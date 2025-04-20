Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #66: Super Point. Go the Aussie teams.

Well, this season of Super Rugby Pacific is the season that just keeps on giving. Just when you think it can’t get any more exciting it drops more Easter chocolate in your lap than that little furry creature. Just spectacular. Except if you are Hoss and a Tahs supporter, or KARL for that matter.

Let’s dive into this round game by game and then have a gander at the SRP ladder. On this Easter Monday, sit down on the couch, bring up your phone or your tablet, have some more leftover jHot cross buns and chocolate, add to that a big cup of that elixir of life☕ and let’s talk rugby.

Super Rugby Pacific Round 10

Crusaders 25 defeated Blues 22

Comenth the man, cometh JOC 3.0 – Well folks, in a game that looked more like synchronised swimming with rucks than rugby, it was none other than the James “Iceman” O’Connor who stood up in the freezing rain and channelled his inner Jonny Wilkinson (with better hair) to boot the Crusaders to a 25-22 win over the Blues.

Yep, you read that right. JOC, the once wayward son of Wallabyland, now moonlighting in Crusader red, iced the clock and the Blues with a 40m penalty kick that had more drama than a Kiwi soap opera. In the middle of Cyclone Tam, the man from the Gold Coast steps up like it’s a sunny arvo on the Queensland beaches and slots it like he was born for the moment. Mobbed like a try scorer at Ballymore, O’Connor soaked it all in—rain, cheers, and a whole lotta redemption.

MUD, BLOOD and GUTS: THE WET WEATHER RUMBLE Let’s not sugarcoat it, this match was wetter than a fat front rower’s handshake, with cyclonic conditions belting Canterbury like it owed it money. Which meant one thing: old school bashfest up front. The forwards got stuck into each other like two drunk uncles at Christmas. Big Tamaiti Williams wasted no time and rumbled over in the second minute after a Blues penalty. Nothing flashy, just good, honest meat pie stuff. The Blues, not to be outdone, fought back like a kid trying to dodge chores—eventually finding joy through lock Josh Beehre, who barged over to even the scoreline.

A TOUCH OF CLASS AMONG THE CHAOS There weren’t many backline highlights in the soup that was Christchurch, but Will Jordan reminded us why he’s a Rolls-Royce with a side step. Just before oranges, he latched onto a silky little pill from David Havili and danced over like it was dry season in the outback. Class. That lit a fire under the Saders and straight after halftime, Christian Lio-Willie took a leaf from the Tamaiti book and steamrolled his way in for a 19-7 buffer.

BLUES FIGHT BACK WITH SOME SOTUTU SIZZLE – Enter Hoskins Sotutu, aka the Blues’ beacon in the bog. The big #8 found space, found the line, and found some razzle with an absolutely filthy flick pass from the base that had AJ Lam scoring and every Crusaders fan reaching for the hard stuff. Suddenly it’s 19-all and all bets are off. The always moody Beauden Barrett looked like he was about to steal the show, nudging the Blues ahead with 13 to go. But the Saders clawed back, and just when it seemed we were headed for Super Point (the rugby version of gaol golden ball but with more heart attacks), up steps the Iceman.

THE FINAL WHISTLE AND THE FINAL WORD Ball goes through the sticks. Siren sounds. Crusaders pile on JOC like it’s Schoolies in Surfers. The Blues look like they’ve been hit by a freight train full of regret. So there you have it, folks, James O’Connor: Crusader. Clutch. Cold-blooded. Who would’ve thunk it?

PLAYER OF THE MATCH James O’Connor, for looking Mother Nature dead in the eyes and saying “nah, I’ve got this.” And if this man hasn’t played himself into a BIL Wallabies slot, I don’t know who has. Moment of the Match: Sotutu’s flick pass. Disrespectful in the best way possible.

Beverage of the Week Something strong enough to defrost after watching 80 minutes of rugby in a monsoon. A steaming hot mulled wine. So was JOC’s winner redemption, robbery, or just another twist in the weird saga that is Super Rugby 2025?

