Round 3 Completed: Rugby World Cup Fantasy League

The Green & Gold Rugby Fantasy League has over 9,500 members, the third biggest league on the site!
Have you had any improvement this week?
Our winner for Round 3 was beanieh – who had picked the following team.
Here are the the top 200 at the end of Round 3.
|Average Points
|Round Points
|Total Points
|1
|micheal oleary
|634
|68
|2536
|2
|baptolo
|619.25
|43
|2477
|3
|trist.redd
|616.5
|19
|2466
|4
|yello21
|615.5
|102
|2462
|5
|shanespeedy88
|614.25
|31
|2457
|6
|bohemianrabsody
|612
|30
|2448
|7
|avon77ers
|611
|82
|2444
|8
|fbw
|608.25
|112
|2433
|9
|carnie
|607.5
|57
|2430
|10
|deon18
|604.75
|114
|2419
|11
|euan rogerson
|600.25
|90
|2401
|12
|tk21
|599.75
|81
|2399
|13
|basman
|596.5
|79
|2386
|14
|person789
|596
|119
|2384
|15
|sydneyxv
|593.75
|101
|2375
|16
|euan reedie
|589.5
|49
|2358
|17
|ross phillips
|589
|67
|2356
|18
|xox
|588.75
|74
|2355
|19
|bigreds
|588.25
|97
|2353
|20
|mike.armstrong
|587
|50
|2348
|21
|samf16
|586.5
|64
|2346
|22
|jeremypeter
|585.75
|0
|2343
|23
|sash.a
|585.5
|71
|2342
|24
|shaundeee
|584.75
|67
|2339
|25
|ze tostas
|584
|92
|2336
|26
|mac96
|584
|155
|2336
|27
|groenewald
|584
|147
|2336
|28
|hsdwheat
|583.5
|62
|2334
|29
|fortycoats
|583.25
|49
|2333
|30
|toming
|582.5
|19
|2330
|31
|buffs
|582.25
|82
|2329
|32
|shaundiplock
|581.75
|39
|2327
|33
|mackas101
|581.5
|12
|2326
|34
|bangorbulldozer
|581.25
|166
|2325
|35
|shehan_randeria
|580
|170
|2320
|36
|mirrorcube1
|580
|118
|2320
|37
|muhogo
|579.75
|40
|2319
|38
|liamtreacy
|579.5
|87
|2318
|39
|themajesticmullets
|578.5
|78
|2314
|40
|swankylads
|578.25
|164
|2313
|41
|viet
|578.25
|109
|2313
|42
|rodaxos
|577.75
|87
|2311
|43
|whitebaitking
|577.75
|108
|2311
|44
|stephen charles
|577.5
|49
|2310
|45
|milgatti
|577.25
|130
|2309
|46
|bensoire
|576.5
|122
|2306
|47
|tyronejanson
|575.75
|125
|2303
|48
|tired furlong
|575
|0
|2300
|49
|jansie386
|574.75
|73
|2299
|50
|yeah_buddy
|574.5
|70
|2298
|51
|mccog
|573
|81
|2292
|52
|mubeenl
|573
|39
|2292
|53
|tomthebomb.com
|572.25
|50
|2289
|54
|dale91
|572.25
|8
|2289
|55
|flair kinghorn
|572
|66
|2288
|56
|vivalasativa
|571.75
|102
|2287
|57
|kolisiiii bru
|571.5
|19
|2286
|58
|harveyp
|571
|106
|2284
|59
|bigbagofcans
|570.75
|70
|2283
|60
|seanmeade
|570.5
|26
|2282
|61
|lardmister
|570.25
|85
|2281
|62
|nandrucu
|570
|30
|2280
|63
|cliffnel
|569.75
|63
|2279
|64
|weav88
|569.75
|82
|2279
|65
|keithyssen
|569.5
|78
|2278
|66
|censu123
|569.25
|129
|2277
|67
|wolman
|569
|57
|2276
|68
|renners123
|568.5
|19
|2274
|69
|katra1.0
|568.25
|121
|2273
|70
|joshclough
|568
|-8
|2272
|71
|bulacarmody
|567.5
|49
|2270
|72
|j-taylor
|567
|124
|2268
|73
|me ruck you loooong time
|566.75
|102
|2267
|74
|gideon rossouw
|566.5
|119
|2266
|75
|aaronprendergast
|566.25
|27
|2265
|76
|dizzydagger
|565.75
|107
|2263
|77
|ares766
|565
|28
|2260
|78
|daveturns
|564.5
|84
|2258
|79
|nasar
|564
|115
|2256
|80
|tutu22
|564
|112
|2256
|81
|tgarry
|563.5
|31
|2254
|82
|marsh_1987
|563.5
|131
|2254
|83
|phil_m
|563
|82
|2252
|84
|pooilagi
|562.75
|30
|2251
|85
|halloffamehfh
|562.5
|12
|2250
|86
|jarjarrmartin
|562.25
|49
|2249
|87
|dan’s xv
|561.75
|65
|2247
|88
|hunter4487
|561.5
|177
|2246
|89
|bigbrain
|561.5
|95
|2246
|90
|johnocal27
|561.5
|102
|2246
|91
|camdudley
|561.25
|119
|2245
|92
|ruanlippold8
|560.75
|101
|2243
|93
|bigbrainrugby
|560.5
|58
|2242
|94
|drfraqz
|560.25
|45
|2241
|95
|callasiiiii
|559.75
|121
|2239
|96
|markwww
|559.75
|56
|2239
|97
|scfdm
|559.25
|8
|2237
|98
|danc8
|558.75
|129
|2235
|99
|denhammarissen
|558.5
|96
|2234
|100
|junior79
|558.25
|42
|2233
|101
|oneandeoinly
|558.25
|38
|2233
|102
|the wissures.
