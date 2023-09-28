Game Pre/Review: Japan V Samoa – Pool D – Thursday 28 September

Hey Cobbers!

Konnichiwa & Talofa and all that.

Welcome ye all to this Pool D clash between the Bureibu Burossamuzu (Brave Blossoms) of Nippon and Manu of Samoa. Before the Samoan’s give their Siva Tau and we rip into the 18th installment of this Pacific rivalry, some background is always useful for context…

History:

Rugby first came to Samoa in the early 1920’s with the Marist Brothers. And from what I can find about the interwebs, apparently their first test match played was against Fiji in Apia on 18 August 1924 with an 8am kick-off to avoid the heat of the day. Skip forward to recent times, and Samoa seemed on the brink of international breakthrough in the early Twenty-teens with wins over Australia, Wales, Scotland and Italy. But since 2014, wins against Tier 1 nations have been as scarce as their financial problems have been prevalent. However, they did claim the 2022 Pacific Nations Cup with three straight wins, including the notable scalp of Australia A. After not making the ’87 RWC, their RWC record has them as quarter-finalists in ’91, ’95 and ’99 but pool-exiters since.

Rugby came to Japan as early as 1866 apparently, and became well established in universities with a formal competition commencing in 1899. They played their first recognised test match against Canada in 1932. Their famous wins are generally jagged at World Cups, typified by the seminal 34-32 disposal of South Africa in 2015, a 19-12 win over current world no1 Ireland in the RWC2019. and a 28-21 victory over Scotland in the same tourney, on the way to making their sole appearance to-date in a World Cup quarter final.

The tally between these two fierce competitors is currently 11 wins to the Samoans and 6 to the flower farmers. The most recent clash between these two was in late July this year in a Pacific Nations Cup Test where Samoa won 24-22 to record their first victory over Japan since 2012. Despite Japan losing well-known talisman Michael Leitch to a red card in the first half, Nippon was leading 22-17 with 20min to go, largely off the boot of Seungsin Lee. However a 63min try to Tumua Manu, duly converted by ex-Wobbly Christian Lealiifano, sealed the deal.

So the recent form guide is with Samoa.

PREVIEW:

Squads:

Jamie Joseph has made two changes to Japan’s starting XV from their 12-34 loss against England, with Lomano Lemeki coming in for Semisi Masiresa at full-back and Dylan Riley replacing Tomoki Osada in midfield. Meanwhile Samoa’s coach Seilala Mapusua has made four changes to his starting XV from the 10-19 defeat to Argentina, with Taleni Seu into the back-row, Sa Jordan Taufua replacing Steven Luatua at no8, Alai D’Angelo Leuila moving into the centres, and try-scoring machine Ed Fidow taking up a spot on the wing where he has snagged a swag of tries in recent times.

Also among Samoa’s squad for this match are 11 players who were among the team that won 24-22 victory against Japan earlier this year, including eight in the starting XV: Paul Alo-Emile, Taleni Seu, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano, Tumua Manu, Ed Fidow, Duncan Paia’aua, and Danny Toala.

Japan: 15 Lomano Lemeki; 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Dylan Riley, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 11 Jone Naikabula; 10 Rikiya Matsuda, 9 Yutaka Nagare; 8 Kazuki Himeno (captain), 7 Pieter Labuschagne, 6 Michael Leitch; 5 Amato Fakatava, 4 Jack Cornelsen; 3 Jiwon Gu, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Keita Inagaki

Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Craig Millar, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Warner Dearns, 20 Kanji Shimokawa, 21 Naoto Saito, 22 Seungsin Lee, 23 Tomoki Osada

Samoa: 15 Duncan Paia’aua; 14 Ed Fidow, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Alai D’Angelo Leuila, 11 Ben Lam; 10 Christian Leali’ifano, 9 Jonathan Taumateine; 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Fritz Lee, 6 Taleni Seu, 5 Theo McFarland, 4 Chris Vui (captain); 3 Paul Alo-Emile, 2 Seilala Lam, 1 James Lay

Replacements: 16 Sama Malolo,17 Jordan Lay, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Steven Luatua, 20 Alamanda Motuga, 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Neria Fomai, 23 Danny Toala

Venue: Stadium de Toulouse

Kick-off: Thursday night 2100hrs French local or Friday 0500hrs Sydney time.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa) with Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) and Craig Evans (Wales) assisting and Marius Jonker (South Africa) in the TX Box-seat.

Nutta’s Fearless Prediction (aka ‘kiss of death’): While the Blossoms will indeed be brave, the bookmakers are clearly favouring Samoa at 8/15 favourites as of Thursday morning. But the match will pivot around Samoa’s discipline. If Samoa stay in Jaco’s good-books, they will win by 12. But if not, Japan no10 & kicker Rikiya Matsuda will apply his 10/10 for 100% accuracy for the tournament to date and steal the show. So I have a sneaky $10 on Nippon as insurance.

Feel free to chime in below in comments and I’ll do a write-up after the match.

