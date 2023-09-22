Game Preview: Argentina v Samoa – Pool D – Friday 22 September

The Preview

Hiya Folks,

For what will be one hellava confrontation, you need to read this preview with AC/DC timeless ‘If you want blood” in the background, because this Aussie pub-rock classic sums up what this match will be.

If you want your rugby with a bit of blood, well you’ve got it right here.

Welcome aboard Funsters for a southern hemisphere extravaganza of aggression, big hits and svelte skills as the world-ranked 10th Falkland Island Silver Medallists (FISM – Argentina) meet world-ranked 11th Manu Samoa in this Pool D fixture at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint Étienne.

Dead set cobbers, this is one of those times where the metal is going to be hitting the meat and the quarter will be sparse. These two sides are going to bleed for you tonight. Two big, angry and keyed-up packs of piggies are about to tear strips off, bash holes through, and smash shoulders into each other so hard their ancestors are gunna feel it once Aussie Referee Nic Berry blows the pea to start this derby at 1745hrs local (0145hrs Saturday Sydney local). And if Nic is smart, he’ll promptly exit stage left with touchies ,Jordan Way (Australia) and Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), to go sit with Aussie Brett Cronan in the TMO Bunker room and just let these two mobs sort it out themselves.

Los Pumas are in a pickle after their first match, which was arguably the worst World Cup game I have ever had the displeasure of sitting through. In the end, they were well beaten in an eminently winnable match by England to the tune of 27-10. Another such performance and loss from them and it’s curtains for their campaign. After being widely tipped as a World Cup dark horse, and then having England on a plate for the taking in game 1, especially after the Tom Curry red card, they just didn’t get the job done due to an infatuation with ‘run it from everywhere’ over-enthusiasm combined with a self-destruct lack of discipline. So frankly, the FISMs must be seething.

Accordingly, they will be motivated for this match-up beyond even their usual South American high altitudes by the golf club swinging Michael Cheika to get out there and ‘explode’. But explode into what will be the question: an explosion of clinical accuracy and ruthless tactical execution? Or another explosion of headless chookery à la England?

For this game, we see them field a very experienced team. Captain Julián ‘Prepare to die’ Montoya earns his 91st cap while pack stalwarts Alemanno clocks up his 88th and Guido Petti plays his 77th. And with others such as Nicolás Sánchez earning his 99th cap and both scrum-half Tomás Cubelli (89 tests) and Agustín Creevy (102 tests) coming in late from the bench, it’s not like they lack know-how.

For Samoa, while they were eventually 43-10 winners over Chile, they started match 1 poorly. And both Japan and England can be expected to push them right to the edge. So they will need to be ruthless with themselves and the FISMs from the start and bank any and all points on offer to allow themselves some hope and space to survive a possible loss to come in later pool matches.

That said, coming off their 1st round win over Chile, Samoa are brimming with confidence and aggression and are shuffling their horses about with an expectant air. Michael ‘Aussie’ Alaalatoa’s tighthead jersey has gone to ex-junior-Wobbly U20 Paul Alo-Emile, while ex-Brumby/Rebel/Q-Reds/NSW-Country product Nigel Ah-Wong swaps wings, joining ex-Wallaby Duncan Paia’aua out the back, all steered around by Christian ‘Ocker’ Leali’ifano, who will look to unleash Adelaide-born and ex-Aussie U20 Ulupano Junior Seuteni in the centres. But to be fair, there are a fair smattering of ex All Blacks and others out with the Aussie-Samoans as well, such as Charlie Faumuina, Ben Lam and Steven Luatua. So the cosmopolitan Samoans do not lack ability, size or know-how.

This will be the fourth meeting of these two contenders in World Cups, with the others being 1991 (W-Samoa), 1995 (W-Samoa) and 1999 (W-FISM). And the last time these guys faced off at all was 2005, when a largely amateur Samoan team toured Argentina and the Pumas won the day 28-12. So while it’s two scalps all, it’s been too long between shouts to pick form.

Teams:

Los Pumas: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julián Montoya (capt.), 3 Eduardo Bello, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Matías Alemanno, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Juan Martín González; 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Santiago Carreras, 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Matías Moroni, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 15 Juan Cruz Mallía

Replacements: 16 Agustín Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Francisco Gómez Kodela, 19 Pedro Rubiolo, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Lucio Cinti

Samoa: 1 James Lay, 2 Seilala Lam, 3 Paul Alo-Emile, 4 Brian Alainu’u’ese, 5 Chris Vui (capt.), 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Steven Luatua, 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Christian Leali’ifano, 11 Ben Lam, 12 Tumua Manu, 13 UJ Seuteni, 14 Nigel Ah-Wong, 15 Duncan Paia’aua

Replacements: 16 Sama Malolo, 17 Charlie Faumuina, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, 20 Sa Jordan Taufua, 21 Melani Matavao, 22 D’Angelo Leuila, 23 Danny Toala

Nutta’s Fearless Tip (aka “The Kiss of Death”):

The tipsters have Argentina as +13pt favourites as of Friday morning. Their general consensus is that the Argies are much better than the drivel they served against England, they have the muscle to take what Samoa can serve, plus they have established combinations and familiarity and Boffelli will kick them home. But for mine, the emotional damage of the game 1 loss will be telling. They have trouble with controlling their emotions at the best of times and desperation given their current situation may see them easily self-destruct again.

Comparatively for the Samoans, they are a class outfit which is fit, brutal, full of confidence and has nothing to lose. They are an awesomely physical group, and while they lack the Argy established familiarity, the Samoans have conceded remarkably few points and even less penalties this year, including limiting the mighty Ireland to 17pts in their pre-World Cup warm up – the Paddies lowest score of the year so far. And talking to my various rugby mates around Sydney, Samoa is nothing but fired up by Fiji’s performance and looking to further the ‘Giant Killer’ status of the PI brotherhood in general with their own big name scalp. A sort of Pacific pride appears to be on the line here.

So for me, it’s Samoa to win by +10pts in what will be one helluva brutal, blood-splattering confrontation. And if you want blood, well you’re gunna get it.

See you guys at around 0100 Sydney time for game-time chat (on here) and live-match write-up.

