to world class levels. There’s a lot of amazing work being done in QLD, but it tends to be focused on Brisbane. We’re looking to extend that level of capability into the regions. Yes, we’re aiming high.

I’ve adapted a short story for stage, “The Sea and Little Fishes” by Sir Terry Pratchett; an unofficial version but with permission of his estate. Pushing Up is staging the play this June the 25th and 26th . To cover the costs of it we’re aiming to raise $25 thousand through sponsorships and private donations that will be matched by local and regional grants and in-kind contributions.

Sponsorship packages start at $250 and range up to major sponsor capacity. We have a prospectus for anyone who is interested, but are always open to alternative options that better suit our sponsors. Please feel free to contact me at: pushinguptheatre@gmail.com or by phone on 0400 765 567. I will get back to you as soon as possible, however, I have to cover my day job as well (geologist) so please forgive me any delays.

For anyone who would like to support the production in a private capacity, we also have a Go Fund Me account set up: https://gofund.me/790b39fd Any and all support is gratefully accepted, including sharing the Go Fund Me with a wider group. For anyone who donates $250, you will have your name listed as a donor on the program – only if you want it to be, of course. Thanks for reading, and may your team ruck well and maul hard and carry all before them… unless they’re playing the Reds.

Thanks. Mike.