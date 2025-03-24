The Whistleblowers: Predicting the BIL referee appointments.

It’s a big welcome back to the pages of G&GR to Mr Charlie Mackay. Take it away Charlie.

The highly anticipated 2025 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia is rapidly approaching, and with it, the inevitable debate surrounding refereeing appointments. While the Wallabies and Lions squads are still taking shape, behind the scenes, it could shape as an intriguing selection with the whistle.

Based on current and/or historic form and established trends, two names seem to be pencilled in for the prestigious appointments: New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe and Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli. However, the third slot remains a tantalising point of speculation, leaving pundits and fans alike wondering who will complete the trio.

Ben O’Keeffe: A Familiar Face

O’Keeffe has rapidly ascended the ranks of international refereeing, consistently delivering high-quality performances in major tournaments. His communication skills, and ability to manage high-pressure situations, make him a prime candidate for a Lions test. His experience in Super Rugby Pacific, where he’s intimately familiar with Australian players and styles, further strengthens his claim. He is the only eligible referee in the world with previous experience of a Lions tour as well (Nic Berry is the only other active referee with a Lions test, though is obviously ineligible). Although I’d certainly argue he’s not had his best season in SRP so far, I expect to see him entrusted with one of the pivotal tests. My prediction is that he’ll have the MCG test.

Referee Nika Amashukeli of Georgia during the 2022 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Wales at Loftus Stadium, Pretoria on the 02 July 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/Sports Inc

Nika Amashukeli: The Rising Star

Amashukeli’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. The Georgian referee has impressed with his assertive style and unwavering commitment to the laws of the game. His strong performances at the Rugby World Cup 2023, coupled with his growing experience in the United Rugby Championship, have positioned him as a top-tier official. World Rugby clearly views him as a leader, and a Lions test appointment would be a fitting reward for his ongoing good work. It would also be a fantastic moment for rugby, seeing the first Georgian referee in a Lions test.

I suspect that Nika will have the first game, but he could easily have the third game as well depending on the third selection.

The Third Whistle: A Battle for Selection

The third refereeing slot is where the real intrigue lies. Several contenders could potentially fill the void, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Here are a few names in the mix:

Pierre Brousset (France): A comparatively inexperienced international official and is typically French in his approach. Whilst he would be unlikely to ‘Raynal’ a game, an appointment to a test of this magnitude could be quite a stretch. His experience in the Top 14 and international rugby makes him a reasonable candidate, if not a bit of a bolter. If he were selected, I suspect he’d have the first test.

Paul Williams (New Zealand): A significantly experienced test and Super Rugby official. He has a calm approach to the game and has refereed at the last two world cups. If he were to be selected (and I would personally hope he is considering one of the other options…), I suspect he’d be on the third test.

Andrea Piardi (Italy): Similar to Brousset, a comparatively inexperienced referee at international level. Piardi has had successful seasons in the URC and Champions/Challenge Cups, with an appointment to referee the final of the URC in two successive seasons. A bit like Brousset as his selection would be as a bit of a smokey. If selected, I would suspect he’d have the first test.

James Doleman (New Zealand): *SIGH* but the reality is that, someone somewhere, rates Doleman. Whilst comparatively less experienced that his Kiwi counterparts in BOK and Williams, Doleman has been receiving top international appointments. If selected, I suspect he’d be on the first test. Rugby Gods help us…

In the absence of any (let alone any quality) South African on-field referees (more on that in a second), these are the only four that I can identify with any real chance, based on international appointments in the previous year or so. It goes to show just how far the DDFs have fallen in the WR refereeing stakes. A mere decade ago, there was Peyper, Joubert, even late career Kaplan. Before that, Mark Lawrence, Andre Watson, Tappe Henning and more. Now… not one male referee in the top panel and will likely go to the 2027 RWC with no Saffa centre referee. Aimee Barrett-Theron continues to hold up the side in the women’s comp with some URC appointments. There are a few DDF referees emerging, but the problem with joining a European comp is that they’re not a priority to develop.

The Television Match Official: Who is the Eye in the Sky?

This is where I suspect the South Africans will make their appearance in at least one, if not more, of the tests, either as TMO or FPRO. The most experienced eligible TMO of the lot is Marius Jonker… *sigh*. There are very few other alternatives sans possibly Glen Newman or, taking a bit of a smokey, Richard Kelly from NZ. Another option could be Marius vd Westhuizen from DDF land, though he’s as prone to clangers as the OG Marius is. Otherwise, there’s a very outside chance of someone like Eric Gauzin from France, though I believe this is unlikely. Similarly, Tual Trainini is an inexperienced TMO at international level.

World Rugby’s selection process is complex, considering various factors:

Performance: Recent performances in major tournaments and domestic competitions are crucial.

Experience: Handling high-pressure matches and managing diverse playing styles is essential.

Neutrality: Ensuring impartiality and avoiding perceived bias is paramount.

Consistency: Maintaining a consistent standard throughout the series is vital.

Speculation and Anticipation

Predicting referee appointments is always a risky endeavour. However, the likelihood of O’Keeffe and Amashukeli officiating at least two tests is very high, presuming there’s no complete bundling of matches or injury. The third refereeing slot remains open, offering an opportunity for another top official to shine on the global stage.

As the Lions tour draws closer, the debate surrounding refereeing appointments will intensify. Regardless of who is ultimately selected, the focus will be on ensuring fair and consistent officiating, allowing the Wallabies and Lions to showcase their talent in this historic series.

Ultimately, the best referees in the world will be on display, and hopefully, they will let the rugby be the focus of the test matches.