Fiji Drua 28 defeated Waratahs 14

Drua 28 – 14 Tahs: Same old away day blues Let’s not sugarcoat it, G&GRS. The Waratahs are allergic to airport terminals. Still winless on the road in 2025, and now with a handy nine (yes, nine!) straight away losses dating back to the days of dial-up internet, the men in sky blue keep finding new ways to redefine the word “travel sick.” After a gutsy ambush of the Chiefs last week, the kind of performance that gets you dreaming of June, the Tahs crashed back to earth harder than a front rower after 12 schooners and a mechanical bull.

Dan McKellar had clearly fired up the whiteboard this week. Talk of “mindset shifts” and “collision dominance” filled the pre-game pressers. But after 40 minutes of the Drua turning the Tahs into a speed bump, that whiteboard’s probably been snapped over someone’s head.

First-Half Fizz, Second-Half Fizzle With the Drua hogging the pill (66% first-half possession), the Tahs were stuck playing defence like it was a Tuesday night touch comp. Throw in the hotbox conditions, a rotating door at the physio’s tent, and the standard NSW second-row defensive Swiss cheese, and it was a recipe for heartbreak. Jamie Adamson, NSW’s not-so-secret English import, had a defensive Barry Crocker. Twice exposed out wide like a tourist trying to find the beach in Suva. First, Motikiai Murray strolled through a yawning gap between Adamson and Miles Amatosero like he was off to grab a meat pie. Then Ponipate Loganimasi, the human highlights reel, embarrassed Adamson and Andrew Kellaway for the second. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula kept the scoreboard ticking with the boot, and by oranges it was 18-7, Drua looking comfortable, crowd in full voice, and the Tahs looking like they’d rather be anywhere else.

A Gleeson-led revival… almost Credit where it’s due, Langi Gleeson, possibly fuelled by about 47 aunties and uncles in the crowd, came on and immediately started belting blokes. He bagged a try not long after checking in for the injured Charlie Gamble (who himself checked out alongside Ben Grant and Teddy Wilson in the ever-growing casualty ward). Julian Heaven crashed over for another, and for a hot minute it looked like the Waratahs might steal it, or at least drag it to that delightful monstrosity known as Super Time. But nope. Dreams are fragile things in Lautoka, and after the siren, the Drua drove the final nail in — a penalty try to RA’s and Stan’s ‘wunkerkind’ to ensure the Tahs flew home with nothing but sweat-soaked jerseys and a rapidly evaporating top-six spot.

Mad Monday Musings Dan McKellar’s headset count: 1 broken, 3 screamed into, 0 solutions found.

Langi Gleeson: carried the team on his back, family reunion style.

Drua: Unbeaten in 8 straight at home. Fortress Churchill Park is legit.

The bye week: Probably the Waratahs’ best shot at not losing next round.

So, another week, another away L. If you’re a Tahs fan, take solace in the fact that they’re due an away win… someday. And if you’re a Drua fan, vinaka vaka levu. That was brutal, beautiful, and bloody deserved.

ACT Brumbies 24 defeated Moana Pasifika 0

Brumbies slog, Toole sizzles, and Moana go missing in action Well, folks, rugby was technically played in Pukekohe on Saturday, but it took a solid 41 minutes before anyone decided to score any points. For a while there, it looked less like Super Rugby and more like two packs of hungover tradies trying to remember how the ball bounces. But, as always, the Brumbies, rugby’s answer to the reliable old Hilux, got the job done. Eventually. A 24-0 bonus point win over Moana Pasifika may look sweet on the ladder, but trust us, it was about as pretty as a Hoss in a Borat mankini.

First Half? Don’t Bother If you missed the first half, congratulations, you saved yourself 40 minutes of your life. Moana had all the ball, all the field position, and even a 10-minute head start after Brumbies lock Tom “Card Magnet” Hooper went to the bin with a 🧀 for some overenthusiastic enthusiasm. And still… nothing. Both sides did their best to turn try scoring into interpretive dance: held ups, knock ons, and a cancelled Moana try courtesy of that ever-reliable villain, the TMO.

