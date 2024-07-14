Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #39: Here’s Test Rugby.

As the title suggests, the weekend’s tests had a lot of Clunk Eastwood about them. There was the good, The Bad, and in Wallaby’s case the Ugly! The contrast was fundamentally evident having just watched the All Blacks V England. But hey, it is international Test Rugby period, so I wont complain too much.

The Ladies game wasnt completed whilst writing this so will leave that til Tuesday’s news. Also if I watched another match I reckon I would have ended up divorced.

So, let’s pour into the games, do a mini-review, and then discuss the Wallabies and their performance. So strap yourself in, grab a big cup of you know what ☕, and let’s get it on.

International Tests

Italy 36 defeated Tonga 14

The Azzurri chalked up a handy win with a 36-14 victory over Tonga, in Nuku’alofa on Friday as they recovered from an unexpected loss to Samoa during their Pacific holiday…….. oops I mean tour. Their stylish Fly-half Paolo Garbisi iced the victory with a 14-point evening. This included a sweet little try, contributing to Italys 5 try haul.

The win got Italy back to a victorious mindset after blowing it out of their ass to Samoa in a 33-25 defeat. The Azzurri drew first blood when their flying winger Jacopo Trulla scored the first try. Italy maintained the screws on the Pacific Islanders with a peach of a pick-and-go that saw Monty Ioane cross for a converted try to take Itlay to a 15-0 lead at Oranges.

Both teams came out of the sheds fired up but it was Tonga’s Viliami Taulani who gave the Tongan faithful something to cheer for by banging down a close-range try just after the break. However, as soon as that occurred, the Azzurri returned fire with Michele Lamaro touching down for a sweet little meat pie. Not to be outdone, Garbisi after converting Lamaro’s try, put one down for himself.

Tonga tried desperately to forge their way back into the game with Fetuli Paea scoring, but after that, their discipline went to 💩. Tau Koloamatangi already on the receiving end of some 🧀, the referump finally lost his shite with Tonga’s inability to scrum and awarded Italy a penalty try to close out the game.

This victory has boosted Italy into the top ten World Rankings. Italy is off to Nipponville next weekend to face Japan, which they have to consider themselves a ‘Red Hot’ chance with Eddie dragging Japan down the toilet. As for Tonga, they get a chance to redeem themselves against Spain next weekend.

Scotland 42 defeated USA 7

That magician South African oops Scotsman Duhan van der Merwe banged down the record-equalling 27th international try, as Scotland gave the United States a 42-7 touch-up on Friday. Van der Merwe opened Scotland’s try-scoring in what was one-way traffic at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Van der Merwe’s try saw him draw level with Stuart Hogg as Scotland’s record try-scorer in international rugby.

Ewan Ashman however, blew Van der Merwe away in the try-scoring department, with the hooker grabbing a first-half hat-trick. All of these tries were on the back end of rolling mauls, with Scotland using its lineout and rolling maul to show the Americans how the game is played.

The American Eagles finally bothered the scorekeeper, with Tommaso Boni crossing for a nice little try, and with another Ashman try for Scotland, the first half drew to a close with the Haggis eaters up 28-7. The US had a much-improved defence in the second half, compared to the first half, but Scotland’s George Horne and Matt Fagerson were still able to cross for more meat pies. And that finished out the Kilt wearers’ punishment of the Seppos.

New Zealand 24 defeated England 17

The Darkness has gone up 2-0 in the Hillary Shield over the Soap Dodgers winning 24-17 in Auckland on Saturday night in one of this Year’s most thrilling Test Matches. The game started off at a blistering pace, with both sides going hard on the attack, and as with the last encounter the Soap Dodgers managed to lead in the second half, only to have the Sheep Lovers come back and take the game away from the Poms.

The first half was a blistering 40 minutes of rugby, with both sides not scared to throw the ball around. The Kiwis this time had adjusted to the rush defence better and quicker than last week, but their errors both forced and unforced were what was costing them.

The English were up 17-13 with less than 20 mins left on the clock and momentum in their favour. Mario Itoje was just staggering in his Herculean efforts to try and get England over the line. But they just seemed to run out of puff.

They were leading 17-13 going into the last quarter after first-half tries by wings Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman, and they had the All Blacks wobbling. Maro Itoje was magnificent again and a host of England players including Ben Earl and Jamie George gave it their all. But alas it was not to be.

