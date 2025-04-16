Thursdays Rugby News 

Hi everyone, the teams have dropped the injuries are out GAGR had a Crapperazzi meeting last night and we have big things lined up for the Lions tour with extra content and Pods. There is much to embrace going forward. If you feel the need to scratch the journalistic itch or have something to say reach out and join the team we all do it for love and it’s a great community. I will be away on holidays next week so there is a spot to have a run for a Thursday.

This weeks ground is the mighty Roma Echidnas send in a photos of your home ground if you want it featured.

Nathan Sharpe appointed as new Rugby Australia President, two new board members confirmed

Back in the First XV

Nathan Sharpe replaces Joe Roff as RA president. Setting aside his defection and the part he played within the Qld set up at the time he is an excellent appointment as RA president. He is a passionate rugby man and represents another appointment who seems to be in it for the right reasons not to make is CV look good as some board appoinments have been in the last 25 years.

We had better be careful we seem to have adults running the place.

Rugby Australia Results

Link here if you want to get into some granular details but the main headlines are as follows.

RA brought forward expected proceeds from the Lions tour via the $80 million credit facility to cover the anticipated deficit associated with the one-off costs and investments of the organisational reset in 2024. By opting for the flexibility of a credit facility over a private equity transaction, RA is now positioned to retain the full upside of the once-in-a-generation runway of major events starting with this year’s British and Irish Lions tour.

One-off costs and investments associated with the reset in 2024 included the successful integration of the NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies ($10.3m), the costs associated with the voluntary administration and subsequent exit of the Melbourne Rebels from Super Rugby ($5.1m), servicing of the credit facility and depreciation charges ($9.4m), financial injections into women’s rugby (up $2.5m on prior year) and a 16% uplift in Super Rugby funding for the Queensland Reds ($0.6m) and Western Force ($0.6m), as well as a $0.6m increase in Member Union Community Grant funding.

These outlays, combined with the smaller market inbound tours from Georgia and Wales in 2024, resulted in a deficit of $36.8m.

Don’t be fooled by participation numbers as they can be cooked up in many ways, but it does seem that the game is in decent health going forward. My son when playing club and school was counted as 4 participants (School XV and 7’s and Club XV and 7’s)

If RA do as they say they will and pay down the debt from the BIL and set up a legacy fund from the RWC we will be in a good place. Private equity funding is a fool’s errand as the English and NZRU are finding out.

All Blacks star Ioane to join Leinster from Blues

New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane will join United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup frontrunners Leinster for the 2025-26 season.

Ioane is contracted to the Blues in New Zealand until 2027 but will take a “sabbatical” to join the Irish province on a one-season contract.

The 28-year-old, who can also play on the wing, made his New Zealand debut in 2016 and has scored 37 tries in 81 caps for the All Blacks.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to play in Ireland for an iconic team, grow my game and experience something with my family,” Ioane posted on his Instagram.

“Will be back refreshed and ready to rock in the second half of 2026.”

Ioane is the latest All Black to make the move to Leinster after Jordie Barrett joined the Dublin-based side for the current season.

Barrett has made a big impact at Leinster and was named player of the match as Leinster hammered Glasgow Warriors to qualify for the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals.

The Blues confirmed the deal just one day after the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced the four Irish provinces will have to contribute 40% to Ireland’s national player contracts from August 2026 – as opposed to 30%.

Leinster have by far the biggest number of nationally contracted players and will be the most financially affected by the decision. Currently Leinster have 32 full internationals in the squad.

Randwick stun Eddie Jones’ Japan U23s with 100 metre, after-the-siren try

A Soul: For Sale.

Just my weekly dose of Schadenfreude.

ABSOLUTE SCENES 🤩 Randwick defeat Japan U23s with an 84th minute winner, and there’s a familiar name involved in the play!#StanSportAU pic.twitter.com/xOQlBb2m87 — Stan Sport Rugby (@StanSportRugby) April 15, 2025

Referee Ranking From @Yabby

If you do not read the forums, you missed out on this piece of gold.

I see your template and just like J.Doleman esq. with relation to ruck laws, I choose to ignore it.

Instead behold the alignment of super rugga refs:

Chaotic good: Nic Berry. The game will be fun to watch even when things are up in the air.

Neutral good: Jordan Way. I have never noticed this guys existence. In a referee this is a good thing.

Lawful good: Angus Gardner. I feel myself getting marched 10 when yelling at the TV.

Chaotic neutral: Damon Murphy. The ultimate everyone gets wacky and silly penalties man.

Neutral neutral: It’s a nice theory but the laws of the universe make it impossible for any referee to ever be truly neutral.

