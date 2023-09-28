Friday’s Rugby News: Vote #1

Well, to steal a quote from Mrs Hoss on my birthday: ‘thank fudge that’s over’.

Today let’s confine the past to the past & free ourselves of the depressing shadow of that match featuring those sea faring mammals & a group of underperforming marsupials. It’s time to turn our attention to the future with ‘The Peoples Champion’. Jump into Round #4 RWC action with ‘Who Cares Anyway?’. Investigate a whisper growing to a rumble in ‘Not Again’ and. Jump on the Nippon Express with Eddie in ‘Wax Off!’ . Hum a ditty with ‘The Brian Side of Strife’. And take us home in this weeks ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss’ now pork barreling, with extra pork, at a community BBQ near you.

Shaking babies & kissing hands. Vote #1 Hoss.

The People’s Champion.

As unaccustomed as I am to grandiose self-promotion, today in a Friday Rugby News world exclusive, I announce my official candidacy for the RA CEO job and outline my exhaustive 3 point plan to ‘Make Australian Rugby Great Again‘ or ‘MARGA’.

Naturally there are sacrifices I will need to make, like working 10am – 2pm Monday- Thursday. The $850k salary whilst a little down on my G&GR writing remuneration (one must make sacrifices for the greater good) is reasonable, the perks of freshly made cucumber & cheese sandwiches & complementary daily car wash, both provided by Billy Nathanson is just a nice little cherry on top as well.

For too long you, the little people of Rugby have not had your voices heard. Our great game has become the play thing of those Sydney coffee latte, almond milk drinking, un-scuffed RM wearing pretenders! You need a leader to make the tough choices, not some rah-rah Shores Boy High who’s only life experience is mummy & daddy taking his Porsche of him for a week at age 16, when he couldn’t correctly name the 1965 Penfold Grange vigneron’s name. You want a leader who walks the talk. A man of the land who’s lived experience since his prison release, speaks to practical solutions and when the going gets tough and the gloves run out, sticks his arm up the cattle’s clacker and just sorts shite out.

My comprehensive 3 point plan to MARGA includes, but is not limited to & could change without notice in a completely reactionary manner if it doesn’t initially work:

Make Nutta GM. After listening to his impassioned podcast performance, plan, vision & practical approach, the game will indeed be in good hands. If the game prospers it will be an inspired appointment by me. If it doesn’t, Nutta was crap & didn’t know what he was doing. So it’s a win-win for me and most likely you as well, but definitely for me. Reduce the number of Australian Provincial sides by four. Sure it might be a radical approach, but we must think outside the square and contemplate the greater good for our code and the benefits we all share in. Most matches would be a Trans-Tasman derby, so ratings and sponsorship opportunities grow exponentially. It would make picking a Wallabies side much easier, reducing costs for interstate training camps & logistics and enhance international competitiveness. Now the cynical amongst you will no doubt be thinking that the decision about which provincial side remains is already made, but I would throw it open to the state that best meets three comprehensive KPI, thus making the whole process fair & transparent: a)The state with Australia’s largest population centre is located. b) The state with Australia’s oldest city located in it & 3) The Australian state with the largest natural harbour located in it. Increase grass roots fees by 450%. Look if grass roots, community rugby engagement & pathways needs to be improved, somebody has to pay for it, it’s basic mass. League players are not cheap to buy and those at the coal face must step up, pay their dues and help contribute to a meaningful & sustainable model. We simply cannot ask someone like Josef Sua’ali’i take a pay cut. It’s league players like this with no attachment to grass roots rugby that are the future of rugby union.

So that’s my pitch Gaggers, my bid to be your voice in latte land. Turning up most days & trying to rebuild the code that has all given us so much time away from paid work duties. Call me selfless, call me a starry eyed dreamer, or just plain call me Mr Hoss. But you & I both know that rugby will be in safe hands. Well better hands then they are now anyway.

But even though I am a man of the people, don’t just take my word for it. You can cast your vote via the link below. Vote by clicking one of the options, make your voice heard in the corridors of RA power:

Vote Hoss today.

‘Let it go’ Elsa Frost

Who Cares Anyway.

All team details – rugby.com.au

Match Officials – worldrugby.com

RWC Pool Standings – rugbyworldcup.com

Friday, September 29: Japan v Samoa, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (5:00 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: Could be a really entertaining match & a big game in the context of Pool D with second spot in the pool wide open: Samoa 5 points, Japan 5 points & Argentina 4 points

It will be a game of contrasting styles with the Samoan brute v the guile & pace of the Japanese. I can easily see a high scoring match with perhaps all seven bonus points being allocated (5 for the winner, 2 for the loser) making Pool D the most competitive of the pools. The match will be followed Saturday by other Pool D rivals & South American grudge match Los Pumas v Chile. But for this one, its Japan 33, Samoa 27.

