Round 3 Completed: Rugby World Cup Fantasy League

The Green & Gold Rugby Fantasy League has over 9,500 members, the third biggest league on the site!

Our winner for Round 3 was beanieh – who had picked the following team.

Here are the the top 200 at the end of Round 3.

Average Points Round Points Total Points 1 micheal oleary 634 68 2536 2 baptolo 619.25 43 2477 3 trist.redd 616.5 19 2466 4 yello21 615.5 102 2462 5 shanespeedy88 614.25 31 2457 6 bohemianrabsody 612 30 2448 7 avon77ers 611 82 2444 8 fbw 608.25 112 2433 9 carnie 607.5 57 2430 10 deon18 604.75 114 2419 11 euan rogerson 600.25 90 2401 12 tk21 599.75 81 2399 13 basman 596.5 79 2386 14 person789 596 119 2384 15 sydneyxv 593.75 101 2375 16 euan reedie 589.5 49 2358 17 ross phillips 589 67 2356 18 xox 588.75 74 2355 19 bigreds 588.25 97 2353 20 mike.armstrong 587 50 2348 21 samf16 586.5 64 2346 22 jeremypeter 585.75 0 2343 23 sash.a 585.5 71 2342 24 shaundeee 584.75 67 2339 25 ze tostas 584 92 2336 26 mac96 584 155 2336 27 groenewald 584 147 2336 28 hsdwheat 583.5 62 2334 29 fortycoats 583.25 49 2333 30 toming 582.5 19 2330 31 buffs 582.25 82 2329 32 shaundiplock 581.75 39 2327 33 mackas101 581.5 12 2326 34 bangorbulldozer 581.25 166 2325 35 shehan_randeria 580 170 2320 36 mirrorcube1 580 118 2320 37 muhogo 579.75 40 2319 38 liamtreacy 579.5 87 2318 39 themajesticmullets 578.5 78 2314 40 swankylads 578.25 164 2313 41 viet 578.25 109 2313 42 rodaxos 577.75 87 2311 43 whitebaitking 577.75 108 2311 44 stephen charles 577.5 49 2310 45 milgatti 577.25 130 2309 46 bensoire 576.5 122 2306 47 tyronejanson 575.75 125 2303 48 tired furlong 575 0 2300 49 jansie386 574.75 73 2299 50 yeah_buddy 574.5 70 2298 51 mccog 573 81 2292 52 mubeenl 573 39 2292 53 tomthebomb.com 572.25 50 2289 54 dale91 572.25 8 2289 55 flair kinghorn 572 66 2288 56 vivalasativa 571.75 102 2287 57 kolisiiii bru 571.5 19 2286 58 harveyp 571 106 2284 59 bigbagofcans 570.75 70 2283 60 seanmeade 570.5 26 2282 61 lardmister 570.25 85 2281 62 nandrucu 570 30 2280 63 cliffnel 569.75 63 2279 64 weav88 569.75 82 2279 65 keithyssen 569.5 78 2278 66 censu123 569.25 129 2277 67 wolman 569 57 2276 68 renners123 568.5 19 2274 69 katra1.0 568.25 121 2273 70 joshclough 568 -8 2272 71 bulacarmody 567.5 49 2270 72 j-taylor 567 124 2268 73 me ruck you loooong time 566.75 102 2267 74 gideon rossouw 566.5 119 2266 75 aaronprendergast 566.25 27 2265 76 dizzydagger 565.75 107 2263 77 ares766 565 28 2260 78 daveturns 564.5 84 2258 79 nasar 564 115 2256 80 tutu22 564 112 2256 81 tgarry 563.5 31 2254 82 marsh_1987 563.5 131 2254 83 phil_m 563 82 2252 84 pooilagi 562.75 30 2251 85 halloffamehfh 562.5 12 2250 86 jarjarrmartin 562.25 49 2249 87 dan’s xv 561.75 65 2247 88 hunter4487 561.5 177 2246 89 bigbrain 561.5 95 2246 90 johnocal27 561.5 102 2246 91 camdudley 561.25 119 2245 92 ruanlippold8 560.75 101 2243 93 bigbrainrugby 560.5 58 2242 94 drfraqz 560.25 45 2241 95 callasiiiii 559.75 121 2239 96 markwww 559.75 56 2239 97 scfdm 559.25 8 2237 98 danc8 558.75 129 2235 99 denhammarissen 558.5 96 2234 100 junior79 558.25 42 2233 101 oneandeoinly 558.25 38 2233 102 the wissures. 558.25 71 2233 103 dave mckay 557.75 0 2231 104 savvyboy1964 557.5 55 2230 105 silvis 557.25 119 2229 106 swinners’ winners 556.75 12 2227 107 _ibrahim_ 556.75 127 2227 108 planetbarrett 556.5 57 2226 109 toulousain65 556.25 51 2225 110 jamesdemp 556.25 49 2225 111 mdownes 556.25 82 2225 112 the very man 556.25 76 2225 113 shanelovett 556 96 2224 114 areyoumcreightinthehead 555 83 2220 115 joepettit249 554.5 31 2218 116 bhhooker 554.5 71 2218 117 jackkk005 554 101 2216 118 boetcoin 553.75 101 2215 119 southafrica2023 553.5 48 2214 120 tim dawson 553.25 146 2213 121 cameron33 553 50 2212 122 switch27 552.75 38 2211 123 king carlos 552.5 101 2210 124 codz 552 195 2208 125 bryanmollen 551.75 94 2207 126 siers 551.75 134 2207 127 dingos donkeys 551.5 88 2206 128 gerries 551.25 100 2205 129 moneylibokke 551.25 146 2205 130 tenhag’s blacks 550.75 47 2203 131 sam norton knight 550.5 299 2202 132 guillerod 550.25 64 2201 133 uncle james 550.25 125 2201 134 clive007 550 85 2200 135 blem101 549.5 30 2198 136 beanieh 549.25 31 2197 137 mb15 548.75 98 2195 138 dots_med 548.5 86 2194 139 randeezy 548 70 2192 140 pietrobrialdi 548 31 2192 141 brumbies_boy 546.75 94 2187 142 nicksenior 546.5 106 2186 143 derek4243 546.5 50 2186 144 mkenney 546.25 82 2185 145 givemeyourmoneyyoudogs 546.25 118 2185 146 pickles1966! 546.25 243 2185 147 dubeagles 545.75 73 2183 148 paulzim77 545.5 94 2182 149 jacojoubert 544.75 68 2179 150 staffie97 544.75 107 2179 151 prop lock and two smoking farrells 544.5 30 2178 152 alj’s warriors 543.75 70 2175 153 petetraut777 543.75 31 2175 154 dariofelix9 543.5 108 2174 155 sohlsa 543.25 49 2173 156 benjohn 543 113 2172 157 a-hole 543 39 2172 158 hgrant 541.75 61 2167 159 marius09 541.75 121 2167 160 bauti2004 541.5 19 2166 161 joyboy87 541 63 2164 162 tl30yle 541 0 2164 163 sophmun 540.75 39 2163 164 lukepieterse 540.75 42 2163 165 georgekh1 540.75 106 2163 166 jibba 540.25 156 2161 167 kolbe’s baby oil 540 49 2160 168 wmbrits 539.75 112 2159 169 alexjgregg 539.75 114 2159 170 cabbo collosus 539.5 82 2158 171 leedsfc 539.5 19 2158 172 callum r 539.5 62 2158 173 dgnnaxxxx 539 44 2156 174 jordanielg96 538.75 96 2155 175 spoed11 538.5 63 2154 176 johnocal 538.5 104 2154 177 roadmaan 538.5 78 2154 178 diehan 538.25 89 2153 179 ckm457743 538 12 2152 180 dlg 537.75 87 2151 181 owenopenshaw 537.5 51 2150 182 park boy 537.25 58 2149 183 andrea i. 537.25 31 2149 184 sampgdowds 536.75 60 2147 185 js007ie 536.75 0 2147 186 favourable matchups 536.5 164 2146 187 alfro68 536.25 129 2145 188 mathewphillips 536 28 2144 189 yaquub 535.75 49 2143 190 halli74 535.75 91 2143 191 901rugby 535.75 0 2143 192 craigwood99 535.25 136 2141 193 campbell2000 535 103 2140 194 paddy1989 534.75 114 2139 195 c2445 534.5 19 2138 196 arthurheuzard 534.25 63 2137 197 deonvdm 534.25 18 2137 198 craig.lodge 534 51 2136 199 danburke23 534 50 2136 200 warhawksa 533.75 12 2135

Here is the team that our current winner michael oleary has picked:

Haven’t joined yet? Simply click the URL below, sign up and you should be taken directly to it.

https://fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com/leagues/join/EDIRJLX6

Alternatively, use code EDIRJLX6 to join the G&GR Fantasy League by clicking My Leagues after registration to ensure you’re a part of the G&GR league.