Tuesday Rugby News

25th March 2025

It was another great week of Super Rugby, which Bris covered in the news yesterday, if you haven't read it yet you can find it here.

We’ll have a look today at the Super W games from the weekend, and put together an Australian team of the week.

Super Rugby W

Brumbies vs Reds

The Reds travelled to Viking Park in Canberra to take on the Brumbies with both teams looking to improve on last week’s outings and shore up their finals hopes this year. The Reds made a few key changes with Cramer moving to 10, and Charlotte Caslick making her starting debut at 15.

The first half was genuine contest and the lead changed hands 5 times before the Brumbies went into the sheds 14 -12 up, with Faitala Moleka scoring all of her sides points with a try and 3 penalties. The Reds scored tries through Faythe Manera and Eva Karpani. It was a bright sunny day in Canberra but handling let both sides down a bit in the first half, maybe the defensive pressure from both sides was contributing. The loose forwards from both sides were very good with Palu and Tuinakauvadra looking dangerous for the Brumbies, and Jemma Bemrose really putting in a captains knock for the Reds.

The highlight of the game came in the 54th minute, when the reds received the kick off. The ball spilt out of the ruck, going backwards for the Reds number 8 Zoe Hanna to pick scoop it up and feed to replacement scrum half Natalie Wright who beat a couple of players with excellent footwork before throwing a perfect pass to right wing Caitlin Urwin who fended her opposite and looked certain to score in the corner, but the cover was good and after recycling, some good offloads, and ball movement through the hands, hooker Tiarna Molloy dived over to score and put the Reds ahead 26-14.

Good play from the Brumbies and poor discipline from the Reds brought the Brumbies back into it and opened up a grandstand finish. A penalty for offside got the Brumbies back to 26-17, and then a well earned try to Dawa got the Brumbies back to 26-22 down and Reds winger Urwin saw a yellow card for repeated infringements.

The Reds got the win in the end, but they did it in the hardest possible fashion after giving away 3 successive penalties in extra time to piggy back the Brumbies down the field and it was an error at the lineout that saw the Reds recover the ball and close it our 26-22. Charlotte Caslick was excellent this week, finding space for herself and creating space for others.

The Reds got there in the end.

Western Force vs Fijian Drua

The Fijian Drua headed west to take on the Western Force at HBF Park in Perth on Sunday evening, and because the season is so short, it was a must win clash for the Force. The Drua made 13 changes to their starting side but they still had quality across the park and a win would surely see them hosting a semi final.

Both teams definitely came out to play with Fiji controlling territory and possession to score their first try for a 7-0 lead after 5 minutes. The Force went on a run, scoring three time in 15 minutes through Naiqama, Jones and Tapsell, who showed amazing strength to beat half the Fiji team and crash over for a 21-7 lead. Another try to each side saw the Force stretch their lead to 33-14 at half time. Fiji’s outside centre Vitalina Naikore saw yellow for a lifting tackle late in the first half but the Force weren’t able to capitalise on the numerical advantage.

The second half saw Fiji apply pressure with the ball in hand that finished with a try to replacement prop Korovata, but was really noticeable was the speed of the play with the Force giving away multiple advantages trying to form a defensive line. The Force hit back through Freeman who ran a great line off Pomare and then put on some dazzling footwork to go over untouched.

It was then Fiji’s turn for a special play with replacement fullback Nakoci taking the ball near her 22 from a kick, and then running the length of the field through half a dozen Force players to score a brilliant try, which you can watch here.

It was 40-26 at that stage and the teams traded a penalty try to the Force off a driving maul, and a try to Ema Adivitaloa from a ruck following a quick tap. Despite the Drua’s best intentions in the closing minutes, the game finished with a good victory to the Force 47-31 in what was a shootout in the west.

This season really has been competitive, with the Drua racking up wins against the Waratahs and the Brumbies to be in second place on the ladder. The Drua do have the bye this week, but are assured of a place in the semis, though they could drop down to fourth place depending on the results of the games this weekend.

The final round of the regular season will see the Waratahs heading to Canberra to take on the Brumbies, while the Reds will host the Force at Ballymore. There is everything to play for all of the sides, the winner of the Reds vs Force game will finish second, maybe even first if the Brumbies can knock off the Waratahs. The Waratahs will want to continue their unbeaten record against all Australian teams in Super Rugby and book themselves a home semi-final.

Australian team of the week

I had a busy weekend and only watched part of the Waratahs v Brumbies game, and the Force vs Drua game. It’s also hard to compare the performance of individual players when you compare close games like the Reds vs Highlanders and the Waratahs vs Brumbies.

Before we get into the team, Yowie made the astute observation that you would have to do a welfare check on anyone who had the Highlanders captain Tavatavanawai in a drinking game. He was in everything in the first half.

Wallabies watch

Alex Hodgman – The one cap Wallaby really made hi presence felt in the second half, earning 5 scrum penalties by destroying Saula Ma’u Nic Dolly – A first half hat trick in a comprehensive victory over the Drua Zane Nonggorr -while Hodgman was the destroyer, Nonggorr held his own against All Black De Groot. Nick Frost – despite getting belted by winger Reilly in one tackle, continues to be a force in the defensive lineouts. Angus Blyth – was instrumental in the Reds first try and was good around the ground in his time on the park. Rob Leota – scored a try and looked a different player compared to two weeks ago. beats out Seru Uru this week. Carlo Tizzano – another dominant performance by the Force flanker, including a pair of tries Harry Wilson – really did lead the Reds from the front and while Langi Gleeson was very good, will have to fill a spot on the bench this week Nic White – there was a lot of talk about Thomas for the Reds but for all the good things he did, he also had a hand in plenty of the Highlander’s points Tom Lynagh – again it’s hard to compare Donaldson’s performance in a hiding against Lynagh’s ability to keep his team in front in a close match. Harry Potter – scored a double including a fantastic solo effort from outside 50 Hunter Paisami – did his job in keeping the defensive line in tact, and has improved his footwork in contact this year Filipo Daugunu – was excellent at outside centre, including two tries, some fantastic defence, and a great clearing kick in the first half when the Highlanders had all of the momentum Max Jorgensen – there was a bit of controversy about whether Jorgo had put his foot in touch, but the youngster continues to put himself in the frame for the Wallabies. His kick, chase, kick again for Walton’s try had vision and skills. Max Grealy – didn’t get on the score sheet himself but set up plenty of other players for the Force in the first half blitz. Does the simple tings well and looks to have added some more pace to his game this year in the west. Richie Asiata – Got an early try and put in a big shift against the Clan. Isaac Kailea – got some early game time off the bench with Bell’s blood bin, and was Allan Alaalatoa – his usual excellent and industrious self and a try to start the Brumbies resurgence Josh Canham – put in a full game shift against the Highlanders. Langi Gleeson – was very good, and provides excellent backrow cover off the bench Teddy Wilson – got the first try for the Waratahs, and the Waratahs got the win. Ben Donaldson – had a field day against the Drua Andy Muirhead – missed a tackle on rob Leota, but scored a great try at the end of a Jack Deb cross field kick to get the Brumbies within 5 points with a couple of minutes to play.

As always, thanks for making it this far, and I look forward to the discussion in the comments.