Lawful neutral: Paul Williams. Underappreciated and kinda forgettable like the cardboard boxes at bunnings you use to take all your stuff to the car with.

Chaotic evil: James Doleman. Write a rule each on a pack of cards, throw pack of cards in the air, pick up some and choose to be fastidious on these for this game only.

Neutral evil: Ben O’Keefe. You know he’s right, you know your teams a bunch of ADHD meatheads who forget rules at key times but the penalty to lose the game still hurts.

L awful evil: Andre Watson. Never forgive, never forget the 2002 grand final. Brumbies wuz robbed.

Teams for Super Rugby Round Ten

Friday April 18 5:05 pm AEST – Crusaders v Blues in Christchurch

Saders for me

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Kershawl Skyes-Martin, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Mark Tele’a, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Cole Forbes, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Laghlan McWhannell, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Matt Kellahan

TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday April 19 12:05 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v NSW Waratahs at Churchill Park, Lautoka

Drua at Home

DRUA (1-15): Peni Ravai, Mesulame Dolokoto (co-c), Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Longanimasi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi (co-c), Taniela Rakuro, Isikeli Rabitu

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samu Tawake, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Tuwai, Leone Nawai, Kemu Valetini, Inia Tabuavou

WARATAHS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Hugh Sinclair (c), Ben Grant, Jamie Adamson, Charlie Gamble, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Replacements: Julian Heaven, Tom Lambert, Siosfia Amone, Miles Amatosero, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Warwick Lahmert

TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday April 19 2:35 pm AEST – Moana Pasifika v ACT Brumbies at Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe

Brumbies to continue on their way

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafile’o, Tom Savage, Michael Curry, Miracle Faiilagi, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau, Julian Savea, Pepesana Patafilo, Fine Inisi, Tevita Ofa

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Monu Moli, Chris Apoua, Samuel Slade, Ola Tauelangi, Melani Matavaom Jackson Garden-Bachop, Danny Toala

BRUMBIES (1-15): Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Hudson Creighton

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Ben O’Keeffe

TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday April 19 5:05 pm AEST – Chiefs v Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Chiefs to do unspeakable things the Clan

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Brodie McAlister, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Nawara, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Profit, Reuben O’Neill, Jimmy Tupou, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Anton Lienert-Brown

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Henry Bell, Sosefo Kautai, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Taniela Filimone, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Te Kamaka Howden, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jordan Way

TMO: James Leckie

Saturday April 19 7:35 pm AEST – Western Force v Hurricanes at HBF Park, Perth

Meet the players

The Force in the game of the round

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekuasi; Nic White (vc), Ben Donaldson, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Reed Prinsep (vc), Will Harris, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, George Poolman

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Ngatungane Punivai, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilo Tosi, Zach Gallagher, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Markey, Jordan Kaminski

TMO: Graham Cooper

Injuries and Breakages

Blues

Caleb Clarke (thigh)

Marcel Renata (calf)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Brumbies

Len Ikitau (concussion/round 11)

Jack Debreczeni (groin/TBC)

Charlie Cale (lower back/TBC – long-term)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/TBC – long-term)

Tevita Alatini (ACL/TBC – long-term)

Harry Vella (ACL – 2-3 weeks)

Kadin Pritchard (knee – 2-4 weeks)

Blake Schoupp (Achilles/2026)

Chiefs

Simon Parker, HIA protocol

Josh Lord, Knee, Mid-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Long-term

Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term

Wallace Sititi, Knee, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Crusaders

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ TBC)

George Bell (Foot/6-8 weeks)

Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/3 weeks)

Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

Tahlor Cahill (AC joint/ 1-2 weeks)

Fijian Drua

Meli Derenalagi – Knee, long-term

Kitione Salawa – Thigh, short-term

Ilaisa Droasese – Wrist, short-term

Epeli Momo – Knee, long-term

Frank Lomani – Shoulder, short-term

Highlanders

Ajay Faleafaga (Hand / Season)

Caleb Tangitau (Groin/ 1-2 weeks)

Finn Hurley (Quad / Season)

Hayden Michaels (Hamstring / Season)

James Arscott (Shoulder / TBC)

Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL / TBC)

Tanielu Tele’a (Hamstring / 2-3 weeks)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season)

Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 12)

Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg/Round 13)

Moana Pasifika

James Lay (neck)

Neria Fomai (knee/season)

Solomon Alaimalo (foot)

Tito Tuipulotu (knee)

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Jake Gordon (medial ligament)

Mahe Vailanu (broken arm)

Dave Porecki (calf)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Western Force

Ryan Coxon (ribs)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Dylan Pietsch (quad)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Hoss back tomorrow