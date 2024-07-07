Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #38: Here’s Test Rugby.

To quote Jack Nicholson, “Here’s rugby!”. Gaggers, wasn’t that a weekend of rugby? Test rugby, the best kind. Nation upon nation. My eyes are sore from watching so many games. And Mrs. Brisney and the tin lids are a bit pissed off that they had to move into the other room so I could watch game after game of rugby. But alas, it’s my happy time.

So, let’s pour into the games, do a mini-review, and then discuss the Wallabies and their performance. So strap yourself in, grab a big cup of you know what ☕, and let’s get ready to rumble.

International Tests

Samoa 33 defeated Italy 25

The positive effects of Moana Pasifika’s involvement in Super Rugby Pacific were certainly on show in Samoa’s defeat of Italy this weekend. The Pacific Island boys were able to recover from a 10-point deficit to come back and down Italy 33-25 in Apia on Friday. Samoa scored four tries to three to help new coach, Mahonri Schwalger, get off to a positive start to his tenure.

The Italians were favourites with the bookies for this game, having had a strong Six Nations in 2024 where they were able to get the best of Wales and Scotland. And showing they weren’t messing around they bought pretty much a full strength squad to do battle with Samoa. They came out strongly and led 25-15 around the 55 minute mark, but then fell away greatly. The oppressive heat and humidity of Samoa really sapped their strength and they died in the last 25 minutes when the Samoans snatched the game away.

Like we’ve seen with Fiji Drua when they play at home, teams touring there struggle. Europeans teams coming to Samoa and Tonga will meet the same fate over the coming years.

New Zealand 16 defeated England 15

In what was an epic battle between two heavyweights, the Darkness came away with the choccies against the Soap Dodgers in Dunedin, but only just. The Razor Robertson era got off to a squeaky start with combinations not quite gelling and some players misfiring against an England that clearly demonstrated it had been playing together for a while, and was here to play.

England got off to a flying start, and were sticking it to the Kiwis, in an ‘in-your-face’ game plan. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso got England off to a quick start with a nice 5-pointer. But the Kiwis got back into the game and both teams went to oranges with the scores level after Sevu Reece went in for a nice try. Both flyhlaves had a horror night with the boot. Marcus Smith missed three of his five attempts, and and DMac missed two as well. With one conversion being taken away due to timing out before the kick, which has to be embarrassing at international level.

England’s rush defence troubled the Kiwis initially but by the second half they had managed to adapt. TJ Perenara went off injured at half time due to a friendly fire leg hit that bent his knee at an awkward angle, which looked like it would’ve really hurt. But credit must go to England they really played hard for the duration of the game, and looked as close as they ever have to beating NZ in NZ. But it wasn’t to be.

Next week the two go at it again at Eden Park in what is likely to be another belter of a game. But I think the Kiwis were better for this hit out and will only improve next week.

South Africa 27 defeated Ireland 20

The Dutch Dirt farmers have ended eight years of losses at the hands of Ireland when it won their 1 v 2 showdown 27-20 in Pretoria on Sunday morning. The reigning World Champions certainly restamped their status , but it wasn’t an easy victory. In what was another belter of a test match, these two teams went at each other hard. However, the rub of the green certainly went the way of the home team in this game.

A TMO interruption (which was a bit of a common theme in this weekend’s series of tests) found reason not to give a try to Ireland’s James Lowe, and confirm a try for South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe. In a display of power rugby, the South African scrum in the last 5 minutes of the game powered through Ireland, so much so that the referee awarded a penalty try from it. And that was enough for South Africa to hold out the game. Ireland, trying to win in South Africa for only the second time in 118 years, has another chance in Durban next weekend, and can square a series for the first time.

France 28 defeated Argentina 13

Fabien Galthie’s highly changed French team cruised past the Argentinians 28-13 in Mendoza on Saturday. New French captain, Baptiste Serin, and debutants, Antoine Frisch and Theo Attissogbe, scored meat pies for the Froggies, who had to do without Antoine Dupont as he prepares to play Sevens at the Paris Olympics.

Matias Orlando was Los Pumas’ only try-scorer as the Argentinians adjust to their new coach Contepomi, who took over from the Cheikmeister post World Cup. Contepomi made significant changes to the Los Pumas squad, but still had plenty of experience including Pablo Matera who ran on for his 99th cap.

After what was a really sluggish first 20 minutes for both sides the Froggies opened the scoring through fly-half Antoine Hastoy’s penalty goal. The FISMs drew level a few minutes later as Santiago Carreras slotted a penalty. But the French took control of the game with Serin making a 40m break to nail a solo try, which was converted by Hastoy and went to oranges 10-3 up.