Then, just when the halftime oranges were being prepped, Corey Toole, the human blur, reminded everyone what pure pace looks like. Andy Muirhead hoofed a chip and Toole turned on the after burners, streaking in to score a beaut just after the siren. 5-zip, Brumbies, and finally something to cheer about that wasn’t the ref blowing for a scrum.

Second Half: Pollard Turns Into a Wrecking Ball Out came the Brums after oranges, and someone must’ve had a word, probably Bernie Larkham yelling something about heart and lineouts. Enter Billy Pollard, our hooker with hustle, who crashed over from a rolling maul not once but twice like a man trying to prove he’s more than just a backup. The man’s now on six tries for 2025, and if you’re wondering how many are from driving mauls… don’t ask, just clap.

With the score out to 17-0 and Moana looking more cooked than a servo pie, Toole decided he wasn’t done yet. With God(dard) and Tom Wright doing some razzle-dazzle out wide, Toole bagged his double in the corner, sealing the deal and any hope Moana had of a comeback.

A Shutout, But Not a Shootout Now look, yes, the Brumbies didn’t let in a single point, which is a rare as a sober Waratahs fan these days. But this wasn’t the free-flowing festival of footy we saw when the Brums dropped 122 points in two games on Moana in years past. This was more grind than grand. Still, a bonus point is a bonus point, and the win rockets the Brumbies into second spot on the ladder. Next up? The ‘Canes roll into Canberra, and you can bet the coaching staff will be praying for fewer knock ons and more Toole time.

Best on Ground: Corey Toole – pace for days and lungs like a racehorse.

Also Good: Billy Pollard – just keeps smashing mauls like they owe him money.

Needs a Chat: Moana’s attack – about as sharp as a wet lettuce.

Quote of the Day: “Try scored… wait, no, TMO says we’re all just imagining things.”

Chiefs 46 defeated Highlanders 10

Chiefs Go Full Cheat Mode, Roast Highlanders in Backyard BBQ Beatdown Well, well, well, look who’s back on top like ………yeah had a good one there but legal advised me not to publish it, the Chiefs, baby! After copping a stinger last week from those plucky Waratahs (yeah, them), the Waikato crew turned up at home with a vendetta, a vengeance, and apparently a cheat code from Halo, thumping the Highlanders 46-10 in a game that started tight and ended in tatters. The opening stanza? It’s a bit of an arm wrestle. Think of two Keiths arguing over whose turn it is to buy the next round. A tight 13-10 halftime lead had Chiefs fans chewing nails and Highlanders fans daring to hope.

But then… boom goes the dynamite. Cue a 17-minute purple patch of rugby porn when the Chiefs threw more punches than a Friday night outside The Pig ‘n’ Whistle. Four tries later, the Landers were left wheezing and wondering what hit them.

Kaylum Boshier—who we’re pretty sure was invented in a lab for the sole purpose of causing pain—grabbed not one but two tries. Young gun Leroy Carter and freight train Samipeni Finau joined the party too, all of them diving over like it was happy hour at the RSL buffet. From 13-10 to 41-10 faster than you can say “Where’s our defensive line?”, the Highlanders were done. Cooked. Toasted. Deep fried and served with a side of regret.

Just to twist the knife, Samisoni Taukei’aho crashed over late, like that one mate who shows up after the game’s over and still wants to kick on. Scoreline blows out to 46-10, and somewhere a stat nerd updates the ladder with a smug little grin. Special mention to Emoni Narawa, who got the Chiefs rolling early, and Damian McKenzie, whose boot was back in business and whose second-half orchestration was smoother than a Jack Johnson number. Old mate was playing 4d chess while the Landers were trying to find their socks.

The Highlanders? Well, they had a go. Sefo Kautai got himself a five-pointer, and Cam Millar slotted a penalty, but after halftime, they may as well have been sending carrier pigeons in defence. “We had our opportunities in the first half … they’re a good ‘Landers side defensively and hard to break down,” McKenzie stated post-game. “I couldn’t get any worse (after last week) .. we were disappointed last week and beaten by a better side. We were a lot better tonight.”

