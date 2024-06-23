Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #36:A weekend when too much rugby is never enough!

Well, well, well, my G&GRs. What a splendiferous weekend of rugby. International test rugby is back. And that was on top of the Super Rugby Pacific 2024 grand final, and the Wallabies squad announcement. Too much rugby is never enough, boys and girls.

Let’s start with the SRP24 grand Final, dive into the international tests, have a bit of a root around in Joe’s team announcement, and then finish with some coaching shenanigans. So sit down in front of your ‘puter, grab a big cup of you know what ☕, and immerse yourself in the game we love the most.

Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final 2024

Auckland Blues 41 defeated Waikato Chiefs 10

Another stunning Super Rugby Pacific season is done and dusted. The pretenders were discovered (yes Waratahs, I’m talking about you), and the champions took their lap of honour with gusto. And so it was the case for the Auckland Blues with their brutal and unexpected 41-10 victory over the outclassed Waikato Chiefs in rainy and damp conditions. I don’t know about you G&GRs, but I tipped the Blues by 5, I know a few who tipped the Chiefs by 7. But I don’t think anyone thought it was going to be the total blowout it ended up being. The Blues powerhouse of a winger Caleb Clarke bagged a hat-trick as they decimated the Chiefs in Auckland on Saturday night. Landing the Blues their first Super Rugby title since 2003 (the Blues did win the Covid affected Super Rugby season).

The Chiefs came out firing in the first few minutes of the game, but the Blues having seen the Chiefs last two finals performances worked out a way to shut them down, and did so quickly. They then powered away to a first half lead of 20-3 with the Chiefs going into the sheds now knowing how their last two opponents felt, totally shellshocked.

The Blues pack was immense, powering over the top of the Chiefs, and flyhalf Harry Plumer slotting all of his seven shots at the sticks. There were plenty of Blues players who were screaming to Razor Robertson ‘Pick Me’ during the game, with Patrick Tuipolotu, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie and Caleb Clarke to name a few. The Chiefs on the other hand, did themselves few favours for selection, and D-Mac demonstrated how easily he could be shut down by a big pack.

The Chiefs also suffered from a severe discipline problem inside their 22, with referee Nic Berry (who had a pretty solid game) constantly pulling up the Chiefs for infringing. Chiefs prop George Dyer was given a slice of cheddar 🧀 for his infringement in the 22 after half time. But to be honest, it could’ve been a slew of Chiefs players, and they were lucky to not have more players in the bin sooner.

The Blues powered away to victory in what was a brutal display of forward pack rugby that I think very few teams would have been able to counter, even international teams. And so ends Super Rugby Pacific 24, with deserved victors the Auckland Blues celebrating. But not for too long. The tests are coming and a lot of those Blues players are more than likely to don the Black. (And no Yowie, that isn’t a cryptic Game of Thrones reference.)

International Tests

England 52 defeated Japan 17

Eddie Jones’ International coaching career has picked up where it left off, by selecting a bunch of young lambs and leading them to the slaughter. Well done Eddie!

I won’t write up this game as our resident Soap Dodger and ‘deep pocketed and short armed’ Tasmanian mayor is doing the news tomorrow, so I won’t steal his thunder and I will let him do a match report on his beloved Poms.

South Africa 41 defeated Wales 13

The reigning Rugby World Cup Champions, the Rassie Erasamus watered Dutch Dirt Farmers, managed to overpower the Northern Hemisphere sheep 🐑 shaggers, in a game that had more 🧀 than the Margaret River cheese factory. Warren Gatland’s inexperienced, veteran lacking and ‘I am going to experiment like a bastard til I go to Australia’ side suffered a seventh successive international defeat. Wales’ missing men list was considerable:

Absentees included the injured Jac Morgan, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau and Adam Beard, with Gareth Anscombe, Josh Adams, Will Rowlands and Ryan Elias rested this summer. In contrast Springboks behemoth Eben Etzebeth had only one less cap than the entire Wales starting pack, with the Bokkies trotting out 637 caps compared to Wales’ 300.

To be honest when looking at the team selections I thought this was going to end up being a total bloodbath. A crushing defeat to the Welsh. But alas, Gatland’s young team dug deep to stay in the game. Mind you they didn’t help themselves with Rio Dyer and Aaron Wainwright given a slice of 🧀, reducing Wales to 13 players. Amazingly the Welsh hung tough, and at oranges went into the sheds down only 1 point.

But the second half was a different story. The Welsh remained scoreless and the biltong eaters commenced their power game and surged ahead. Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and Edwill van der Merwe all scored tries in the second. Even with a man in the bin for a flying foot to the neck, the Saffas ground out a strong victory.

Gatland now has more of idea of what he’s dealing with prior to touching down in OZ, in what is shaping up to be a great series.

