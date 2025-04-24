Greetings one, greetings all and welcome to an ANZAC day edition of Friday’s Rugby News. I hope your dawn services were well attended and that your rum & milk were enjoyable.

Today we start off with a ripping tale from the Central West of NSW with: ‘You bloody legend!’ Then you get to play Wallaby selector in: ‘Talking Pigs’ and the then: ‘Talking Fairies’. Dive into this weeks Super Rugby with: ‘The rise of the Hobbits?’ Pay thanks on this special day in: ‘Lest we forget’. And bid farewell to another week with: ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss’, after watching the doco ‘Conclave’, rooting for Ralph Fiennes for new Pope. With his experience as leader of an ancient cult that preys on children, he’d seem a natural fit.

Andrew Regan (ABC Central West: Lani Oataway)

You bloody legend!

A special story from abcnews.com.au to kickoff this Friday. Three years to the day, after breaking his neck in a rugby tackle, Andrew Regan of Emus Rugby Club returned to the ground to walk 100 metres and raise money for others injured playing rugby union.

I can’t possibly do the story justice, suffice to say I encourage you all to read the full article via the link above and if you can, throw a few bucks towards the ‘Emu’s Foundation’, established after Andrews accident.

It’s moments like these that renew the human spirit and shows the calibre of the people in and around our great game. For any G&GR readers out west, please pass on our sincere congratulations to Andre for his bravery and journey so far, an inspiration to all. And if we help or support in any way at all, drop us a line.

You bloody legend.

One of our forwards chats with the ‘Miss New Zealand’ winner.

Talking Pigs.

Ok Gaggers it’s time to talk pigs for the first Lions test in July. None of these glorified 40 man squads for G&GR, instead you have to pick a total squad of just 34, comprising 20 pigs & 14 fairies.

Piggy selections as follows:

6 mud lovers

3 sex workers

4 Andre the giants

7 loosies

When you see the names listed, you realise just how much depth has been built over the last 18 months.

Make your selections here.

Please pick 6 x Props Alex Hodgman Angus Bell Isaac Kaliea James Slipper Marley Pearce Massimo De Lutiis Rhys Van Nek Sef Faágase Taniela Tupou Tom Robertson Zane Nongoorr Min votes count should be 6

Please pick 3 x Hookers Brandon Paenga-Amosa Billy Pollard Dave Porecki Lachie Lonergan Matt Faessler Nic Dolly Vahai Mailanu Min votes count should be 3

Please pick 4 x Second Rowers Angus Blyth Darcy Swain Jeremy Williams Lukhan Salakaia-Loto Nick Frost Ryan Smith Tom Hooper Will Skelton Min votes count should be 4

Please pick 7 x Loose forwards Bob Valentini Carlo Tizanno Charlie Cale Charlie Gamble Fraser McReight Harry Wilson Langi Gleeson Liam Wirght Luke Reimer Nick De Crespigny Rob Leota Seru Uru Will Harris Min votes count should be 7

The backs discuss hair product & stuff.

Talking Fairies.

Same as above, only this time you are limited to 14 selections:

3 Yapsters

3 pill providers

8 scrum movers

Again, when you look at the names and the form, it’s gonna be tough to leave some out.

Make your selections here.

Please pick 3 x Halfbacks Issak Fines-Leliwasa Jake Gordon Nic White Ryan Lonergan Tate McDermott Teddy Wilson Min votes count should be 3

Please pick 3 x Five-Eights Ben Donaldson James O’Connor Lawson Creighton Noah Lolesio Tom Lynagh Min votes count should be 3

Please pick 8 x Outside Backs Andrew Kellaway Andy Muirhead Corey Tool Dylan Pietsch Filipo Daugunu Harry Potter Hunter Paisami Ollie Sapsford Joey Walton Joseph Suaalii Josh Flook Lachie Anderson Lalakai Foketi Len Ikitau Mac Grealy Max Jorgensen Marika Koroibete Samu Kerevi Tim Ryan Tom Wright Triston Reilly Min votes count should be 8

The official G&GR Wallabies squad to face the BIL’s will be named this Monday 12 noon.

Kiwi Boy Band: Barrett Brothers 4.

Rise of the Hobbits?

It’s round 11 of Super Rugby Pacific and the Kiwi sides are on the move, or are they? Check out the injury list at rugby.com.au. For who wins and why, read on.

Friday April 25 5:05 pm AEST – Chiefs v Western Force at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Stan Sport

The Force’s draw against the Highlanders was akin to kissing your sister. It was a ho-hum finish and left everyone a tad underwhelmed and unsatisfied and my sister is a really good kisser. This week the men from the West take on the Chiefs at Mt Mandarin in NZ. The Chiefs are without D-Mac who has injured his hand. However they welcome back from long term injury, 2024 AB rokkie sensation Wallace Soititi, so look out. The Force are without The Lip (HIA protocols) and Marley Pearce and I’d love to pick them, but it’s the Chiefs at home and that will be more than enough reason for them to win.