Saturday September 30: New Zealand v Italy, OL Stadium, Lyon (5:00 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: The Darkness are back from a bye week with reports that all are fit and firing ahead of the clash with the improved Italian side.

Make no mistake, The Nearlies must win with a bonus point and also deny the Italians a losing bonus point to be masters of their own domain.

On paper the AB’s are too strong, so too will it prove on the paddock. NZ by 35.

Saturday September 30: Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (11:00 PM)

Prédiction Intrépide: Los Pumas v Chile. Big brother v little brother and it will all start with the winning of the anthems by these passionate sides.

The FISM’s have been largely underwhelming so far in the tournament & they simply must awake from their siesta to progress further, with second spot in Pool D still ‘in play’ for several sides.

On at a reasonable time for us down south, I am actually really looking forward to watching this one. Chile will be spirited and stick it to Los Pumas, but those in the hooped jersey should get the win. The real question is can they also get the bonus point?

Argentina by 19.

Sunday, October 1: Fiji v Georgia, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (1:45 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: The match that will finally turn the fading life support of Wallaby 2023 RWC chances off. Whilst the Wallabies are ‘mathematically’ a chance, the reality is the odd’s are so infinitesimal it’s barely worth pondering. A win with a four try bonus point will seal both a deserving Fijian QF appearance and the final nail in the golden coffin.

Fiji fresh from their bye, their advancing to the knockout stages a win for rugby fans in general and looking to be get back into their rhythm will be far to strong for the Georgians. Fiji by 25+.

Sunday, October 1: Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille (6:00 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: Scotland by 70.

Monday, October 2: Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne (2:45 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: Sure I’ve moved past my anger to more of a ‘numb resignation’ now, but I can barely muster any enthusiasm for this match at all. To call me ‘apathetic’ would be to grossly understate my apathy. Certainly I’ll be buggered if I am getting out of bed to watch it live, if at all.

IMO this is a ‘no win’ match, regardless of the result.

A ‘win’ against Portugal is like me winning again at the local under 8 bourbon drinking contest. Sure it’s a ‘win’ but an empty, unsatisfying one that leaves me with a headache. Even though little 6yo Shelly Mc Masters can be plucky & really throw those straight ryes down (that’s why us locals call her ‘The Sour Mash Smasher’), ‘winning’ still feels empty and decidedly unsatisfying.

Should the Wallabies blow Portugal off the park with a display of rugby brawn, brains & brilliance, it will only make me bitter that they didn’t show more of the same when it mattered earlier in pool matches. A loss and it only reconfirms how entirely shite we currently are as a rugby nation, at least until a new CEO is elected anyway.

My tip? Raynal to find obscure penalty, from the sideline in injury time. Portugal kick the penalty. Portugal by 1.

Match Officials: Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (FFR) Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR) TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Monday October 2: South Africa v Tonga, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (6:00 AM)

Prédiction Intrépide: The Catholics were simply sensational last week against the Oirish in what was the best game of this RWC by far. Whilst the lads in green got the Guinness, it should not be forgotten that had Pollard played, the result may have been a lot different. So to this week. Tonga will huff, Tonga will puff, but the Bok will blow the house down. Saffa’s by 24

‘Here’s some notes I’d like to read again, prepared a few years ago’

Not Again!

Murmurs until recently only said behind closed doors, have surfaced into the light this week with calls once again to ‘cut’ the number of Aussie SR sides to help increase competitiveness in Super Rugby & in turn, make & the Wallabies ‘strong’ again.

From Stephen Hoiles to the Kiwi best remembered for bombing a gimme to George Gregan (still the only tackle ‘The Governor’ ever made too), Geoff Wilson all stating on air similar variations of a theme: Australia hasn’t the talent to support five rugby franchises.

Now I know what you’re all thinking: ‘it should be The Force! They’ve got experience in dealing with it anyway. The state doesn’t offer much apart from iron ore royalties & really shitty ‘Gold Hunter’ TV shows. It’s largely filled with Saffa’s who are fine until they speak and we’re negotiating with China to sell off the whole dirt pile of a state anyway’. But whilst all of that might be technically correct, is it right?

I’ll challenge you all to put your anti WA bias aside and ask for your input. What does a reset for Rugby in Oz look like? Is five teams sustainable and if not, who should make way and why should that be The Brumbies?

‘ナンバー私は知らないもの あなたについて話し‘

Wax Off!

Been a fairly challenging Wallaby fan week huh.

There was the complete dismay over being bundled outta da cup, sprinkled with the foul stench of lies & deception as reported by Tom ‘Scoop’ Decent in the SMH. All to do surrounding Eddies ‘interview’. with the JRU for the head coaching gig of the Nippon XXIII from 2024 onwards.

