Thursdays Rugby News 

Hi everyone, the teams are out the injuries are out and there is a bit of news. To say a bit has happened in the last week of so in an understatement so lets get into it.

This weeks ground is in Alaska

New TV Deal Drops

While some will bemoan the lack of contracted requirement to have content on free to air. This is by any measurement a good deal, frankly if the Super Rugby teams perform at a high level and an appetite and advertising dollars develops then the broadcaster will have many of the games on FTA.

This from PRAVDA

The five-year deal is valued at up to $240 million, with further money handed out pending the success of the national teams and Super Rugby Pacific.

“We want to maximise value obviously for Rugby Australia, but equally we need to ensure we’re maximising value for Nine in that partnership,” Waugh told reporters.

“We’ve worked in partnership through the discussions, through the negotiation to get to a sensible outcome, and it certainly guarantees us a material uplift on where we were last cycle, and also then if we hit the incentives we’ll go even further north.

“It’s north of 30% increase on the guaranteed amount (from last deal) through the next cycle, and if we hit our incentives then we’ll be north of 40%.

“In terms of the actual guaranteed amount, I think to have an outcome of greater than 30% on the last cycle allows us to invest in the game, to ensure that we’ve got the right athletes, the right product to engage and drive greater value to both Rugby Australia and all our supporters.

Waugh confirmed that whilst there was no contractual obligation to broadcast Super Rugby Pacific on free-to-air, discussions were set to happen with his Nine Network counterparts around how to maintain some presence.

As part of the new deal, one game per week from Shute Shield and Hospital Cup competitions will be shown on free-to-air TV, in addition to the current allotment of international games.

“We’ll work constructively to put a product out onto the field that’s attractive and we’ll work with the Nine executive to ensure we get the balance right between what’s behind the wall and what’s in front of the wall, and there’s no contractual obligation for Nine to put it on,” Waugh said.

“The way that we view rugby in this country is how do we ensure that we’re producing a quality product that we’re putting onto the field that everyone wants to be watching, and I think that the relationship that we have with Nine is very constructive.

“We’re very optimistic around the journey that Nine’s on around greater integration across their platforms, and so we need to ensure we’re putting a product that we’re very proud of, Nine’s very proud of, and then we’ll work through with their executives around is that free-to-air or Stan.

“…We don’t think it’s a shift away from behaviour. We just think it’s how we get the balance right between value, how we put the best product onto the field, and ensuring that we’ve got the economics to have a sustainable impact.”

Personally, I don’t have not watched terrestrial television in some years and think the medium is going the way of film cameras.

Chocolate Wheel of Injustice (Tin Foil Hat Time)

I have made the point that the Super Rugby Judiciary is an opportunity for the game to further engage with the fans on another level. I could provide the opportunity to provide context around why certain decisions are made. At the moment they are smoking something when determining who should be sanctioned and why.

This week they were at is again first up with the losing lottery ticket was Sean Withy. TBH on first viewing I thought it did not look that bad until the other angles came up and he ended up with three weeks reduced to two. It does seem a little absurd that he must undertake high tackle school considering he kneed a player whose head was 30cm off the ground. Boilerplate Judgement here.

Can someone explain why Patrick Tuipulotu was not cited or suspended in the Blues v Canes game. He came from distance was always upright had is arm in full holding a beer can mode and flushed the ball carries flush in the head.

That was the second worst crime on the weekend the Blues jersey was the worst.

While I am at it during the Chiefs v Reds game Luke Jacobsen does a clear croc roil on Filipo Daugunu (Now Injured and cannot play this week). There was no action taken my the citing commissioner and obviously state media in NZ did not show a replay until after the penalty shot.

Apologies for the bad moon rising

Obviously as reds fan I still feel aggrieved when these incidents are compared the Hunter Paisami incident.