Fearless Prediction: Chiefs by 25.

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Ollie Norris, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kaleb Trask

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy Replacements: Tom Horton, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Sam Carter, Reed Prinsep (vc), Doug Philipson, Max Burey, George Poolman

Referee: James Doleman Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon TMO: Glenn Newman

Friday April 25 7:35 pm AEST – Queensland Reds v Blues at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Stan Sport

An ANZAC day special this one. Whilst the Reds still have a fair few cattle in the injury paddock, they are home and coming off a bye week, as opposed to Yowies bi-week which is confronting for a whole heap of reasons and this shapes up as a real doozy.

The Blues are on the improve and even without the injured Papalii and Caleb Clarke represent a formidable opponent. To that end the game will be won in the forwards and I’ll say it again, Having Canham start over Smith is a real head scratcher.

I simply can’t shake the feeling that the Blues have this one covered, especially in the forwards. However, RAWF has pointed out to me that should the Reds and the Brumbies both win, then the Tahs stay in the top #6.

Fearless Prediction: Go the Reds. QPRP by 1, that’ll do pig. That’ll do.

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Dre Pakeho, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell Replacements: George Blake, Alex Hodgman, Massimo De Lutiis, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Heremaia Murray

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Kurt Eklund, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Cam Christie, Anton Segner, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Mark Tele’a, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Cole Forbes, Zarn Sullivan Replacements: Ricky Riccitelli, Mason Tupaea, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Laghlan McWhannell, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Beauden Barrett, Corey Evans

Referee: Jordan Way Assistant Referees: Nic Berry, Jordan Kaminski TMO: James Leckie

Saturday April 26 2:35 pm AEST – Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, on Stan Sport

Fresh from an Auckland nudie run from their ‘globe’ against the Brumbies, MP will be up for the fight again this week and let’s face it, the Drua are away from home and no chance.

Fearless Prediction: MP by 17

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fine Inisi, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Tevita Ofa, William Havili Replacements: Tomasi Maka, Monu Moli, Chris Apoua, Allan Craigm Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Patrick Pellegrini, Julian Savea

DRUA (1-15): Peni Ravai, Mesulame Dolokoto (c), Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray, Kitione Salawa, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Longanimasi, Isikeli Rabitu, Inia Tabuavou, Taniela Rakuro, Vuate Karawalevu Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Elia Canakaivata, Leone Nawai, Kemu Valetini, Selestino Ravutaumada

Referee: Angus Gardner Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Marcus Playle TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday April 26 5:05 pm AEST – Highlanders v Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, on Stan Sport

The underwhelming Highlanders side is at home to the understated Crusaders in this one. The Landers haven’t been ‘bad’ as such, but lack that ruthless edge to ice the games they should have won. In contrast, the Dark Lords of the south island just keep wracking up wins, seemingly without getting out of second gear and that spells trouble for every side. But in evidence of how much Kiwis hate Australian success on the rugby field, JOC3.0 has been dropped from the 23 entirely.

Fearless Prediction: Crusaders by 18

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Te Kamaka Howden, Sean Withy, Will Stodart, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jonah Lowe, Jake Te Hiwi, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Nathan Hastie, Sam Gilbert, Josh Whaanga

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Jamie Hannah, Xavier Saifoloi, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Dallas McLeod, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Tamaiti Williams, Kershawl Skyes-Martin, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, Rivez Reihana, Chay Fihaki

Referee: Damon Murphy Assistant Referees: Jeremy Markey, Jackson Henshaw TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday April 26 7:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v Hurricanes at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Stan Sport and the Nine Network

Absolute bell ringer to finish the weekend. Australia’s best side verse the seventh ranked Canes, themselves looking to sneak into the six. The Canes pace and aggressiveness at the rucks as evidenced last week, will be well countered by the same brutality and ferocious ruck work of the Ponies this week. The Canes love to make the rucks a complete and utter dockside brawl. Countering that, the Brumbies forward pack has been outstanding these last 4-5 weeks at the same. Excellent as disruptors of opposition pill or in securing their own quick pill. The Ponies pack go about their roles with an efficiency and hardness that no other Oz side possesses. Actually, that none other get close to. In other words, they play the type of finals footy required to go deep in this comp.

The Hurricanes will be kicking themselves after letting that game slip last week. A fullback with 2 meters to the try line passing to no one and bombing a try. A drop goal sliding off the upright and rest assured if they don’t take every chance they can against the Brumbies, it will be goodnight nurse.