Coming out of the sheds, France extended their lead as Frisch banged down a try, the conversion taking France out to a 17-3 lead. Los Pumas got themselves back into the game with about 15 minutes left to go when Julian Montoya grabbed a meat pie making it to 20-8. But the French regained control through Attissogbe who scored on debut and took the score to 25-8. But with three minutes left on the clock Argentina scored again through Orlando, but it was a case of too little too late. Both sides meet again next week in Buenos Aires.

Scotland 73 defeated Canada 12

A second string Scottish team have given the Canadians a complete touch up in Ottawa on Saturday. Gregor Townsend took the opportunity to blood 10 new players, and they delivered for him.

The Canuks got off to a good start with captain Lucas Rumball scoring a 5-pointer thanks to a great rolling maul. But that was pretty much about it as the Scots went about the business of scoring tries. Coach Townsend will be happy with the experience for the younger players, as he looks to broaden his squad post RWC.

Canada will remain in Ottawa to host Romania next Friday. On the same day Scotland will square off against the USA at Audi Field in Washington DC.

The Wallabies

Wallabies 25 defeated Wales 16

Joe Schmidt has started his coaching tenure of the Wallabies with a clunky 25-16 win over the Welsh in Sydney on Saturday night. In between lots of kicking a rugby game occasionally broke out. Both teams started physically, trying to get a feel for each other. Both sides elected to take early penalties to get the score board ticking over.

The Wallabies looked to apply pressure through their forwards, who performed well against the Welsh in tight. The Tongan Thor, who was damaging at scrum time, managed to cross in the 20th minute with a nice in close power-drive taking the Wobs to a 13-3 lead. The Welsh were struggling with their discipline in defence and it ended up costing them with Gareth Thomas being handed a piece of 🧀 after the Welsh had continually infringed.

Not to be out done though, an Aussie shortly joined them with Fraser McReight copping a team 🧀 for bringing down a maul on the try line. Now with 14 players each it became a tight tussle between the two teams. Wales had the better end of the kicking game, and the Wallabies gaining dominance through their scrum. The teams went to the sheds with the Wallabies up by 3 points.

The coaches gave their guidance and out they came for the second half, with Tupou rested and 7As on at tighthead. Ben Thomas bought the scores to level pegging, but it wasn’t for long. Ex-Queenslander, ex- Rebel, and now Queenslander again, Filipo Dangunu burst through the pack and managed to slide it over the line for a nice 5-pointer taking the Wobs out to an 18-13 lead.

The Welsh got over the line, but the TMO “check checked’ and the try was canned for an obstruction in the maul. The Wallabies went on the attack again, and Lolo took a poor option in a crossfield kick Ginger Ninja, Kellaway, couldn’t quite gather in.

Tom ‘John Denver’ Wright, was definitely on diamonds during this game, producing a scintillating run down the wing, busting the line and side stepping players to cross for a magical try to take the Wallabies out to a 9 point lead. The Welsh attacked hard but with the replacements on for the Wallabies they defended well to hold them out. Fraser McReight had a great turnover to secure possession and keep the Wobs well and truly in the lead.

Wallabies 25 (Tries: Tupou, Daugunu, Wright; Cons: Lolesio, Lynagh; Pens: Lolesio 2) def Wales 16 (Penalty Try, Pens: Thomas 3)

Players of Note: Tom Wright and Filipo Daugunu both had a stellar night and will have glued themselves to starting positions for next week. Tongan Thor was solid for the half that he played. And Jimmy Slips played a good game. Our 9/10 combination struggled although individually Jake Gordon played pretty well. Lolo seemed to struggle and the team seemed to flow better when Lynagh and Tate came on. Wrongas had a good performance as both captain and back rower.

I think there’ll be some changes to Joe’s starting squad for next week. The team did OK, but they looked like a team that had only been together for two weeks. The combinations need more work, and it will be up to Joe whether he sticks or changes for next week. But personally I would be starting Tate and Lynagh next week to have a look at how they start. Lolo struggled with the boot, missing a number of easy shots at the sticks, unlike his almost metronomic kicking performance during Super Rugby.

The Wallabies game was clunky, and error filled at times, but it is building. I think we kicked away possession too often, and for no real reason. Lolo from tee and from hand didn’t kick well and this affected our game plan execution. We, as fans should be happy with the win, but there’s still a lot of work to do; it’s obvious that this work is being done, and I for one have faith in Joe and his coaching team to keep building. And build we must. Because after watching the New Zealand/Poms game, and the Ireland/Saffas match, we have a fair bit of work to do to get ready for the Rugby Championships.

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

Just a brief whinge from the weekend’s games. As mentioned before, these tests had a series of interruptions from the TMOs. I must admit I’m not a fan of TMO interruptions. Apart from foul play, I think the TMO should stay out of it unless they are called into it by the referee. Marius Jonker seems to be a serial offender in this regard. I’m hoping the second round of tests doesn’t have this level of interruption.

Anyway enough of this old man jibbering crap. Over to you G&GRs, have at it.