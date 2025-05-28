Thursdays Rugby News – The Last Round

It’s starting to get real with a couple the top three just about finalised, Teams currently in 4th to 9 still having a chance at finals.

Super Rugby Travel “Excuse or Reason”

Simon Cron of the Western Force has said that Travel has contributed to the demise of the Force this year. Is this an excuse or a reason. I thought I would follow on from the fine work of the Hoss last week and look at the travel this year in some granular detail. Let’s have a look at two teams who are in a similar position on the table being the Force and the Blues.

I acknowledge that the Force will always have a greater amount of travel than any other team since their closest away game is 3,088 klm away. I don’t think it is unreasonable to suggest that the draw could have been fairer to them. to have a last round bye shows criminally incompetent player welfare at worst or an unsympathetic schedule at best.

The Blues have travelled in rough math terms 12,112klm this super rugby season. The toughest stretch for the Blues being a 4 week stretch playing the Crusaders away, Reds Away, Force at home and Drua away totalling approx. 9,000klm. The Blues have travelled away from New Zealand twice being once Fiji and once Brisbane.

The Force had a 5 week stretch from week 2 where they went away Brumbies, Home Reds, Away Tahs, Away Crusaders, Home Fiji, for a total of about 17,000klm. The Force have had two trips to New Zealand and one to Fiji. Indeed, the Force boys had to go on a 12,400klm round trip to the Drua as their last and 2nd last game.

The average margin of victory or defeat for any team this year is 12.5 points so this year has been the closest Super Rugby season in memory the impact of a poor travel schedule cannot be understated.

I would suggest that to make the comp as fair as possible the Force should play back-to-back games at home and away next year (eg Reds then Drua as a tour, Or Highlanders then Crusaders). New Zealand teams will always have an easier travel schedule as the distance from Auckland to Dunedin is approx. 1,500 klm. In elite sport where margins are fine in my opinion travelling 3,478 klm per game will put you at a substantial disadvantage to a team travelling 864 klm per game.

Blues Klm Travelled Approx Force Klm Travelled Approx Home Chiefs 0 Home Moana 0 Away Landers 1500 Away Brumbies 3088 Away Canes 200 Home Reds 3088 Home Brumbies 200 Away Tahs 3294 Away Chiefs 200 Away Crusaders 2164 Home Saders 200 Home Fiji 5458 Bye 0 Away Reds 3606 Home Canes 0 Home Highlanders 3608 Home Moana 0 Bye 0 Away Saders 1000 Home Canes 0 Away Reds 2288 Away Chiefs 5800 Home Force 2288 Away Blues 400 Away Drua 2112 Home Brumbies 5800 Away Moana 2112 Away Drua 6199 Bye 0 Home Tahs 6199 Home Tahs 0 Bye 0 Total 12,100 Klm Total 48,704 Klm

Over 20,000 fans attended the domestic Spanish Cup final at the weekend – that’s an impressive crowd

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKHkpaZKOR-/?igsh=MTl4YzE3YWN1dXp1Ng%3D%3D

The emergence of Chille, Paraguay and Uraguay as well as Spain is a massive opportunity for World Rugby

Super Rugby Teams Round 16 and Happy’s Picks

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Highlanders v Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin,

The Chiefs are just playing some ruthless rugby at the moment. This is a first v last game and the Chiefs will not let the minor premiership slip in this game. Hats off the Jamie Joseph for his coaching this year the Highlanders are a good team and if they can keep them together they will be big improvers next year.

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Jack Taylor, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Tai Cribb, Te Kamaka Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Taniela Filimore, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sosefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Thomas Umaga-Jensen

CHIEFS (1-15): Jared Proffit, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Leroy Carter, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Manasa Mataele

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referee: Marcus Playle, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Glenn Newman

Friday 7:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v Crusaders at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

Why were the Administrators thinking this game is probably the most impactful game of the year which will decide spots 2 and 3 on the ladder. So the stakes are the winner will have a home field advantage either all of the way through or until the final in Hamilton and they give it to Doleman. I fully expect him to do something weird. This game should have gone to BOK or Gus.