Barbarians 45 defeated Fiji 32

In the international game that I was looking forward to the most this weekend, I wasn’t let down, with a stunning display of running rugby that saw the BaaBaas defeat the Flying Fijians 45-32 in a magic daytime game at Twickenham. Even a hat-trick for enigmatic Fiji’s Epeli Momo wasn’t enough to save Mick Byrne’s Fijian team in his first international defeat.

The star studded BaaBaas played scintillating rugby with Lachlan Boshier, Jonny May and Leicester Fainga’anuku bagging doubles, and Zach Mercer grabbed himself a peach of a try. It was possibly the last time we could see Sam ‘Hodor’ Whitelock out there on the rugby field. And to be honest he still looks pretty young and spritely to me, turning in a near MotM performance. Despite Whitelock giving my Reds and the Wallabies a hard time throughout his career, he is truly one of the best locks to ever play the game, and I for one will be sad to see him go!

The Fijians through young flyhalf Caleb Muntz kicked seven points, and looked good back on the paddock after going down with a significant injury prior to the 23 RWC. While a loss, Mick ‘The Kick’ Byrne would see a lot there to work with for Fiji’s up and coming test season. And it should be ringing alarm bells for their international opponents.

Wallaby Squad Announcement

And so after the completion of the Super Rugby Pacific 24 season, new Australian coach Joe Schmidt has named his broader squad for the up and coming test series. Let’s dive in and have a look see.

Wallabies 2024 squad for Wales and Georgia Tests

Forwards (21)

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Alex Hodgman, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ryan Smith, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson and Liam Wright.

Backs (17)

Kurtley Beale, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, David Feliuai, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Noah Lolesio, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Nic White, and Tom Wright.



Joe’s Commentary

After watching the squad announcement and the subsequent press conference as well as Joe’s interview with Michael Atkinson from STAN rugby, there was one overall glaring sentiment. The adults are back in charge. Joe constantly referring to the team of coaches, never himself. His calm, polite, self effacing, and deliberate manner are just a welcome relief for Wallabies fans that lived through the Eddie ‘It’s all about me’ Jones and Michael ‘Arse Clown’ Chieka era.

Lucky / Unlucky

There were a few noticeable absences, and a few I think were unlucky to be included. Here’s Brisney’s take on the squad:

Lucky

Kurtley Beale – This man should be nowhere near the Wallabies squad. Even if he was the best rugby player on the face of the planet, this man should never be considered for Wallaby selection. He’s toxic, and his off field behavioural traits over the duration of his career show he isn’t the person you want to have around any of the young players.

Jake Gordon – Didn’t have a flash season in a team that was utter 💩. Asked for a release from the Tahs, so clearly doesn’t want to be here. He’s fourth best 9 by my tracking.

Angus Blyth – Although I am a Queenslander, Angus has only just returned from injury and really hasn’t demonstrated the form this season to warrant selection. But our second row stocks aren’t exactly flash at the moment and with Izack Rodda leaving Australian shores rather than being forced to play for the Tahs, we need some big bodies who are prepared to do the grunt work and put their head in dark places.

Unlucky

Seru Uru – Seru Uru had a real break out season this year, an utter work horse for the Reds. Also being able to play 4/6 gives him some real utility in the squad. I wonder if we’ll see him back for the Rugby Championships.

Josh Canham – Josh had a real solid year this year, and also demonstrated some real pace for a big man. However, he’s still quite young and needs a bit more bulk to round out. I also think we might see Josh during the TRC.

Tim ‘ Junkyard Dog’ Ryan – Based on this season Tim Ryan looked like a monty to be selected for the Wobs squad. But after listening to Joe Schmidt’s reasons, I’m quite happy for him not to be selected, but it might’ve been great to get him around the high performance environment to assist in his development.

Overall I think the squad, plus or minus one or two is about right. What do you G&GRs think?

Coaching Shenanigans

As reported here Dan ‘Chuckles’ McKellar has been given the arses as coach of Leicester, with G&GRs favourite Michael Cheika being rumoured as his replacement.

McKellar, former Brumbies and Wallabies forward coach has seemed to have been left holding the baby after the Tigers had a shocking season, taking the role after Steve Borthwick left as coach and taking the whole Leicester coaching team with him to head up the Soap Dodgers.

Reporting in the UK states neither the Leicester board nor the players bought into Chuckles’ view for the team. Reporting also suggests the Cheikmeister is a potential replacement candidate. I’m sure this might be the case, but isn’t interesting that when ever a rugby team loses its coach, old Cheik boys name seems to come up.

There’ve also been rumours that McKellar may be in line for the Waratahs coaching role. And to be honest, the Tahs could do a lot worse than Dan as he’s a lot better than most of the other names in contention for the role. But RA appointing another sacked coach will probably not go down well with the rugby pundits.

Anyway, enough of this old man ranting. Over to you G&GRs. Have at it!