|558.25
|71
|2233
|103
|dave mckay
|557.75
|0
|2231
|104
|savvyboy1964
|557.5
|55
|2230
|105
|silvis
|557.25
|119
|2229
|106
|swinners’ winners
|556.75
|12
|2227
|107
|_ibrahim_
|556.75
|127
|2227
|108
|planetbarrett
|556.5
|57
|2226
|109
|toulousain65
|556.25
|51
|2225
|110
|jamesdemp
|556.25
|49
|2225
|111
|mdownes
|556.25
|82
|2225
|112
|the very man
|556.25
|76
|2225
|113
|shanelovett
|556
|96
|2224
|114
|areyoumcreightinthehead
|555
|83
|2220
|115
|joepettit249
|554.5
|31
|2218
|116
|bhhooker
|554.5
|71
|2218
|117
|jackkk005
|554
|101
|2216
|118
|boetcoin
|553.75
|101
|2215
|119
|southafrica2023
|553.5
|48
|2214
|120
|tim dawson
|553.25
|146
|2213
|121
|cameron33
|553
|50
|2212
|122
|switch27
|552.75
|38
|2211
|123
|king carlos
|552.5
|101
|2210
|124
|codz
|552
|195
|2208
|125
|bryanmollen
|551.75
|94
|2207
|126
|siers
|551.75
|134
|2207
|127
|dingos donkeys
|551.5
|88
|2206
|128
|gerries
|551.25
|100
|2205
|129
|moneylibokke
|551.25
|146
|2205
|130
|tenhag’s blacks
|550.75
|47
|2203
|131
|sam norton knight
|550.5
|299
|2202
|132
|guillerod
|550.25
|64
|2201
|133
|uncle james
|550.25
|125
|2201
|134
|clive007
|550
|85
|2200
|135
|blem101
|549.5
|30
|2198
|136
|beanieh
|549.25
|31
|2197
|137
|mb15
|548.75
|98
|2195
|138
|dots_med
|548.5
|86
|2194
|139
|randeezy
|548
|70
|2192
|140
|pietrobrialdi
|548
|31
|2192
|141
|brumbies_boy
|546.75
|94
|2187
|142
|nicksenior
|546.5
|106
|2186
|143
|derek4243
|546.5
|50
|2186
|144
|mkenney
|546.25
|82
|2185
|145
|givemeyourmoneyyoudogs
|546.25
|118
|2185
|146
|pickles1966!
|546.25
|243
|2185
|147
|dubeagles
|545.75
|73
|2183
|148
|paulzim77
|545.5
|94
|2182
|149
|jacojoubert
|544.75
|68
|2179
|150
|staffie97
|544.75
|107
|2179
|151
|prop lock and two smoking farrells
|544.5
|30
|2178
|152
|alj’s warriors
|543.75
|70
|2175
|153
|petetraut777
|543.75
|31
|2175
|154
|dariofelix9
|543.5
|108
|2174
|155
|sohlsa
|543.25
|49
|2173
|156
|benjohn
|543
|113
|2172
|157
|a-hole
|543
|39
|2172
|158
|hgrant
|541.75
|61
|2167
|159
|marius09
|541.75
|121
|2167
|160
|bauti2004
|541.5
|19
|2166
|161
|joyboy87
|541
|63
|2164
|162
|tl30yle
|541
|0
|2164
|163
|sophmun
|540.75
|39
|2163
|164
|lukepieterse
|540.75
|42
|2163
|165
|georgekh1
|540.75
|106
|2163
|166
|jibba
|540.25
|156
|2161
|167
|kolbe’s baby oil
|540
|49
|2160
|168
|wmbrits
|539.75
|112
|2159
|169
|alexjgregg
|539.75
|114
|2159
|170
|cabbo collosus
|539.5
|82
|2158
|171
|leedsfc
|539.5
|19
|2158
|172
|callum r
|539.5
|62
|2158
|173
|dgnnaxxxx
|539
|44
|2156
|174
|jordanielg96
|538.75
|96
|2155
|175
|spoed11
|538.5
|63
|2154
|176
|johnocal
|538.5
|104
|2154
|177
|roadmaan
|538.5
|78
|2154
|178
|diehan
|538.25
|89
|2153
|179
|ckm457743
|538
|12
|2152
|180
|dlg
|537.75
|87
|2151
|181
|owenopenshaw
|537.5
|51
|2150
|182
|park boy
|537.25
|58
|2149
|183
|andrea i.
|537.25
|31
|2149
|184
|sampgdowds
|536.75
|60
|2147
|185
|js007ie
|536.75
|0
|2147
|186
|favourable matchups
|536.5
|164
|2146
|187
|alfro68
|536.25
|129
|2145
|188
|mathewphillips
|536
|28
|2144
|189
|yaquub
|535.75
|49
|2143
|190
|halli74
|535.75
|91
|2143
|191
|901rugby
|535.75
|0
|2143
|192
|craigwood99
|535.25
|136
|2141
|193
|campbell2000
|535
|103
|2140
|194
|paddy1989
|534.75
|114
|2139
|195
|c2445
|534.5
|19
|2138
|196
|arthurheuzard
|534.25
|63
|2137
|197
|deonvdm
|534.25
|18
|2137
|198
|craig.lodge
|534
|51
|2136
|199
|danburke23
|534
|50
|2136
|200
|warhawksa
|533.75
|12
|2135
Here is the team that our current winner michael oleary has picked:
