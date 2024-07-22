Tuesday’s Rugby News

23 July 2024 #003. Week 3 of the early test season.

Wales kick off against the Reds July 2024

Another weekend with too many rugby games to watch!

While the weekend had some one sided scores due to the tier one teams, playing emerging nations, there was plenty of highlights and great play as covered by BLL here.

Team of the Week

Another big disclaimer, or admission: it’s much easier to pick from games when you see the full match and you know the players, and some players don’t necessarily make the highlight reels. The player selection below was also influenced by the match itself. Australia vs Georgia was close, and a balanced contest so good individual performances stood out, similarly NZ performances against Fiji featured.

The reserves are a combination of the players who came off the bench, or the next best in the position they started in.

The Olympics start tomorrow

There’s plenty of places to read about the Olympics and the rugby sevens, which kicks off on Wednesday night.

One of the big questions is whether Anton Dupont can lead the French deep into the tournament on home soil.

The 2024 SVNS Champions, France and Australia, will we see the same results at the Olympics. Source: https://www.svns.com/en/news/934552/france-and-australia-crowned-hsbc-svns-2024-champions

Men’s tournament

The Australian men feature in the opening game of the tournament against Samoa, and follow that up with games against Kenya and Argentina. Nathan Williamson previews the action here.

You can also hear all about it on the Dropped Kick Off Pod here.

The men’s squad looks competitive and they have added express pace with Corey Toole.

MEN’S

1. Henry Hutchison

2. Ben Dowling

3. Corey Toole

4. Dietrich Roache

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase

6. Henry Paterson

7. Hayden Sargeant

8. James Turner

9. Matt Gonzalez

10. Nick Malouf (c)

11. Maurice Longbottom

12. Nathan Lawson

Women’s tournament

The Aussie women’s team enter the tournament in great form after clinching the world SVNS title. They kick off their campaign against South Africa and follow up with games against Ireland and Great Britain.

The Aussie women’s team will be trying to capitalise on their recent form and replicate their Gold Medal in 2016. There’s a lot of experience, pace, and winning habits in the Women’s team.

WOMEN’S

1. Bienne Terita

2. Sharni Smale

3. Faith Nathan

4. Dominique Du Toit

5. Teagan Levi

6. Sariah Paki

7. Charlotte Caslick (c)

8. Kaitlin Shave

9. Tia Hinds

10. Isabella Nasser

11. Maddison Levi

12. Bridget Clark

Will we see more celebrations like this one.

Australia celebrate a victory in the world SVNS series. Source: https://www.svns.com/en/news/932671/hsbc-svns-2024-australia-crowned-women-s-hsbc-svns-champions

As Australian rugby fans, we should be excited about the chances for both teams, I’m certainly looking forward to it.

Opinion piece from this random guy

Australian teams have been generally very poor at playing when we have a player off the field with a yellow card, or red card (with the Wallabies against France from a couple of years ago a notable exception). The mode of operation has generally been kick the ball at every opportunity, hoping that we can secure some sort of field possession and slow the game down. While I understand taking a shot at goal, and eating time that way, I don’t understand why you would kick the ball back to the opposition when they have more players.

It seems to me that the better course of action is to try and retain possession, because while you may have less players, you also have less involved in each play when you have the ball. It looked like the Wallabies tried to play with the ball when Daugunu was off the field and it seemed to pay dividends.

English players do have heart

On a serious note, the Telegraph reported that Ben Youngs had heart surgery after collapsing at a Leicester training run, and that he’s hoping to make it back onto the pitch in the new season. I’m sure we can all wish Ben a speedy recovery and the best of luck getting back on the pitch.

Ben Youngs. England’s most capped men’s player. Source: The Telegraph, Credit Andrew Fox.

That’s a wrap for this week

