When you’ve been knocked down and out, what do you do? You pick yourself up.

On Australian rugby’s darkest day, Nick W and Natho come together to discuss the Wallabies loss to Wales and forthcoming departure from the World Cup.

We are joined by GAGR legend and writer of the Chewsday Chew, Nutta, for an impassioned call to arms in this moment, right here. This one is for the long suffering Aussie rugby fan.

WARNING: we swear a bit. We’ve earnt it.