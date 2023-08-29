In from the Side: Hump Day news

‘We didn’t want to show too much’: Wallabies were foxing against France, says Tupou

Taniela Tupou

As mentioned here in SMH, the Wallabies’ game plan for the upcoming World Cup remains a mystery after prop Taniela Tupou revealed Eddie Jones had instructed players to roll out an entirely different strategy in their warm-up match against France.

“We didn’t want to show too much before the World Cup,” Tupou said. “We came into this game against France with a different game plan, just for this game.” Adding to this story he further explained that the different strategy they had been asked to play was something they trained for leading up to the game. As Tupou explained when asked about how this was managed he said “We only had a week to look at it. At training, we’ve been working on our game plan for the World Cup. It’ll be interesting coming out against Georgia with a different game plan.”

Zero wins this year is far from an ideal preparation for the game’s centrepiece event, but Tupou is adamant the Wallabies will embrace their status as underdogs. “We’re definitely the underdog,” Tupou said. “Coming into the World Cup, we’ve had five losses. We like it. We’re going to keep working hard. We won’t say much. We’ll let our actions do the talking.”

Now personally I don’t hold too much into this statement. With the games that Eddie Jones tries to play you never know if a statement like this is the real deal, or is it a furphy Jones has built up with the team. Or is it even something that he has led the team to believe even though he knows it’s nonsense. Now to a certain extent I get what he’s doing but I’m just not confident and to be truthfully honest, I’m over his talk and his games – I want to see positive results.

I may be proved wrong, and I hope I am, but I just don’t see him taking the Wallabies forward. There’s been nothing in the last 5 games with Australia, or the last 9 before that with England that has demonstrated to me that he is this genius that RA have made him out to be. I love his talk and the way he has got rugby in the media like no one else has for years but at the end of the day results count more than talk and lets face it we heard the same stuff about a new plan for the 6N/RWC/6N that we’re hearing now and not a lot came of that. Good luck to the Wallabies and I really hope they play well. I’m hoping I’m surprised.

Five things we learnt from the final weekend of Rugby World Cup warm-ups

Planet Rugby reported here the five things that they thought we learnt from the warmup games.

1. The Pacific Islanders will not be pushovers! Coming up against the far more fancied Tier One nations, Fiji and Samoa really impressed, if anyone thought that the Pacific Islanders would be whipping boys in France this year, think again. Not only have they been boosted by World Rugby’s eligibility law change, but in the case of Fiji and Samoa, they look well-coached and primed to claim an upset or two.

2. Expect shock results in France! Fiji and South Africa proved that this weekend for different reasons. Also, Georgia threatened another after an excellent first 40 minutes and quite simply, there will be no gimmes at the World Cup. Every team will be going out to make a bit of history of their own, and there are certainly some hot contenders to do so.

3. Cards and kicking will be crucial! The All Blacks will have learnt this lesson better than most this weekend unable to force their way back into the game, being a man down against one of the top teams in the world. It was much the same for Eddie Jones’ Wallabies side, who lost momentum when Suliasi Vunivalu was yellow carded, and France also capitalised, scoring 10 points during that period.

4.France and South Africa looking like the teams to beat! Both teams look like the real deal and while both have weaknesses that can be exploited they will both also punish any team that is not on top of their game.

5. The hosts will have their own unique challenges! Not only will they have to live up to the high expectations of winning the tournament for the first time, but every single stadium will be jam packed with passionate fans. We saw how Julien Marchand struggled to hear his own teammates, resulting in two botched lineouts against Australia, and they are bound to face similar difficulties during the tournament.