Chewsday Chew – (Ep10-24)

Albury Steamers Women over the weekend

Nutta’s Super Team of the Week:

Week 7 has come and gone with the Force doing their best interpretation of the French, the Rebel Scum needling the Drua into self-destruct mode and the Donkeys basically just letting the Tarts do a number on themselves before chowing on the leftovers. For me, a number of these weekly selections are in danger of being accused of being too predictable for their regularity. And in that case, should you think I’m not judging fairly, please hit the comments below, for I honestly am trying to take fresh eyes each week. I will welcome the feedback and take it on the chin.

But as it stands, here is the TOTW as I saw it with a gentle reminder that as long as a guy played for an Aussie Supper Franchise on the weekend just gone, he may be selected (even if not eligible for Cadbury Gold selection):

James Slipper – not just on his 178 super-cap record, but he dead set earned it on performance. Alex Mafi – meat and potatoes were solid and he’s quick around ground. Sam Talakai – a genuine toiler. Jed Holloway – just owned it. Lukhan S-Loto – likewise, he just owned it. Fergus Lee Warner – NSW plays him in the Row, but he is really a back rower. Charlie Gamble – finding some form especially over the ball. Bobby V – rock solid and the run-over of Edmed will make highlight reels for years. Nic White – seems to have re-focussed on core tasks and is in good form for it. Noah Lolesio – just owned it. Again. Corey ‘The’ Tool – as so-named by Jimmy Slips, he is a week in and out reliable performer. Tamati Tua – a bowling ball in attack and defence. Hudson Creighton – made a rock solid pairing with Big2T’s in the Donkey centres. Darby Lancaster – is a fantastic player who keeps getting better. Tom Wright – played well again. He is in danger of becoming consistently consistent. Julian Heaven – two years since returning from France, he had a great Super debut. Matt Gibbon – very dependable. Great meat & potatoes and good ‘around ground’ skills. Taniela Tupou – a powerful spell off the bench. Dare I wish…? Josh Canham – starting to find some of last years form. Tim Anstee – played heartily in an otherwise well-beaten side. Jake Gordon – was the best of the other 9’s. Carter Gordon – not precise, but all effort again. Max Jorgensen – had some great touches in a self-destructing side.

A refereeing family in SA!

Comments on the above:

Some may understandably not like that I sometime pick guys in jerseys they didn’t play in on the weekend (this week Fegus LW). But I do so because they earned a spot and I select them in their true role, whereas they were selected out of position by their coaches.

That said, Bayley Kunzle and Filipo Daugunu handled themselves notably well even though while playing out of position.

I feel terrible for Angus Bell. At time of writing, no confirmed diagnosis was known. But the look on the poor guys face told a ‘long term’ story. And if you didn’t already know, Mahe Vailanu is also out for the season it seems with a meniscus injury. So the Tarts, already somewhat short of real power in jerseys 1 through 3, are in all sorts of trouble up-front.

Random Observations:

Tart-Terrible: Despite the heroics of Charlie Gamble seemingly being over the top of near every ball not immediately sealed by the Donkey’s over the weekend, the Tahs consistently shanked themselves with “Not rolling away” penalties and general poor skills-execution. And while their defensive lineout caused havoc for the Donkeys, the general instability of the Tarts around all their set-pieces (kick-offs, scrums and own lineouts) means they just cannot play with any confidence. This drags them inevitably into chancing low-percentage miracle plays and an all-pervading sense of a lack of focus as they can’t trust each other to do their bloody jobs.

It’s going to be the death of their coach Darren Coleman surely as whilst one may avoid a single shotgun blast occasionally, the twin black-eyes of simultaneous RA and Waratah-internal reviews means at least one blast will get him.

Dubbo Roos def Warren 5-0 in the 3rd annual Warren Challenge Cup

Honkers 7’s: Since beginning in 1976, the Hong Kong Sevens has become an annual event of almost Mecca proportions and reverence for rugby devotees of bonhomie the world over. And this year was no exception. The Scottish Borders may well be the birthplace of sevens rugby, but it’s Honkers where resides its soul.

And in what is to be the last year in the current stadium, whilst this years tournament saw some fantastic rugby and a few notable events, it also saw both Aussie sides crash out of the main race in the semi-finals, in both cases to the Hobbit folk from the 7th state to our east.

The Honkers crowd is always slightly bonkers

For the women, the team made the semi undefeated, although they were clunky and seemed fatigued in the quarter final against Japan. The team had Madison Ashby back on-deck from the naughty chair after her suspension for a high tackle against Fiji, and debutant Ruby Nicholas seemed to be on-fire. However the fatigue seemed to show through again in the 2nd half against the AB’s where some uncharacteristic errors ultimately allowed Kiwi Jorja Millar to seal the match with a heart breaking pie in the closing seconds. End score 28-14.

That result sent the Ferns through to the final against USA, which the Ferns duly won 36-7. Meanwhile our women played France for bronze and we grabbed those bikkies 24-24. Disappointingly, the results saw the Hobbits push the Aussies out of top spot on the ladder for the first time this year.

Ruby Nicholas breaks away for her first pie

For the guys, they dropped a pool match against France (19-14), but seemed in good shape coming into the semi. However a 1-try lead established by the Kiwi’s in the first half was stretched to a three try lead in the second spell, with Maurie Longbottoms sole 1st half pie & sauce being our only ask of the score-board official in the whole match. End score was 24-7 to the AB’s.

That result saw the AB’s play France for the men’s gold, which the AB’s pinched 10-7 whilst our lads went down against Ireland in the bronze play-off 14-5, and so now sit 6th on the ladder.

For me, it was great to see debutants at either end of the career spectrum get their chance as both young Ruby Nicholas and veteran Michael Hooper got their respective shots in-time to push for the Olympics. Ruby even bagged a pie in her debut run while Hooper, coming off the bench, heralded his change in formats by tackling four guys in under six seconds for his first involvement. Good luck to them both.

Dubbo Roos 2nds vs Gulargambone Galahs last weekend

Local News: Closer to home than Honkers, in the traditional Easter grudge match, the Bourke Old Boys (BOB’s) duly whacked the presumptuous Brewarrina-Bourke Baa-Bass (aka Young Guns) at Bourke’s Davidson Oval on Saturday recently. Generational lines were crossed with dads playing sons, uncles belting nephews and cousins going head to head as the the BOB’s, while displaying wisdom, patience and downright cunning befitting their years, proved a tad too smart when it counted against their enthusiastic, but under-done younger opponents. I believe the final score was officially recorded as 42-40 for the BOB’s win, but even that is subject to on-going argument apparently.

Bourke Old Boys def Brewarrina-Bourke Young Guns 42-40

And fresh from their headlining act leading the clap-on tunnel for the ACT Women vs Fijian Drua in Canberra over the weekend, the Jindabyne Bush Pig Juniors will be hosting various members of the Brumby’s men’s squad at Juniors training tomorrow Tuesday 09 April from 4:45 through to 6pm and a BBQ. On the off chance you’re in the area, be there!

That will do for me this week Cobbers. Go forth, play hard, tackle brave and multiply the faithful by being all you can be!