The Brumbies are coming off a shut-out against MP, are at home, settled and largely injury free, although the always reliable Jack Debreczeni is out with a groin injury, but still they will get the job done and the Brumbies machine rolls on.

Fearless Prediction: Brumbies by 12.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Luke Reimer, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys van Nek, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Rory Scott, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

HURRICANES (1-15): Tevita Mafileo, Raymond Tuputupu, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Zach Gallagher, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Kini Nanolo, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor (co-c), Ngatungane Punivai, Callum Harkin Replacements: Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Will Tucker, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Bailyn Sullivan

Referee: Paul Williams Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter TMO: Richard Kelly

Great-grandfather Tex.

Lest we forget.

In a world infected with evil and shaped by the ego’s of the demented, perhaps today, more than ever we should give thanks to those who paid the price for the life that Aussies & Kiwis enjoy down our neck of the woods.

The image above is of my then 15yo great-grandfather ‘Tex’, enlisted and signed off as a ’22 years old Coal Miner from Maitland’. In uniform and ready to ship out, even though he was clearly underage, he was more than willing and enthusiastic to fight ‘for King and country’ in a cause he deemed ‘just and right’.

So today, my ANZAC message is a simple one and stolen from John Howard and is to remind all: that the things that unite us as Australians are greater than the things that divide us.

Today we remember and celebrate the lives of those who gave everything for our then fledgling democracy. And we must all swear and renew our vigilance to protect that which they bestowed upon us. What we have is a gift to celebrate, to nurture, respect and defend. The gift of freedom.

We owe it to them to be worthy of their sacrifice. We owe it to them to be worthy of this life, this nation and this democracy. Everything we hold dear as Australians and New Zealanders, was gifted to us by those who gave and continue to give, so much. To those who served and those who continue to serve in the defence of our freedoms, we owe you a debt that can never be repaid. ‘Thank you’ seems so hollow, but it’s what my family and I offer you today and always. We have no tanks on our streets, no curfews in our neighbourhoods, no fear of missile strikes at Easter church gatherings or leaders hell bent on lining the pockets of themselves and their mates. We get to decide our future through democratic elections, not kowtowed at the feet of self-appointed, maniacal messiahs.

Lest we forget those that gave so much, that we might gain so much.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Sticky situation

A sigh of relief for RA, Brumbies & Oz rugby fans with Len ‘Sticky’ Ikitau re-signing with RA until the end of 2027. Sticky’s contract has an English sabbatical (cash-grab) built into it from the end of the 2025 international season. Sticky will play with the Exeter Chiefs in 2026 and return to SRP with the Ponies in 2027, in time for a tilt at the home RWC. Well done all, smart, flexible and smart.

Bugger.

Another diamond falls to the earth, while rugby types focus elsewhere trying to polish rocks. News yesterday that the Reds Ryan Smith will leave Oz rugby at seasons end and head to Welsh club Ospreys. I have been surprised and disappointed for Smith and with the Reds. In my mind he should be starting each week with LSL or Blyth and offers more than Canham at this point in their careers. At just 28, with nearly 70 Reds caps and his best years ahead, it would seem the $400k he is getting in Wales is near DOUBLE what he was on here and that seems wrong, whichever way you cut it.

RA and the Reds have got so much right lately, but in my opinion, they’ve stuffed this one up.

BOD unloads.

The hemisphere that brings us endless breaks, fat men with loose shoes and injuries that can be cured by tap water, are taking aim at the refs who let them get away with it. Kettle-pot-black anyone? planetrugby.com has more

Young no more.

Rugby’s answer to a question nobody asked, Ben Youngs, has announced his retirement from all Rugby at seasons end. 35yo Youngs had his 332nd Leicester Tigers outing last week, making his senior debut in 2007 and winning five Premierships with his beloved Tigers. Young also has 127 caps for the fat boys in white and probably won a 6N or two and at four RWC’s, although being England, nobody really cares.

Storm in a D-Cup.

I love watching the media try to engine the flames of friction where none exists. The latest that the 7’s players attempting to make the XV’s world cup have been ‘set up to fail’ by agent, commentator and tattoo enthusiast Matt Rogers. The man who’s left footed slice did more damage to our 2003 dreams then Greg Normans 7 iron at Augusta ever did.

This SMH article is essentially a regurgitation of STANs Inside Line show on Wednesday. Surprisingly Rogers didn’t state he was also Maddi Levi’s agent om the program. Conflict of interest, what conflict?

Fantasy League

Another week, another chance to etch your name into the G&GR corridors of greatness. Get your tips in now and close the gap on current leader, Dunning’s Right Boot.

Shute out.

It’s round four of Shute Shield this weekend and after watching the Coleman Bros Rugby Club, the Hunter Wildfires win well last week, other sides should be wary. Very wary.

Until next week – go the Redumbies

Hoss – out.