What’s been most interesting has been the many statements of support of ‘Scoop’ from journos of all persuasions, all media camps and even from those rugby-types with long standing ‘relationships’ with Eddie ‘Brian’ Jones, like Morgan Turinui.

I have also respected the raw & seething emotion of people like SBW. His honest critique of Brian’s antics, plus the genuine care he had for the Wallaby players immediately after the last match was both considered & genuine. You then had the anguish & complete bewilderment of Sean Maloney on STAN’s ‘Between the Posts’ show the very next morning French time.

What they felt about their experience & how they expressed those emotions really resonated with me. They spoke of loss, bewilderment, frustration and an did so openly, emotions were raw like ours and there was only genuine questions & observations. All completely without ‘spin’. They were wounded just like us. My admiration and respect for these journos has gone up considerably for calling the ‘events’ for what they are. And to paraphrase that famous Nick McCardle quote a few years back: ‘no amount of polish was gonna help that turd sparkle’

So for all the honesty from players, commentatotrs, journos & fans alike, just what has been the response from coach Brian & Australian Rugby in all of this? Deafening silence! Just remind me again, what’s the old adage about ‘silence constituting acceptance’?

Both Nutta & Natho covered this all beautifully on The Dropped Kickoff Pod yesterday and I find myself arriving at one simple, inescapable conclusion. Trust is broken. It’s time for coach Jones to ‘wax off’. Just wax right off.

Which is a nice segue for…..

‘Could be worse. We might have been Wallabies!’

The Brian Side of Strife.

Some rugby in life is bad,

Selections and game plans make you mad.

No Quade Cooper surely was a curse.

So when you’re coping with Brian’s gristle

Don’t grumble at the refs whistle

And this’ll help things turn out for the best

And….

Always look at how Brian created strife

It’s causing pain to every Wallaby fan’s life

When selections seem jolly rotten

And there’s senior players he’s forgotten,

And you wince as he’s picked Suli once again.

When you feeling in the dumps

And the Welsh just gave you ‘lumps’.

Just bite your lips and grimace, that’s the thing

And….

Always look at how Brian’s created strife

It’s causing pain to Wallaby fans life

For Brian is quiet absurd

Selections his final word

He always seems certain, with ‘that’ smile.

Forget about who’s in.

And pray a Wallaby win.

Cause it might be the last for quite a while.

So….

Always look at Brian’s side of mess

Just before our final Pool C death

When you really look at it

His plans were always shit

We’re the laughing stock of all who play RU.

We got rissolled from ‘the show’

Lost to Fiji as you know

Don’t you know the plans always meant we’d lose?

And….

Always look at Brian’s side of strife

Always look at the players that he knifed

(C’mon Brian cheer up)

Always look at Brian’s side of strife

It’s enough to scar us Wallaby fans for life.

Always look at Brian causing strife

I mean, what have we got to lose?

You know, we’ve won nothing

We’re going back to nothing

Apart from pride, what have we lost maaaaaate?

Nothing.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Grass rooted again

You just couldn’t script this stuff. News on media channels yesterday about another $1.6m offer to another current loig player & ex Schoolboy Rugby star Angus Crichton. Reports suggest Crichton has been offered $8000k pa for a two year gig for 2024 – 2025. That’d pay a fair few Wallaroos / Super W wages wouldn’t it, let alone grassroots…………….

Girl Power

Our Wallaroo side has been named to take on reigning world chumps in the second & final O’Reilly Cup match for 2023. rugby.com.au has more

Touring Japanese – I really think so.

Brumbies coach Bernie Larkham has named a 28 player squad for a two game ‘development’ tour of Japan. rugby.com.au has more

Dingo fits Fitzy

French punching bag and occasional Wallaby Peter ‘Fitzy’ Fitzsimons has suggested on stuff.co.nz that Coach Brian be swapped out for Coach ‘Dingo’ Deans. While it all has a certain appealing symmetry to it, one can only imagine Robbie Deans, who was ever the gentleman, telling Oz rugby to ‘bugger right off’.

Poisoned chalice?.

More from SMH of who are ‘possible’ coaching candidates.

Nerd heaven

Really-really interesting read on planetrugby.com around some pertinent recent stats.

Betoota beauty

Wot they said betootaadvocate.com

The Masked Avenger

stuff.co.nz reports world rugby happy it injured French skipper Anton Dupont wears a mask to appear again in the RWC. World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpi saying:

“The laws and rules are very clear on face masks … a maximum thickness of five millimetres. And what’s important is that it can’t be hard covering material.”

That’s all from me & remember: Vote #1 and always look on the bright side.…………………

Hoss- out.