Also like the previous game they were denied a victory by a semi-controversial decision. But after a TMO review, and Nic Berry (who had a good game with the whistle as a neutral watching the game) asked for a confirmed review, obstruction was confirmed and the Poms were denied a try that would have tied the game.

The Poms certainly played an intense game and left nothing on the bench and really do need to be commended for their efforts. They have certainly improved under Steve Borthwick from the basket case they were left under the Eddie ‘Most hated man in Australian rugby’ Jones era. The Kiwis on the other hand are still looking like a team that is struggling with new combinations, a few injuries in key slots, a new coaching set-up, and a lack of preparation time, yet still find a way to be the All Blacks and pull off a victory. Bags not facing them in the Rugby championships.

Ireland 25 defeated South Africa 24

In an absolute nail-biter of a match, the No.s 1 and 2 teams went at it again, with the Paddies grabbing an absolute clincher of a victory via a drop goal to snatch a 25-24 win over the Dutch Dirt Farmers in Durban on Sunday morning our time. The win came via two drop goals by backup fly half Ciaran Frawley to seal out a hard-charging Bokkes, who were definitely coming home hard with a wet sail.

The Paddies were able to go to Oranges up by 10 points and would have been happy with their lead with some good play, seeming to be able to control and hold out the Saffa pack. The DDFs didn’t have a good first half losing mercurial Willie Le Roux with an HIA. But didn’t stop them coming at the Guiness Lovers hard. Mainly through the most ferocious second rower to play the game Eben Etzebeth smashing hard into the Paddies, in a brutal display.

The back-and-forth of the second half was a great display of rugby, with whatever our favourite lunatic of the coaching variety Rassie Erasmus spraying at the Springboks working, with the two teams pushing themselves to the max. But the Irish just seemed to be getting the better of the kicking duel. But this was reversed when the Saffas used their boerewors eating pack to gain two scrum penalties which got them back into the game.

The onslaught of the Bokkes and Pollard constantly being able to put 3 points on the board took the Bokkes to a 24-19 lead. Somehow the Irish managed to stay in the game, and in the dying minutes launched an attacking raid. The Bokkes held them up but Frawley was able to slot a peach of a drop goal to get them within three points. Back at it by both teams, but possession with the Irish Frawley again stepped up and on the hooter slotted another drop goal to take out the match and draw the series 1-1.

A brutal and bruising game that just further highlighted to me that the Wobs have a fair bit of work to do before the Rugby championships.

Argentina 33 defeated France 25

Well a week after being given a bit of touch-up by a Froggy ‘B” team, the FISMs have got some revenge and handed one back to the Cheese Eating Surrender Monkeys with a 33-25 victory.

The French team were without a number of players who were in the naughty books on alleged charges of racism, some on sexual assault and battery, and some who are just off to the Olympics. Oh dear! The Argies on the other hand had Pablo Matera running out his 100th cap. The Frogs began rather slowly, with the FISMs controlling possession. The Argies maintained this pressure to dominate until halftime with a lead of 21-10 at Oranges.

Galthie must have launched a bit of a spray in the sheds, as the French came out looking far better in the second half. The French came back into the game. But alas it was not enough, with the FISMs managing to take the choccies!

The Wallabies

Wallabies 36 defeated Wales 28

Fiji-born and former Soccer Goal Keeper Filipo Duagunu ran out in a man-of-the-match performance scoring two tries to greatly assist the Wallabies in scoring their second successive victory over the Northern Hemisphere Sheep 🐑Shaggers.

As mentioned in the title, there were a few good tests this weekend, a few bad, and this game was ugly. The Wallabies managed to deliver yet another ugly victory but it was a victory nonetheless. But not all is bad. The combinations seem to be building and to be honest, the conditions in shite town (aka Melbourne) were not the best for a team trying to re-build.

The positives are that there is a clear plan and a vision that is starting to come together. These are games that previously the Wobs would have screwed the 🐩 and lost. But they are managing to keep the faith and grind out a win.

Player Ratings

Well here are the GAGR players ratings from this weeks test. And to be honest, ther are no real surprises there. The only one I would rate higher was LSL. the amount of hard graft, and dirty work that he got through was amazing.

Filipo Dangunu was my MOTM, and on top of his two tries, was very strong in defence. As usual Sideshow Bobby V, was just consistently good with plenty of yards of carriage and turnovers at crucial points. Tom Wirght was dynamic on attack with a brilliant solo try.

What are you thoughts on this G&GRs?

Anyway enough of this old man banging on! Over to you G&GRs! Have at it!