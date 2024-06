Happyman, KARL and Sully discuss Joe Schmidt’s Wallaby squad and select their players in each position and then talk about players diving, Eddie’s new team losing, the sad news of the untimely death of Connor Garden-Bachop and our “love” for one player in particular.

You can now also listen on YouTube.

If you have a question for anyone on the podcast, please send it to sully@greenandgoldrugby.com