Rugby World Cup

Round 3 Completed: Rugby World Cup Fantasy League

The Green & Gold Rugby Fantasy League has over 9,500 members, the third biggest league on the site!

Have you had any improvement this week?

Our winner for Round 3 was beanieh – who had picked the following team.

Here are the the top 200 at the end of Round 3.

Average PointsRound PointsTotal Points
1micheal oleary634682536
2baptolo619.25432477
3trist.redd616.5192466
4yello21615.51022462
5shanespeedy88614.25312457
6bohemianrabsody612302448
7avon77ers611822444
8fbw608.251122433
9carnie607.5572430
10deon18604.751142419
11euan rogerson600.25902401
12tk21599.75812399
13basman596.5792386
14person7895961192384
15sydneyxv593.751012375
16euan reedie589.5492358
17ross phillips589672356
18xox588.75742355
19bigreds588.25972353
20mike.armstrong587502348
21samf16586.5642346
22jeremypeter585.7502343
23sash.a585.5712342
24shaundeee584.75672339
25ze tostas584922336
26mac965841552336
27groenewald5841472336
28hsdwheat583.5622334
29fortycoats583.25492333
30toming582.5192330
31buffs582.25822329
32shaundiplock581.75392327
33mackas101581.5122326
34bangorbulldozer581.251662325
35shehan_randeria5801702320
36mirrorcube15801182320
37muhogo579.75402319
38liamtreacy579.5872318
39themajesticmullets578.5782314
40swankylads578.251642313
41viet578.251092313
42rodaxos577.75872311
43whitebaitking577.751082311
44stephen charles577.5492310
45milgatti577.251302309
46bensoire576.51222306
47tyronejanson575.751252303
48tired furlong57502300
49jansie386574.75732299
50yeah_buddy574.5702298
51mccog573812292
52mubeenl573392292
53tomthebomb.com572.25502289
54dale91572.2582289
55flair kinghorn572662288
56vivalasativa571.751022287
57kolisiiii bru571.5192286
58harveyp5711062284
59bigbagofcans570.75702283
60seanmeade570.5262282
61lardmister570.25852281
62nandrucu570302280
63cliffnel569.75632279
64weav88569.75822279
65keithyssen569.5782278
66censu123569.251292277
67wolman569572276
68renners123568.5192274
69katra1.0568.251212273
70joshclough568-82272
71bulacarmody567.5492270
72j-taylor5671242268
73me ruck you loooong time566.751022267
74gideon rossouw566.51192266
75aaronprendergast566.25272265
76dizzydagger565.751072263
77ares766565282260
78daveturns564.5842258
79nasar5641152256
80tutu225641122256
81tgarry563.5312254
82marsh_1987563.51312254
83phil_m563822252
84pooilagi562.75302251
85halloffamehfh562.5122250
86jarjarrmartin562.25492249
87dan’s xv561.75652247
88hunter4487561.51772246
89bigbrain561.5952246
90johnocal27561.51022246
91camdudley561.251192245
92ruanlippold8560.751012243
93bigbrainrugby560.5582242
94drfraqz560.25452241
95callasiiiii559.751212239
96markwww559.75562239
97scfdm559.2582237
98danc8558.751292235
99denhammarissen558.5962234
100junior79558.25422233
101oneandeoinly558.25382233
102the wissures.558.25712233
103dave mckay557.7502231
104savvyboy1964557.5552230
105silvis557.251192229
106swinners’ winners556.75122227
107_ibrahim_556.751272227
108planetbarrett556.5572226
109toulousain65556.25512225
110jamesdemp556.25492225
111mdownes556.25822225
112the very man556.25762225
113shanelovett556962224
114areyoumcreightinthehead555832220
115joepettit249554.5312218
116bhhooker554.5712218
117jackkk0055541012216
118boetcoin553.751012215
119southafrica2023553.5482214
120tim dawson553.251462213
121cameron33553502212
122switch27552.75382211
123king carlos552.51012210
124codz5521952208
125bryanmollen551.75942207
126siers551.751342207
127dingos donkeys551.5882206
128gerries551.251002205
129moneylibokke551.251462205
130tenhag’s blacks550.75472203
131sam norton knight550.52992202
132guillerod550.25642201
133uncle james550.251252201
134clive007550852200
135blem101549.5302198
136beanieh549.25312197
137mb15548.75982195
138dots_med548.5862194
139randeezy548702192
140pietrobrialdi548312192
141brumbies_boy546.75942187
142nicksenior546.51062186
143derek4243546.5502186
144mkenney546.25822185
145givemeyourmoneyyoudogs546.251182185
146pickles1966!546.252432185
147dubeagles545.75732183
148paulzim77545.5942182
149jacojoubert544.75682179
150staffie97544.751072179
151prop lock and two smoking farrells544.5302178
152alj’s warriors543.75702175
153petetraut777543.75312175
154dariofelix9543.51082174
155sohlsa543.25492173
156benjohn5431132172
157a-hole543392172
158hgrant541.75612167
159marius09541.751212167
160bauti2004541.5192166
161joyboy87541632164
162tl30yle54102164
163sophmun540.75392163
164lukepieterse540.75422163
165georgekh1540.751062163
166jibba540.251562161
167kolbe’s baby oil540492160
168wmbrits539.751122159
169alexjgregg539.751142159
170cabbo collosus539.5822158
171leedsfc539.5192158
172callum r539.5622158
173dgnnaxxxx539442156
174jordanielg96538.75962155
175spoed11538.5632154
176johnocal538.51042154
177roadmaan538.5782154
178diehan538.25892153
179ckm457743538122152
180dlg537.75872151
181owenopenshaw537.5512150
182park boy537.25582149
183andrea i.537.25312149
184sampgdowds536.75602147
185js007ie536.7502147
186favourable matchups536.51642146
187alfro68536.251292145
188mathewphillips536282144
189yaquub535.75492143
190halli74535.75912143
191901rugby535.7502143
192craigwood99535.251362141
193campbell20005351032140
194paddy1989534.751142139
195c2445534.5192138
196arthurheuzard534.25632137
197deonvdm534.25182137
198craig.lodge534512136
199danburke23534502136
200warhawksa533.75122135

Here is the team that our current winner michael oleary has picked:

Haven’t joined yet? Simply click the URL below, sign up and you should be taken directly to it.

https://fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com/leagues/join/EDIRJLX6

Alternatively, use code EDIRJLX6 to join the G&GR Fantasy League by clicking My Leagues after registration to ensure you’re a part of the G&GR league.

