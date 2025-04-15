Hump Day News – In from the side

Welcome to Hump Day fellow G&GRs, that time of the week where we can start putting last week’s results behind us and start looking forward to what will happen this week. Personally, I was happy to put the Canes result behind me on Saturday, and I dare say there were a few Chiefs supporters who felt the same while most of the Waratahs and Brumbies fans will still be bathing in the success of their team until the next kick off. Fair call to them as well, if the Canes had played half as well as they did I’d be absolutely the same.

Referee Corner

There were a couple of incidents last week that seemed to grow a bit as the week went on and some people seemed to become more and more invested as their view of the incident was challenged. TBH I’m pretty happy with that as it shows the passion that we love. Touching briefly on the main incidents that seemed to get people going; firstly, the no try call was absolutely bang on. The ball was grounded and unfortunately for Foketi it touched the line of touch as it was grounded. A pity because it was a fantastic attempt and luckily didn’t affect the outcome. Interestingly, the calls to change the laws so that a ball grounded and touching the line of touch at the same time as it touches the in goal area being awarded as a try indicates that the TMO was absolutely correct. The second one was the hit on Suaalii and I must admit I was as surprised as most when it stayed at yellow. I’m happy with the initial call and certainly the view we were shown at the ground indicated that he was hit in the shoulder first, but the tackler driving up into the tackle and contacting the head was for me heading to red.

I had a game this weekend and afterwards had a “discussion” with one of the coaches and it opened up some of the problems we have and how we move forward. The coach of the winning team started off by telling me where I had got the law wrong and that part was bang on. I completely stuffed up with the lineout and when it was a not straight throw offered the team another lineout or scrum instead of the new law which is straight to a free kick. Dumb of me and something to remember going forward. After that he started complaining about how there was an incident where I penalised his team and then shortly afterwards the opposition did the same thing and weren’t sanctioned for it. He then went on to complain that because his team is so strong referees seem to give the opposition more leeway to even the game up a bit – despite winning 30 to 12 as well. I tried to explain to him that as a referee I just make a call on what I see and because I am in a different position to him it is pretty normal for me to see a different picture. It’s a funny thing because coaches have this idea that we remember every decision we make and if they come and ask me why I penalised their player 23 minutes into the 2nd half and what was it for. The thing is that we are making so many decisions, so quickly all through the game that I can’t remember what I called 2 minutes prior let alone why I made a call at some obscure time in the game that he thought I’d got wrong. In the past I’ve said under law 6,5,a, his player was transgressing the laws, but that’s got a bit old now and isn’t as effective. While I was a bit disappointed by his attitude I do have to remember that he is just passionate about the game and his team and it’s just something we have to deal with. Shrug and move on, just like I do in a game. I, like every referee, make a decision based on what I see and then move on putting it behind me. I haven’t got time to 2nd guess what I originally thought and if I tried it’d only mean I missed the next two things I should have been watching.

Grown-up James O’Connor gets ringing endorsement for Wallabies recall ahead of Lions series

James O’Connor

JOC has been playing well for the Crusaders, which has been noticed on this side of the ditch. Reported here in Planet Rugby both Morgan Turinui and Matthew Burke have endorsed a call-up for O’Connor, into the Wallabies for the Lions tour. The 34-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to the gold jersey this year and hopes that Joe Schmidt will consider him even though he is plying his trade outside of Australia saying “I am very aware the other guys have got a nod first, but I’m just putting that question out there. If I’m playing well enough and I’m doing a job, why can’t I be in the question still?”

Speaking on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts, Burke hailed O’Connor’s performance off the bench for the Crusaders in testing conditions in Wellington. “I quite like what he did, he scored that try – it was quite fortuitous. He gets it off the top he shows a bit of a bit of character, a bit of courage” he said. Experienced broadcaster Sean Maloney agreed, adding: “You are going to get value from selecting him because he’s got so much to share in and even among that squad.” with Turinui adding “Now, I’m not talking about starting XV but he’s matured, he has grown up, he’s a man now and the little highlight there of putting his body on the line in that little gap, I think that was a great little moment for him, just to show it as well.”

