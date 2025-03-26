Thursdays Rugby News 

Hi everyone, the teams are out the injuries are out and there is a bit of news. Loving how close Super is this year, Club Rugby is back this week so get down to your local club and support the grassroots of the game.

Highlanders Medical Staff are Cheats (Opinion)

Wrong Highlander you idiot.

Now that I have your attention I am accusing the Highlanders medical staff of cheating.

The Highlanders replacement prop Sefo Kautai unfortunately injured his leg immediately after taking the field. The trainer taking him from the field told the Referee that the player had suffered a HIA giving them a period to time to try and fix the problem during the game.

The move was even mentioned in commentary by state media in NZ saying that they were using the time afforded by the HIA to work on the injury and acknowledging that the injury was a leg also intimating that this was the prudent course of action.

Super Rugby and or World Rugby need to take a firm hand with this type of activity by fining and suspending the participants for an extended period of time.

The nearest equivalent example I can find is the Bloodgate scandal from the UK. It is considered a stain on people’s reputation and more than one person was suspended for over a year from the game.

I welcome differing views that prove me wrong.

Sione Tuipulotu set to return for Glasgow

NIGEL CAROLAN has revealed Sione Tuipulotu is set to return for Glasgow Warriors “way ahead” of schedule thanks to his diligence and professionalism.

The Scotland captain missed the entirety of the Six Nations after sustaining a pectoral muscle in training just prior to the tournament starting.

National team head coach Gregor Townsend had predicted at that time – late January – that Tuipulotu would likely be sidelined for “four to five months”, a timeline that would have seen him miss the rest of the regular season and put in jeopardy his chances of making the British and Irish Lions tour of his homeland, Australia.

Carolan, though, suggested the centre could now return in the coming weeks due to the way he has thrown himself into his rehabilitation programme.

And that could see Tuipulotu play an integral role as Warriors step up the defence of their URC title while also looking to advance their Champions Cup aspirations, too.

Super Rugby Round Seven

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs at SKY Stadium,

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Zach Gallagher, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Riley Hohepa, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Ngatungane Punivai, Ruben Love

Replacements: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Jordi Viljoen, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Kade Banks

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Julian Heaven, Taniela Tupou, Ben Grant, Miles Amatosero, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Archie Saunders, Joey Walton (c), Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Darby Lancaster, Max Jorgensen

Replacements: Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea, Daniel Botha, Felix Kalapu, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Lalakai Foketi

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Give me the Tahs

Friday 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Highlanders at GIO Stadium, Canberra

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Harrison Goddard, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Klayton Thorn, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Daniel Lienert-Brown, Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, TK Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Nathan Hastie, Taine Robinson, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Caleb Tangitau, Sam Gilbert

Replacements: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Ajay Faleafaga, Tanielu Tele’a

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jordan Kaminski

TMO: James Leckie

Give me the Brumbies

Saturday 5:05 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Moana Pasifika at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Ioane Moananu, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Jamie Hannah, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Fletcher Anderson, Noah Hotham, James O’Connor, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Dallas McLeod, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Xavier Saifoloi, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Levi Aumua

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Sam Slade, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Semisi Paea, Ardie Savea (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Solomon Alaimalo, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Tevita Ofa, William Havili

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Alamanda Motuga, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tuna Tuitama

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Angue Mabey

Lock of the Week Saders by lots

Saturday 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v Western Force at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Richie Asiata, Massimo De Lutiis, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ryan Smith (c), Seru Uru, John Bryant, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray

Replacements: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Tate McDermott, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Dre Pakeho

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Relacements: Tom Horton, Ryan Coxon, Atu Moli, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Reed Prinsep, Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Reesjan Pasitoa

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Brett Cronan

Game of the Week Reds by 10

Injured and Unavailable

Brumbies

Lachlan Lonergan (concussion/round 9)

Kadin Pritchard (concussion/round 9)

Charlie Cale (lower back/TBC – long-term)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/TBC – long-term)

Tevita Alatini (ACL/TBC – long-term)

Harry Vella (ACL/TBC – long-term)

Luke Reimer (managed)

Ryan Lonergan (managed)

Crusaders

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ 2 weeks)

Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 3-4 weeks)

Kyle Preston (Rib/1-2 weeks)

Kershawl Sykes-Martin (Knee/ 2 weeks)

George Bell (Foot/season)

Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/TBC)

Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (Foot / 2 weeks )

Jonah Lowe (ACL / 1-2 weeks )

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Neck / 2-3 weeks)

Folau Fakatava (Hamstring / 1-2 weeks)

Finn Hurley (Quad / TBC)

Nikora Broughton (Rib Injury / 1-2 weeks)

Hugh Renton (Groin /1-2 weeks)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season)

Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 12)

Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ Round 11)

Daniel Sinkinson (Hamstring/ Round 8)

Riley Higgins (Hand/ Round 8)

Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg/Round 11)

Billy Proctor (Achilles/ TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Danny Toala (knee)

James Lay (elbow)

Julian Savea (knee)

Kyren Taumoefolau (shoulder)

Losi Filipo (shoulder)

Lotu Inisi (hamstring)

Michael Curry (shoulder injury)

Samiuela Moli (hamstring)

Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa (quad)

Sione Havili Talitui (ankle)

NSW Waratahs

Jake Gordon (medial ligament)

Mahe Vailanu (broken arm)

Triston Reilly (shoulder)

Dave Porecki (calf)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Queensland Reds

Jock Campbell

Matt Faessler

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Will McCulloch

Liam Wright

Western Force

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Papillon Sevele (knee)

Tom Lynagh The Kiwis Must Rate Him Otherwise They Would Not Dog Shot Him

I’m sorry but this is a clear high shot from Veveni Lasaqa on Tom Lynagh. I have seen players getting sent to the bin for more softer contact than this in recent games. Clear yellow for me.#SuperRugby #SuperRugbyPacific #HIGvRED #Rugby pic.twitter.com/EAwCIYZNwk — Chalyn.Rugby (@ChalynRugby) March 22, 2025

My biggest concern is that he will be rubbed out of the game for a long time. I bet Hunter Paisami is happy with his suspension based on this guy getting away with this.

Hoss back tomorrow.