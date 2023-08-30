2023 Rugby World Cup Fantasy League

The official Rugby World Cup Fantasy League has just been launched.

We have created a Green and Gold Rugby fantasy league group, enabling us to rank against each other!

Simply click the URL below, sign up and you should be taken directly to it.

https://fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com/leagues/join/EDIRJLX6

Alternatively, use code EDIRJLX6 to join the G&GR Fantasy League by clicking My Leagues after registration to ensure you’re a part of the G&GR league.

Select your team of 15 players from any country with your starting budget of 100.

As the games progress, we will continue to analyse the winners and slackers of the G&GR Fantasy League.