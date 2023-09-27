Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – We Reap What We Sow

Happy Thursday Comrades. Welcome to the first week of the rebuild of Australian Rugby. Remember it is always darkest before the dawn. Either that of the light at the end of the tunnel is the oncoming train.

RWC – What Did We Learn

Are we there yet?

France, are paying the injury gods at the moment but have serious depth. Ireland are the real deal with a ruthless edge. South Africa want a very slow game but are at the pointy end. New Zealand are a team that others believe they can beat but can still win the world cup. Fiji will scare anyone assuming they do not fluff their lines against Georgia Australia is a dumpster fire in the bottom of a mine shaft and still digging. Gents this week is a non negotiable win by any means possible. Wales are on the rise and should make a Semi The gap is closing between the top and bottom teams. South American Rugby is on the rise.

Rugby Australia – The Five Stages of Grief

Denial Anger Bargaining Depression Acceptance

Well after the omnishamlbes that was the weekends game what is left from the wreck. We as fans are going through the five stages of grief. I was probably in denial after Fiji. Raging anger after Wales. Did some bargaining and depression on Tuesday and have reached acceptance today.

As a fan (fanatic) I will say this I do not blame the players. In fact, I truly felt sorry for them after the Wales game watching the tears and emotion was probably the most heartening thing I saw from the dumpster fire of this campaign. I question why we had assistant coaches from Mungo Ball and why our game plan looked something like a 6th grade team who met in the carpark.

My call to action is for all of us to not accept the usual platitudes and bullshit that we are fed as if we do not know what we are talking about. Let’s have a bone deep transparent review and make the changes that are necessary and not accept anything less.

99.99% of us do not come from the inbred eastern suburbs and insular peninsula of Sydney so we need to agitate to create the change we need. I refer you to Huw Cavill.s excellent artivle earlier in the week. HERE

We need to agitate to make sure that we do not go suffer this indignity at our own cup in 4 year’s time and not accept the usual rubbish that we don’t know what we are talking about. I for one will not be quiet this is just not funny anymore.

Phil Waugh, Hamish Mc Lennen and Eddie Jones the ball is in your court.

We Reap What We Sow – Eddie Is Not All Of The Problem

Don’t get me wrong if Eddie has had more than just a cup of coffee over Zoom with Japan. He has forsaken his legacy in Australian Rugby. All of the good things he did in the early 2000’s washed away. Unfortunately, we have gotten Queensland Reds Eddie of 2007 not Wallabies Eddie of 2003.

His time seems to have passed and I find it difficult to believe that he has the rigour to do the hard work to bring it back.

Australia has and always will be a net exporter of talent. The economics will just continue to dictate that. Look at the number of players we have playing in both major and minor leagues overseas.

My issue with the current system goes from Junior’s pathways to representative teams to the transition to senior Rugby. I overheard a junior rep coach say that the state team was 90% picked before the carnival last week. That does my head in no wonder our players are soft they are all koala bears from a young age.

There was a comment earlier in the week from someone saying they were going to cancel their Stan subscription. I would ask why, they are not the problem. I would say this if you want to be part of the solution Rugby needs your support and this is the most effective way to do so.is to keep watching.

Stan are miles ahead of the toxic relationship that Rugby had with New Corporation and the hatchet job they did on Raelene Castle was a disgrace to both them and their profession.

Hamish Mc has done some great things during his tenure and his potentially his greatest legacy is to turn this thing around.

He needs to understand that he has used all of his goodwill with this World Cup. also Hamish make sure you fly Business class any player coach or anyone associated with this $hit$how who flies first class on the way home will be met with pitchforks and burning effigies.

Shows what some experience looks like

A unique insight into what cool, calm & collected leadership looks like from Quade, Hooper & Alaalatoa. That day the Wallabies beat South Africa 28-26. Rugby in Australia will bounce back with Porecki and Skelton as leaders over time. pic.twitter.com/cHjGpOu40u — Petrus du Plessis (@PetrusduPlessis) September 26, 2023

The Dropped Kick Off Pod

All this is an excellent pod which I would recommend. I would happily vote for Nutta for the RA board as the he lives and breathes it. I am sick of all the pigs with the snout in the trough. Pod Here.

I would also recommend the Stan RWC pod for those who want to hear what Tom Decent had to say about Eddies interview with Japan. I know who I believe. Here