To be honest I actually agree with these guys, JOC has demonstrated that he’s still got the skills that first brought him into the Wallabies. The try he scored against my Canes was very good and showed both the vision to see it developing and the skill to take advantage of it. Personally, I think he’s in the top 1 or 2 of Australian 10s in Super Rugby and I’d like him to be selected for the Wallaby squad.

SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: ROUND 9

Reported here in super.rugby Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea extended his lead at the top of the Player of the Year, but it was a host of Wallabies stars that took centre stage for round nine with both Rob Valetini and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii among the big scorers from the weekend after an action-packed round.

Here is how they voted:

Hurricanes v Crusaders

5 – Ioane Moananu (CRU), Scott Barrett (CRU)

3 – Du’Plessis Kirifi (HUR), Cam Roigard (HUR)

2 – Peter Lakai (HUR), Ruben Love (HUR)

1 – Will Jordan (CRU), Sevu Reece (CRU), Peter Umaga-Jensen (HUR), Asafo Aumua (HUR)

NSW Waratahs v Chiefs

5 – Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (WAR), Luke Jacobson (CHI)

4 – Cortez Ratima (CHI)

3 – Andrew Kellaway (WAR), Langi Gleeson (WAR)

2 – Leroy Carter (CHI)

1 – Jamie Adamson (WAR), Samipeni Finau (CHI)

Moana Pasifika v Blues

5 – Miracle Faiʻilagi (MOA), AJ Lam (BLU)

4 – Kyren Taumoefolau (MOA)

3 – Dalton Papali’i (BLU)

2 – Ardie Savea (MOA), Hoskins Sotutu (BLU), Beauden Barrett (BLU)

1 – Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (MOA)

Highlanders v Fijian Drua

5 – Taniela Filimone (HIG), Elia Canakaivata (DRU)

3 – Timoci Tavatavanawai (HIG), Ponipate Loganimasi (DRU), Isikeli Rabita (DRU)

2 – Fabian Holland (HIG), Veveni Lasaqa (HIG)

1 – Simione Kuruvoli (DRU)

Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies

6 – Rob Valetini (BRU)

3 – Hunter Paisami (RED), Dre Pakeho (RED)

2 – Andy Muirhead (BRU), Nick Frost (BRU), Allan Alaalatoa (BRU), Richie Asiata (RED), Fraser McReight (RED)

1 – Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (RED), Tate McDermott (RED)

Super Rugby Pacific PotY Ladder

Super Rugby Pacific PotY Ladder

24 – Ardie Savea [MOA]

22 – Timoci Tavatavanawai [HIG]

21- Tom Hooper [BRU]

19 – Carlo Tizzano [FOR]

16 – Damian McKenzie [CHI]

15 – Cam Roigard [HUR], Elia Canakaivata DRU], Langi Gleeson [WAR], Peter Lakai [HUR]

14 – Will Jordan [CRU]

13 – Caleb Tangitau [HIG], Du’Plessis Kirifi [HUR], Harry Wilson [RED], Miracle Fai’ilagi [MOA], Patrick Pellegrini [MOA]

12 – Beauden Barrett [BLU], Fraser McReight [RED], Jeremy Williams [FOR], Kini Naholo [HUR], Mac Grealy [FOR], Sevu Reece [CRU]

11 – Angus Bell [WAR], AJ Lam [BLU], Allan Alaalatoa [BRU], Dalton Papali’I [BLU], Darcy Swain [FOR], Harry Godfrey [HUR], Ioane Moananu [CRU], Jona Nareki [HIG], Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii [WAR], Kyren Taumoefolau [MOA], Mark Telea [BLU], Ponipate Loganimasi [DRU], Vuate Karawalevu [DRU]

10 – Andy Muirhead [BRU], Charlie Cale [BRU], Christian Lio-Willie [CRU], Filipo Daugunu [RED], Luke Jacobson [CHI], Nathan Hastie [HIG], Patrick Tuipulotu [BLU], Quinn Tupaea [CHI], Tate McDermott [RED], Tupou Vaa’i [CHI]

While I agree that Ardie gets more points as he’s a very good player in a weaker team, I think that the way he plays he’d be up there no matter what team he played for. What is really good is seeing some of the not so big names making strides and showing that they’re playing well at times. It also seems to reflect what people are saying in the comments about the performance of players.