Super Rugby Teams Round 9

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Crusaders at SKY Stadium, Wellington

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Riley Hohepa, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Ngatungane Punivai, Ruben Love

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilo Tosi, Will Tucker, Brad Shields, Ereatara Enari, Callum Harkin, Fatafehi Fineanganofo

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Ioane Moananu, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Jamie Hannah, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Matt Moulds, George Bower, Kershawl Skyes-Martin, Antonio Shalfoon, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, James O’Connor, Macca Springer

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Glenn Newman

Sader’s to do Sader Things

Friday 7:35 pm AEST – NSW Waratahs v Chiefs at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Hugh Sinclair (c), Ben Grant, Rob Leota, Jamie Adamson, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Replacements: Julian Heaven, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Jack Grant, Jack Bowen, Henry O’Donnell

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling, Shaun Stevenson, Damian McKenzie

Replacements: Bradley Slater, Jared Profit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Stu Curran

TMO: James Leckie

Chiefs but it will be closer than you think. Tahs are 100% at home and 0% away

Saturday 2:35 pm AEST – Blues v Moana Pasifika at Eden Park, Auckland

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, PJ Sheck, Cam Christie, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Sam Slade, Allan Craig, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Pepesana Patafilo, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Kyren Taumoefolau, William Havili

Replacements: Sama Malolo, James Lay, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Sione Havili Talitui, Aisea Halo, Patrick Pellegrini, Fine Inisi

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Warwick Lahmert

TMO: Richard Kelly

Moana to continue their run and finish the Blues season

Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Highlanders v Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Wrong Highlander you idiot.

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Henry Bell, Sosefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Taniela Filimone, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Tai Cribb, Nikora Broughton, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Mesulame Dolokoto (co-c), Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Tuwai, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Longanimasi, Inia Tabuavou, Iosefo Masi (co-c), Selestino Ravutaumada, Caleb Muntz

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Highlanders as the Drua cannot travel

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Are you not entertained?

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Dre Pakeho, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray

Replacements: Richie Asaita, Alex Hodgman, Jeffery Toomana-Allen, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Damon Murphy

TMO: Graham Cooper

Reds in an instant classic

Round 9 Injuries

Biggest one is Harry Wilson with a Broken Arm

Blues

Marcel Renata (calf)

Zarn Sullivan (foot)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Brumbies

Klayton Thorn (hamstring/round 12)

Jack Debreczeni (groin/TBC)

Charlie Cale (lower back/TBC – long-term)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/TBC – long-term)

Tevita Alatini (ACL/TBC – long-term)

Harry Vella (ACL – Round 13)

Chiefs

Anton Lienert-Brown, leg, short term

Josh Lord, knee, mid-term

Kaleb Trask, hamstring, mid-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling, knee, mid-term

Wallace Sititi, knee, long-term

Etene Nanai-Seturo, hamstring, long-term

Rameka Poihipi, knee, season

Crusaders

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ TBC)

Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 2 weeks)

Kyle Preston (Rib/1 week)

George Bell (Foot/8 weeks)

Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/4 weeks)

Dallas McLeod (Quad/1 week)

Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

Tahlor Cahill (AC join/ 1-2 weeks)

Codie Taylor (concussion/ 1-2 weeks)

Drua

Meli Derenalagi – Knee, long-term

Kitione Salawa – Thigh, short-term

Ilaisa Droasese – Wrist, short-term

Epeli Momo – Knee, long-term

Frank Lomani – Shoulder, short-term

Highlanders

Finn Hurley (Quad / Season End)

Hayden Michaels (Hamstring / TBC)

Soane Vikena (AC Joint / 1-2 weeks)

TK Howden (Hamstring / 1-2 weeks)

Mitch Dunshea (Knee / 1-2 weeks)

Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season)

Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 12)

Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ Round 11)

Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg/Round 12)

Billy Proctor (Achilles/ TBC)

Zach Gallagher (Hamstring/Round 12-13)

Moana Pasifika

Jonathan Taumateine (ankle)

Lotu Inisi (hamstring)

Michael Curry (shoulder)

Neria Fomai (knee/out for season)

Sione Mafile’o (neck)

Solomon Alaimalo (foot)

Tito Tuipulotu (knee)

Queensland Reds

Filipo Daugunu

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Will McCulloch

Josh Nasser

Harry Wilson

Liam Wright

NSW Waratahs

Charlie Gamble (ill)

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Jake Gordon (medial ligament)

Mahe Vailanu (broken arm)

Darby Lancaster (concussion)

Dave Porecki (calf)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Hoss back tomorrow.