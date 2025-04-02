Thursdays Rugby News 

Hi everyone, the teams are out the injuries are out and there is a bit of news. Had a great day at Club Rugby on the weekend. Round one in Brisbane was a bit damp. A few clubs will be counting the cost of playing on wet fields for the rest of the year. But is was good to get amongst it.

Professional Sport “Business and Team” (Opinion)

Mark Robinson negotiates

I was struck this week by an article about Isreal Folou and his wish to play against the British and Irish Lions. Setting aside my personal opinion on the matter it made me consider how the business of sport operates.

One of the best quotes on the subject is from a former professional NFL player “The parts of sport that fans think of as business is about the team and the part that they think is about team is business.”

Most fans think that the weekends game is what players are paid for which is business. .

Whereas the part that players are paid for are the physical preparation (weights, physio, massage, stretching), study of film (both pregame and post-game), media requirements, sponsor commitments and travel. Sunday through Friday.

Contracts for players are based on three componants ability, availability (Wrongas) and the preparation piece.

99% of players would play the game for free. for example former Wallaby, red and force player Andrew Reedy is playing club footy this year for his junior club at Easts, I am sure he will have a great time but it is not for money.

Do not get me wrong the better a player is at the first part of the equation will allow them to be less good at the second and a super talented player who is poor off the field will generally have a shorter professional playing life.

To use the Isreal Folou example, he made the situation for his employer untenable with the major stakeholders and had to go. I wholeheartedly agree with RA to not consider him for a position in the BIL game as he would not make the event better and the reason for him not being available for the Wallabies would only detract from the event as it would be inevitably rehashed.

He would be welcome to play the game at any community club in Australia but his days as a professional in this country are over.

Abi Burton in ‘dream’ England women’s rugby debut three years after 25-day coma

I found this one in a corner of the interwebs and the perseverance and pure guts of this lady is profoundly moving. Link Here.

LONDON – England’s Abi Burton capped a “dream” Test debut by coming off the bench to score two tries as England hammered Wales in the Women’s Six Nations on March 29, three years after spending 25 days in a coma while battling encephalitis.

The two-time Olympic rugby sevens player has made a remarkable comeback to elite rugby union, after a 76-day stay in hospital in 2022 following the autoimmune condition which attacks the brain.

Burton lost 19kg and was wrongly detained under mental health regulations after an initial misdiagnosis.

The back-row forward came on with just 13 minutes of normal time left at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, yet still managed to score two of England’s 11 tries in the 67-12 rout.

“I’m so excited,” Burton, 25, told the BBC. “I’ve tried not to let the emotion get the better of me this week.

“But, honestly, this group is unbelievable and I’m so grateful to be a part of it, so yeah it was a dream debut.

“Earlier on this week when we came for the team run, I just stood here (on the pitch) and I just absolutely relished it. It’s unbelievable and to make my debut here also is like a really big dream come true. Twickenham would be amazing, but this is also pretty cool as well.”

Burton, speaking in midweek about the health problems she had overcome, said: “It’s super freeing. I now play without the thought that I’m going to disappoint somebody or disappoint whoever’s around me.

“Ultimately, every time I step onto the pitch now, I think this could be the last time because there was a point where I didn’t even ever think like that.

“I probably took some of those moments – those five, six years that I had playing in international rugby in the sevens, going to all these extraordinary places – probably took those for granted quite a bit.

“So now when I step onto the pitch, good game, bad game, I’m just happy to be running around with my mates, smashing people up, doing what I love.”

Super Rugby Round 8

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Brodie McAlister, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Gideon Wrampling

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomana-Allen, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Dre Pakeho, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray

Replacements: Richie Asaita, Sef Fa’agase, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Jock Campbell

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Angus Mabey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Reds by who cares (if I had to bet money that meant something to me I would take the Chiefs but the heart wants what the heart wants.) I also want to see the Kiwi state media’s heads explode if the reds win.

Saturday 12:05 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v NSW Waratahs at North Harbour Stadium,

It’s Tah time.

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Sam Slade, Allan Craig, Semisi Paea, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Solomon Alaimalo, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Kyren Taumoefolau, William Havili

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Ola Tauelangi, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fine Inisi

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Hugh Sinclair (c), Ben Grant, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Triston Reilly, Lalakai Foketi, Henry O’Donnell, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Replacements: Julian Heaven, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Felix Kalapu, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Jack Bowen, Joey Walton

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Tahs but it is a flip of a coin

Saturday 5 April 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Crusaders at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Tuwai, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Longanimasi, Inia Tabuavou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Vuate Karawalevu

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, Etonia Waqa, Simione Kuruvoli, Isikeli Rabitu

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor (c), Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Antonio Shalfoon, Corey Kellow, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Macca Springer, Dallas McLeod, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Kershawl Skyes-Martin, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Ethan Blackadder, Mitch Drummond, James O’Connor, Levi Aumua

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Glenn Newman

Crusaders as the game is being held in Suva on Latoka

Saturday 5 April 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Hurricanes at Eden Park, Auckland ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans

Replacements: Ricky Riccitelli, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta’avao, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Xavi Taele, Stephen Perofeta

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Riley Hohepa, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Ngatungane Punivai, Ruben Love

Replacements: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilo Tosi, Will Tucker, Brad Shields, Ereatara Enari, Callum Harkin, Fatafehi Fineanganofo

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Mike Winter

TMO: Paul Williams

Blues to keep their season on life support

Saturday 5 April 7:35 pm AEDT – Western Force v Highlanders at HBF Park, Perth ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport and the Nine Network

Meet the players

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Reed Prinsep, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, TK Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Nathan Hastie, Taine Robinson, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Caleb Tangitau, Sam Gilbert

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Tanielu Tele’a, Michael Manson

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Markey, Graham Cooper

TMO: James Leckie

Force to win at home

Injuries and Other Broken Bodies

Blues

Zarn Sullivan (foot)

Taufa Funaki (shoulder)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Chiefs

Anton Lienert-Brown, Leg, Short-term

Josh Lord, Knee, Mid-term

Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Kaleb Trask, Hamstring, Mid-term

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Long-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term

Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term

Wallace Sititi, Knee, Long-term

Crusaders

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ TBC)

Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 2-3 weeks)

Kyle Preston (Rib/1-2 weeks)

George Bell (Foot/season)

Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/TBC)

Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

David Havili (Achilles/ 1-2 weeks)

Fijian Drua

Meli Derenalagi (Knee)

Epeli Momo (Knee)

Ilaisa Droasese (Wrist)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (Foot / 1-2 weeks )

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Neck / 1-2 weeks)

Finn Hurley (Quad / TBC)

Nikora Broughton (Rib Injury/ 1-2 weeks)

Hugh Renton (Groin /1-2 weeks).

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season)

Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 12)

Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ Round 11)

Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg/Round 12)

Billy Proctor (Achilles/ TBC)

Zach Gallagher (Hamstring/Round 11)

Moana Pasifika

James Lay (elbow)

Julian Savea (knee)

Losi Filipo (shoulder)

Lotu Inisi (hamstring)

Michael Curry (shoulder)

Miracle Faiilagi (hamstring)

Pepesana Patafilo (concussion)

Sione Havili Talitui (ankle)

Tevita Ofa (hamstring)

Neria Fomai (knee/out for season)

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Jake Gordon (medial ligament)

Mahe Vailanu (broken arm)

Darby Lancaster (concussion)

Dave Porecki (calf)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Queensland Reds

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Will McCulloch

Josh Nasser

Liam Wright

Western Force

Ryan Coxon (ribs)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)