Chiefs: Top of the table. Back in beast mode.

Highlanders: Might want to get their insurance sorted before the next drubbing.

McKenzie: That mullet’s magic again.

Super Rugby: Bloody good fun.

Western Force 17 drew with Hurricanes 17

Postman Pat Saves the Day: Force Draw With Canes in Perth Thriller Perth turned it on Saturday night with a Super Rugby ding-dong battle that had everything: big hits, big misses, and a post doing more work than a Bunnings sausage sizzle on a Saturday morning. The Western Force and Hurricanes punched themselves silly for 90 minutes, only to end up locked at 17-all like a couple of school kids in a lunchtime wrestle – all huff, puff, and no clear winner.

And how did it all end? With Hurricanes flyhalf Ruben Love kicking the ball straight into a hunk of metal. Yep, the big left upright came to the rescue for the Force, deflecting the match-winning drop goal and securing a golden-point draw that was more tense than a Wallabies selection meeting.

Donaldson’s Rollercoaster Ride Let’s talk Ben Donaldson, the man who swung between hero and heart-attack factory all night. With time running out faster than the Waratahs’ finals hopes, he slotted a 39m penalty in the 78th minute to level it up and send us into the dreaded “super time” – ten minutes of whoever scores first wins chaos. Not content with sending fans into cardiac arrest once, Donno stepped up for a 51m Hail Mary in extra time… and pushed it wide left. Then he had a crack at a 30m drop goal, only for it to be charged down faster than a free beer at a club launch.

The real MVP: Mr. Goalpost But forget all that, the true hero was standing tall, silent, and unassuming. Not a player. Not a ref. The left post.

Ruben Love, who’d had a solid night otherwise, went full Hollywood with the final kick of the game, a drop goal from 25m out after the siren. He hit it clean. The crowd held its breath. And then… clang. The post said “not today, mate”, and the ball bounced away like it owed it money. Cue bedlam. Force fans cheered, Canes fans stared into the abyss, and the poor post probably needed a cold spray after the impact.

Force climb (just) A win would’ve hoisted the Force into fourth, but the draw bumps them from sixth to fifth. Small wins, people. And thanks to a weekend of carnage with the Blues, Tahs, Moana and Highlanders all doing their best Titanic impersonations the Force are still very much in the finals hunt.

Highlights and head scratchers Fehi Fineanganofo opened the scoring for the Canes, swerving past Harry Potter (yes, really) and Ben Donaldson like a man late for the last train. The Force hit back via Bayley Kuenzle, returning from a knee injury and clearly not skipping leg day in rehab. Cue emotional pile-on from the team.

Carlo Tizzano was in everything. If the bloke’s nose wasn’t in a ruck, it was because it was off stealing a turnover somewhere else. Nic White, aka the Human Moustache, threw a slick cut-out pass for Mac Grealy to score and gave the Force a 14–5 lead at the break. Then came the second-half fade, a Force classic letting Callum Harkin and Fineanganofo back in for tries to put the Canes in front.

The confusion corner In the most Super Rugby Pacific thing ever, Force captain Jeremy Williams admitted post-match that he had no idea Super Point was only one period long.

Final whistle thoughts Was it the best game of the round? Maybe. Was it the weirdest? Possibly. Was it peak Force rugby? Absolutely. If ever there was a match that sums up the Western Force, heart, hustle, and the ability to survive via random acts of chaos, this was it. Bring on next week, and someone give that post a medal.

Super Rugby Pacific 2025 – Ladder

What does this mean to the SRP 25 Ladder? Well farked if I know. Most of us are still trying to work out how the draw helps the ladder when everyone’s got byes and bonus points floating around like loose change.

But it’s great to see that there are still four, yes, you read that correctly, four Aussie teams in the top 6! Loving it. But there are only six games left in the season, so it only gets tighter from here. And to be honest, some of the Aussie teams have a nightmare run home. So like my tipping, who knows. But I’m going to love watching every minute of it.

Anyway, enough of me rabbiting on. Over to you, G&GRS. Have at it.