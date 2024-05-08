Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Exporting Talant, Wallaroos, Super Rugby Teams and Test Referees.

Parisian grounds just magnificent.

Mosese Tuipulotu Signing a Scottish Perspective

From an economic perspective Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are nett exporters of talent. The facts are that Rugby is an international game and decent players can earn better money playing in France, Japan ot the United Kingdom. For those with heritage in those countries the opportunity to live and play in a different country while having the opportunity to play at a pro level is very inticing.

Countries like Japan and the UK are nett importers of talent given that they do not have the either the genetics or sheer numbers of playing talent to produce enough players of the class to play internalional or even professional rugby.

This from the Offsideline in Scotland in an interview with The Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt.

This should sound familiar.

” the truth lies somewhere in the middle, Everitt was naturally inclined to defend his employers’ approach. He pointed out that there are currently no centres in Edinburgh’s academy programme, while Glasgow Warriors have three – Kerr Yule, Johnny Ventisei and Ben Salmon – who could theoretically move east to get more game time, but cautioned against asking too much of those players too soon.

“I think it would be naive to think that under-20 players that play in their age group can compete at the highest level of the URC,” he reasoned. “If you look at the teams that played on the weekend, and you look at Leinster and the Sharks for instance, a player has to be of a certain level to be able to develop and perform. And that’s something that we sometimes get wrong.

“The top competitions aren’t there to develop. They need to develop and dominate in their age group to be able to be selected,” he added, before attempting to illustrate his point with an insight from his homeland.

“Coming through a system in South Africa where youngsters are pushed, for instance in the Currie Cup because there’s a lack of depth while the URC is on the go … it has hurt a couple of players because some of them aren’t emotionally mature enough to deal with issues of URC or Currie Cup for that matter.

“It’s about players earning their stripes to play in the URC. At Edinburgh at the moment we don’t have young centres in our academy that are showing that potential. So when you don’t have those type of players, you need to find players. It doesn’t matter whether the player was born in Scotland or not, he’s Scottish qualified.

Wallaroos V Canada Saturday Allianz Stadium 4:55pm on Stan

From Pravda

With a new coach and an increasing amount of time together 5th ranked Australia get to benchmark themselves against the 4th ranked Canadians. For those that do not know the subject Womens Rugby in Canada is probably bigger than the mens.

Wallaroos backrower Siokapesi Palu believes Canada will be a true test of where their top four World Ranking aspirations lie as they begin their Test season.

The Wallaroos sit fifth after strong wins over Wales and France, with a sizeable points gap to the fourth-place Canadians.

Canada is coming off a 50-7 win over the USA in April, defeating the Wallaroos 45-7 in the previous match-up in July.

However, Palu is confident the side has grown significantly since that match-up under new coach Jo Yapp.

“We want to build the momentum we had last year,” Palu said to reporters.

“I think with the coaching staff and squad, we hope we can pick up from where we left off and if not, start that new slate and move forward.

“…It’s a change of attitude and approach. We can’t expect something different if we continue to do the same thing.

“It seems a lot faster and more exciting (in camp), away from the structured game we’d play.

“(Canada) really fast and disinclined, we need to make sure that we play our game. They’re a top team for a reason and in order for us to get there, we need to do something a little different.”

There are nine debutants in the 30-player squad, guaranteeing new faces when Yapp names her first side on Thursday for the opening Pacific Four game for the Australians.

“It’s exciting. There are good vibes and connections between the younger and senior players. I cam in with the curiosity around what the dynamic of the group would be but it’s really positive,” Palu notes.

“It’s been a welcoming pack (for the younger players) but I think what allows that is the environment that we’re in. It’s a clean slate so everyone is trying to put their best foot forward.

“The senior players are trying to help the junior players feel welcome.”

Super Rugby Round 12 Teams and Picks

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Moana Pasifika v Chiefs at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

PASIFIKA (1-15): Sateki Latu, Sama Malolo (c), Suetena Asomua, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Alamanda Motuga, Lotu Inisi, Aisea Halo, D’Angelo Leuila, Nerai Fomai, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Tomasi Maka, Abraham Pole, Sione Mafileo, Semisi Paea, Irie Papuni, Siaoisi Nginingini, Otumaka Mausia, Kyren Taumoefolau

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Etene Nanai Seturo

RESERVES: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Sione Ahio, Hamilton Burr, Tom Florence, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Rameka Pohipi, Gideon Wrampling

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Nic Berry, George Myers

Friday 7:35 PM AEST – Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium,

Boys Hoss is in the Stands we have won him over

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, Lawson Creighton, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Zane Nonggorr, Connor Vest, John Bryant, Tate McDermott (co-c), James O’Connor, Suliasi Vunivalu

REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Josh Canham, Josh Kemeny, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, Nick Jooste, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Alex Mafi, Cabous Eloff, Sam Talakai, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Maciu Nabolakasi, Jack Maunder, Jake Strachan, Glen Vaihu

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – Blues v Hurricanes at Eden Park,

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (c), Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Richard Judd, Bailyn Sullivan

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Saturday 5:05 PM AEST – Highlanders v Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium,

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (c), Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Martin Bogodo, Jake Te Hiwi, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Ayden Johnstone, Saula Ma’u, Will Tucker, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Sam Gilbert, Finn Hurley

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl

RESERVES: George Bell, George Bower, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Matt Kellahan

Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies at Allianz Stadium,

WARATAHS (1-15): Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Jay Fonokalafi, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon (c), Will Harrison, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Mark Nawaqanitawase

RESERVES: Ben Sugars, Lewis Ponini, Pone Fa’amausili, Hugh Sinclair, Hunter Ward, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Izaia Perese

BRUMBIES (1-15): Harry Vella, Connal McInerney, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Sosefo Kautai, Cadeyrn Neville, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ben O’Donnell

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Saturday 9:55 PM AEST – Western Force v Fijian Drua at HBF Park, Perth,

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Williams (c), Izack Rodda, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman, Kurtley Beale

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Harry Hoopert, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Michael Wells, Henry Robertson, Sam Spink, Henry O’Donnell

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi (c), Peni Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Taniela Rakuro, Michael Naitokani, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samu Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Motikiai Murray, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Epeli Momo

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: Jordan Kaminsky, Marcus Playle

Fearless Predictions

Chiefs by 30 it is a joke that this is considered a home game for Moana Pasifika.

Reds to put the inconsistency behind them and win by 20

Blues by 3 just because its Eden Park and with Doleman as Ref it will be a fuster of clucks on the floor

Highlanders by 3 to finish the Saders season however the Saders are starting to look the team of old.

Brumbies by 14 as they have just that bit more continuity.

Give me the Force at home by 7 and welcome back Harry Hoopert from two knee injuries.

Refereeing Appointments for the July Test Window

What happens when a Georgian a Fenchman and a Kiwi walk into a bar.

Link for all appointments. HERE

Aus v Wales in Sydney – Pierre Brousset

Aus v Wales in Melbourne – Nika Amashukeli

Aus v Georgia in Sydney- Doleman

Hoss back tomorrow