The Weekend Edition 22/6/24

Welcome, once again, to the Weekend Edition.

Angus Blyth

This week, I’d like to talk a little about the mystery of Angus Blyth making the Wallaby squad. Angus played in just five games this year, averaging 46 minutes per game. Injuries bookended his season, he wasn’t sighted until round eight, and then only for five minutes. In round nine he was on for 28 minutes before getting his first start, in round ten, when he played for 73 minutes. He started the next two games and then was injured again.

I’ve always said that Angus Blyth has everything it takes to be a top flight second rower. He’s a big human being at 120kg and 204cm. But for me, it has always been the top 50cm or so that’s been the problem. A silly penalty here, an offside there, the yellow cards. It was frustrating to watch a talented player missing an important part of the game.

This season has been a little different, though. In his 229 minutes on the pitch this year, he’s given up no penalties and no yellow cards. Yes, it’s a small sample size, but after watching him for years, I think there’s a definite change in focus. Maybe it’s finally finishing his Commerce degree after seven years and being able to focus on one thing instead of finding time for both. Maybe it’s just growing up. I don’t know.

I do know he’s been handed a golden ticket (literally), don’t stuff it up.

Which brings me to Ryan Smith

Ryan Smith

For weeks I’ve looked at punters’ Wallabies squads in forums and blog comments and in not one was Ryan Smith named, and I started to think I was the only mad man in this country who could see the value in a workaholic lineout and tackling machine. Today’s Wallabies squad was actually a relief for me because it proved that at least two other old codgers thought the same way I did.

For what it’s worth, Smith’s stats are almost the opposite of Blyth’s this year. Smith started all but one game this season, and that was in round 15 when he was “rested” playing 27 minutes off the bench. He was second on the ladder for tackles with 208 and fourth on the list for lineout wins.

Too often in Australian rugby we get distracted by shiny things and don’t pay enough attention to the dirty underbelly. Smith rejects the shiny and thrives doing the dirty work, and that helps the teams he plays in to shine.

Full Wallbies Squad

FULL WALLABIES SQUAD:

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Alex Hodgman, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ryan Smith, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright

Backs

Kurtley Beale, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, David Feliuai, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon

Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott

Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Nic White, Tom Wright

Unavailable for selection

Recovering from injury

Angus Bell, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Max Jorgensen, Rob Leota, Lachlan Lonergan, David Porecki, Blake Schoupp

Australia Sevens

Corey Toole

Well, that was tough. It’s been a massive week for me. I’m going to sign off early and I’ll talk to you in the comments.