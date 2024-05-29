Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Antoine Dupont, Super Teams and Under 20’s

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Antoine Dupont is the Best Player In The World

Screenshot

Stats from the Champions Cup.

I don’t like to compare players across eras. However IMHO Antoine Dupont is the best player in the world at the moment.

Prove me wrong discuss.

Super Rugby The Final Countdown

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Crusaders v Moana Pasifika at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,

CRUSADERS (1-15): Joe Moody, Codie Taylor (c), Tamaiti Williams, Antonio Shalfoon, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Fergus Burke, Macca Springer, Ryan Crotty, Dallas McLeod, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl

RESERVES: George Bell, George Bower, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Taine Robinson, Heremaia Murray

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sekope Kepu, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Jonathan Taumateine, William Havili, Pepesana Patafilo. Julian Savea, Henry Taefu, Fine Inisi, Kyren Taumoefolau

RESERVES: Tomasi Maka, Ivan Fepuleai, Suetena Asomua, Ola Tauelangi, Alamanda Motuga, Aisea Halo, Christian Lealiifano, Nigel Ah Wong

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jeremy Markey

Saders can finish 8th if they prevail against Moana Pasifika, The Brumbies beat the force and the Rebels beat the Drua.

Moana Pasifika Can finish 8th if they beat the Saders and both the Drua and the Force lose.

Friday 7:35 PM AEST – NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds at Allianz Stadium, Sydney,

Are you not entertained?

WARATAHS (1-15): Paddy Ryan, Jay Fonokalafi, Tom Ross, Jed Holloway, Miles Amatosero, Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Jack Bowen, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Mark Nawaqanitawase

RESERVES: Ben Sugars, Lewis Ponini, Brad Amituanai, Hugh Sinclair, Fergus Lee-Warner, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Izaia Perese

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggor, Connor Vest, Seru Uru, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Tate McDermott (co-c), Lawson Creighton, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, Ryan Smith, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Taj Annan

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Reds finish 5th regardless and the Tahs will get the spoon.

Saturday 12:05 PM AEST – Fijian Drua v Melbourne Rebels at Churchill Park, Lautoka,

Fiji flag flying

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Waqa Nalaga, Kemu Valetini, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz

REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Josh Canham, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, David Feiluai, Filipo Daugunu, Andrew Kellaway, Mason Gordon

RESERVES: Ethan Dobbins, Matt Gibbon, Sam Talakai, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Maciu Nabolakasi, James Tuttle, David Vaihu, Jake Strachan

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

Rebels best case 6th if they beat the Drua and the Highlanders lose to the Canes

Worst case 8th if the Rebels lose to the Drua it will kill off all teams outside the top 8.

Drua 8th Best case 7th If the Drua beat the Rebels with a bonus point they will kill off all other teams outside the 8.

Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – Hurricanes v Highlanders at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

brumbies vs hurricanes 2013 fardy maul

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, James Tucker, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett (c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Justin Sangster, Peter Lakai, Jordi Vijoen, Riley Higgins, Bailyn Sullivan

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, Max Hicks, Billy Harmon (co-c), Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Ajay Falegaga, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Matt Whaanga, Connor Garden-Bachop, Finn Hurley

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Tom Sanders, Hayden Michaels, Folau Fakatava, Jake Te Hiwi, Martín Bogado

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, George Myers

Hurricanes are currently 2nd and can finish with the minor premieship of as low as 3rd with victories to both the Brumbies.

Highlanders Currently 6th win and stay 6th lose and the Rebels win drop to 7th.

Saturday 1 June 5:05 PM AEST – Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland,

Beauden Barrett passes but not this year

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Stephen Perofeta

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Finlay Christie, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Jimmy Tupou, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Sione Ahio, Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Quinn Tupaea, Peniasi Malimali

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Blues best case 1st by beating the chiefs. Worst case 3rd lose and both the Brumbies and the Hurricanes win.

Chiefs win finish 5th regardless.

Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – Western Force v ACT Brumbies at HBF Park, Perth,

Hamish Stewart kicks

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Sam Carter, Izack Rodda, Jeremy Williams (c), Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Max Burey, Ronan Leahy, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman, Kurtley Beale

RESERVES: Ben Funnell, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Will Harris, Michael Wells, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Sam Spink

BRUMBIES (1-15): Blake Schoupp, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Connal McInerney, Harry Vella, Sosefo Kautai, Cadeyrn Neville, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Kaminski

Brumbies are currently 3rd and can finish as high at first if they win with a bonus point and both the blues and the canes lose. If either of those two drop a game and they Brumbies win they finish 2nd.

Force are currently 9rd and can finish as high as 8th if the Rebels beat the Drua and Moana beat the Saders. It seems unlikely but it is the hope that kills you.

Fearless Predictions.

‘We’re good for it. Or so I’ve been told’

The Crusaders will take out a year of frustration on Moana and win by 40.

The Reds will beat the underperforming Tahs by 20. The tahs will put up a fight but again no front row no hope.

The Drua will win at home in what I expect to be a spiteful game as long as they keep their discipline under control. Apparently the Drua fans have been really kicking off after the last Rebels game when they had two sent off.

The Hurricanes should have too much for the Highlanders and secure a top two position.

I expect the Blues to bounce back after last week but hope the Chiefs can get up and give the Brumbies a top two finish.

The Brumbies will not take this game easy and will know what they have to do to in this game before kick off.

So much to play for cannot wait.

Under 20’s Draw

Harry Hockings promising lock

The Australian under 20’s have a tough draw in this years RWC with games against the a rapidly improcing Geargia and Italy (who recently beat the English) then they finish against Irish.

Australia v Georgia – June 30, Athlone Sports Stadium – Kick-Off: 12:30am AEST

Australia v Italy – July 5, Athlone Sports Stadium – Kick-Off: 3:00 am AEST

Ireland v Australia – July 9, Athlone Sports Stadium – Kick-Off: 10:00 pm AEST

Hoss back tomorrow.