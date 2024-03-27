Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Retirements, Recoveries, Super Teams Men’s and Women’s 

Welfare Ground South Wales

“The land was a donation to the community from the Miners’ Welfare Fund and the local colliery owners, Powell Duffryn,” explains the Porth Harlequins club secretary, Christian Rees. ‘The ground is on the site of what used to be an iron slag tip. It was for the whole community to use, not just the rugby team.”

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Retiring Rugby Referee Raynal Calls For Scrum Time Limit, Fewer Subs

From Barrons.com

Every Australian favourite Cheese eating surrender monkey Mattheu Raynal announced his retirement from international rugby this week. I wish the man who did the right thing at entirely the wrong time an enjoyable retirement. Being an international referee must at times be quite an isolating experience.

Mathieu Raynal said on Tuesday he would like to see a time limit imposed on scrums and fewer replacements as he announced his retirement from rugby.

Raynal will referee his 50th and final Test match in July, becoming the 13th official to reach the landmark.Lets hope it is not Australia V Wales as I want it to be a positive experience for him.

“There are two things I’d like to see to increase the ball in play time,” Raynal told AFP.

“That we limit the time it takes to set a scrum to 30 seconds, that we put in a shot clock like for penalties and conversations.

“There are too many replacements that come onto the field in the second half, I feel it breaks up the flow of a match.

“I would be in favour of having more people on a team sheet, 30 players for example, but we limit the number of replacements to five or six per match,” he added.

“I gained the respect and trust of players and coaches and I didn’t want to damage the respect they have in me by doing one or two years too many.”

Raynal has recently opened a guest house with Perpignan winger Mathieu Acebes on the Mediterranean coast but he would also like to stay involved in the sport as an advisor.

“I have a lot of options. I can stay in rugby or leave it,” Raynal said.

WP Nel to retire at end of season

From the Scottish Rugby

South African born Scottish tighthead WP Nel is hanging up the boots at the end of the season.

Tighthead prop WP Nel is to call time on a stellar career that saw him represent Scotland on 61 occasions since a 2015 debut.

A 2012 signing for Edinburgh Rugby, for whom he recently made his 200th appearance in the URC game against Stormers in Cape Town, the 37-year-old Nel earned a first taste of international rugby three years later, against Italy in Turin, having qualified to play for Scotland on residency grounds.

On his time with the national team, Nel said: “To have the opportunity to play for Scotland is something I’m incredibly proud of. The memories in the jersey are unbelievable.

“When you stand there, singing the anthem, it’s a moment to be proud of, to be part of a team that will represent Scotland.”

I know he does a fair bit of scrum coaching so he wont be lost to the game and I suspect he will be holding up a few scrums in park footy next year.

Ex-Junior Wallabies No. 10 named for first Super Rugby match in 707 days

Photo Credit Brendan Hertel / QRU

From Rugbypass

You can only wish him well.

Former Junior Wallabies fly-half Will Harrison is in line for his first Super Rugby Pacific match in 707 days after being named to come off the bench for the Waratahs on Friday night. Harrison, who started in the No. 10 jersey when the Junior Wallabies made the final of the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship in Argentina, is back after a series of heartbreaking injuries.

Head coach Darren Coleman has also welcomed Lalakai Foketi into the matchday squad for the first time this season after the Wallaby was hospitalised with a neck injury during pre-season.

Super Rugby Round Six Teams and Picks

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,

Aaron Cruden goes for goal

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Mitch Drummond, Riley Hohepa, Johnny McNicholl, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: James Mullen, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Owen Franks, Dominic Gardiner, Fletcher Anderson, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Lord, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Jimmy Tupou, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

No McKenzie sorry Chiefs Saders by 5

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels at Allianz Stadium,

Tah Man: next Governor General?

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Mahe Vailanu, Tom Ross, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen

RESERVES: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Miles Amatosero, Ned Hanigan, Jack Grant, Will Harrison, Lalakai Foketi

REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Angelo Smith, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, David Feliuai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Jake Strachan

RESERVES: Alex Mafi, Cabous Eloff, Taniela Tupou, Josh Canham, Maciu Nabolakasi, Vaiolini Ekuasi, James Tuttle, Nick Jooste

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Nick Hogan

NSW by 7 but it will be tough

12:05 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Western Force at Churchill Park, Lautoka,

Fiji flag flying

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Epeli Momo, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Samuela Tawake, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Motikiai Murray, Simione Kuruvoli, Waqa Nalaga, Taniela Rakuro

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Thomas Franklin, Lopeti Faifua, Tim Anstee, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White (c), Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter

RESERVES: Ben Funnell, Josh Bartlett, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Sam Carter, Ollie Callan, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman

Referee: Reuben Keane

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Tex Rokovereni++

Drua by 7

Saturday 2:35 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Blues at Eden Park, Auckland,

Finlay Christie

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, Christian Lealiifano, Fine Inisi, Julian Savea, Pepesana Patafilo, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Samiuela Moli, Donald Brighouse, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Semisi Paea, Melani Matavao, William Havili, Kyren Taumoefolau

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Soane Vikena, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Adrian Choat, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans

RESERVES: Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Sorry Pasifika you get the Doleman effect Blues by 21

Saturday 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin,

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Max Hicks, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c) Tom Sanders, Folau Fakatava, Rhys Patchell, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Josh Timu

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Du’Plessis Kirifi, TJ Perenara, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngane Punivai

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey

Canes by 10 with the chin music merchant back

Saturday 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium,

REDS (1-15): Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Jordan Petaia, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Zane Nonggorr, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Lawson Creighton, Suliasi Vunivalu

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, Harry Vella, Rhys Van Nek, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Reds by 5

Super Rugby Womens Round Three

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels at Allianz Stadium, Sydney,

Melbourne Rebels Women

WARATAHS (1-15): Brianna Hoy, Brittany Merlo, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Atasi Lafai, Leilani Nathan, Skye Churchill, Piper Duck (c), Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Katrina Barker, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

RESERVES: Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Hollie Cameron, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Jacinta Windsor

REBELS (1-15): Laiema Bosenavulagi, Jayme Nuku, Jiowana Sauto, Easter Savelio, Tiarah Minns, Melanie Kawa, Sui Pauaraisa, Grace Hamilton, Lucy Brown, Cassie Siataga, Teuila Pritchard, Crystal Mayes, Ashley Marsters, Tamsin Barber, Chanelle Kohika-Skipper

RESERVES: Mary Tuaana, Anastasia Mamea, Paula Ioane, Sydney Niupulusu, Laetitia Bobo, Sarah Hogan, Grace Freeman, Mia-Rae Clifford

I don’t pick against the Rebels Women so I have no comment

Saturday 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Western Force, Churchill Park, Laukota,

during the Womens’s Rugby International match between the Fiji and Japan at Bond University , Gold Coast, Australia on May 1, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Tremain)

DRUA (1-15): Anaseimeci Korovata, Keleni Marawa, Vika Matarugu, Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa (c), Evivi Senikarivi, Merewalesi Rokouno, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Merewairita Naivoha, Luisa Tisolo

RESERVES: Jordyn Tihore, Salanieta Nabuli, Tiana Robanakadavu, Vulori Nabura, Teresia Tinanivalu, Setaita Railumu, Jeniffer Ravutia, Atelaite Ralivanawa

FORCE (1-15): Alapeta Ngauamo, Sara Cline, Natsuki Kashiwagi, Michaela Leonard, Rosie Ebbage, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Anneka Stephens, Tamika Jones, Samantha Wood, Nicole Ledington, Saelua Leaula, Trilleen Pomare, Sheree Hume, Haylee Hifo, Aiysha Wigley

RESERVES: Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Hinata Komaki, Harono Te Iringa, Keira MacAskill, Alanis Toia, Lucy Dinnen, Renae Nona, Siutiti Ma’ake

Force by 10

Saturday 5:05 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane,

REDS (1-15): Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Maletina Brown, Deni Ross, Lucy Thorpe, Jemma Bemrose, Carola Kreis, Haidee Head, Sarah Dougherty, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Cecilia Smith (c), Alana Elisaia, Shalom Sauaso, Lori Cramer

RESERVES: Liz Patu, Janita Kareta, April Ngatupuna, Ashlee Knight, Grace Baker, Caitlin Urwin, Dianne Waight, Nat Wright

BRUMBIES (1-15): Sally Fuesaina, Tania Naden, Iroha Kisimoto, Kate Holland, Ash Fernandez, Siokapesi Palu (c), Katalina Amosa, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Kolora Lomani, Faitala Moleka, Jemima McCalman, Kayla Sauvao, Harmony Ioane, Biola Dawa, Ashlea Bishop

RESERVES: Erika Maslen, Allana Sikimeti, Iris Verebalavu, Loretta Mailangi, Lydia Kavoa, Bonnie Brewer, Kyah Little, Chioma Enyi

Brumbies women for the upset by 5

Enjoy your pagan festival people I will be in the great outback watching the stream’s

Hoss back tomorrow