Having said all of that the Brumbies are the only Australian team to overcome the Doleman curse for non-kiwi teams, so I am tipping them to do it again.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Feao Fotuaika, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor (c), Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Johnny McNicholl

Replacements: George Bell, Lewis Ponini, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Braydon Ennor

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referee: Angus Mabey, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday 2:35 pm AEST – Blues v NSW Waratahs at Eden Park, Auckland,

The 13 and 6 Tahs v the 13 and 5 Blues. This will be closer that people over the ditch think. As stated beforehand travel is a real thing at this time of year. The Blues are rested after a bye and the Tahs have faced extra time in Perth some 5,800klm away from Eden Park.

Blues by 6

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Hugh Sinclair (c), Jamie Adamson, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Henry O’Donnell, Andrew Kellaway, Lawson Creighton

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha, Ben Grant, Leafi Talataina, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Darby Lancaster

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referee: Paul Williams, George Myers

TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

Can North Auckland (Moana) overcome the embarrassment of last weekend. Ardie Savea is going home. I am going for North Auckland in this one to allowing them to make finals for the first time. It’s a vibe thing

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Jacob Devery, Tyrel Lomax, Zach Gallagher, Hugo Plummer, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Brett Cameron, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Billy Proctor (co-c), Bailyn Sullivan, Ruben Love

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Will Tucker, Brad Shields (co-c), Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova, Tjay Clarke

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Solomon Alaimalo, Julian Savea, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Tevita Ofa

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Lotu Inisi, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Pepesana Patafilo

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referee: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper

TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – Queensland Reds v Fijian Drua at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane,

Are you not entertained?

The Reds are safe from missing the finals and played IMHO one of the games of the season last week against the Canes. The Drua form away from Churchill park has been beyond poor I expect that to continue in the last game of the year. Of concern for the Reds is Front row depth. The player to watch is Josh Flook having his first start for the season after a bad hamstring injury.

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Nick Bloomfield, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Filipo Daugunu

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray, Kitione Salawa, Philip Baselala, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Taniela Rakuro, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi, Ponipate Loganimasi, Selestino Ravutaumada

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakiavata, Simione Kuruvoli, Inia Tabuavou, Isikeli Rabitu

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referee: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey

TMO: James Leckie

Injuries Round 16 Broken Toys

Blues

Cam Christie (thumb)

Stephen Perofeta (leg)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Cam Suafoa (medical, season)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Brumbies

Allan Alaalatoa- calf injury, Qualifying Finals

Tevita Alatini – ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, Qualifying Finals

Charlie Cale – lower back injury, TBC

Blake Schoupp – ruptured achilles, Season

Austin Anderson – jaw fracture, 3-5 weeks

Chiefs

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi – Shoulder, TBC

Gideon Wrampling – Shoulder, TBC

Emoni Narawa – Lip, Short-term

Manaaki Selby-Rickit – Toe, Short-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling – Hamstring, Short-term

Anton Lienert Brown – Collarbone, Mid-term

Malachi Wrampling – Hamstring, Mid-term

Kaleb Trask – Hamstring, Mid-term

Sione Ahio – Ankle, Long-term

Fiti Sa – Shoulder, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi – Knee, Season

Crusaders

Fletcher Newell – Achilles, 1 week

Kershawl Sykes-Martin – Neck,1-2 weeks

Will Jordan – medial ligament, 1-2 weeks

Finlay Brewis – shoulder, season

Taha Kemara – knee, season

Dom Gardiner – foot, season

Fijian Drua

Ilaisa Droasese – Wrist, short-term

Epeli Momo – Knee, long-term

Frank Lomani – Shoulder, long-term

Meli Derenalagi – Knee, long-term

Vilive Miramira – knee, short term

Hurricanes

Kini Naholo – Knee, Season

Brayden Iose – Ankle, Season

Riley Higgins – Lower leg, Season

Siale Lauaki – Ankle, Season

Ngani Punivai – Ankle, Qualifying Finals

Caleb Delany – Back, Qualifying Finals

Asafo Aumua – Concussion, Qualifying Finals

Harry Godfrey – Lower Leg, TBC

Isaia Walker-Leawere – Knee, TBC

Highlanders

Caleb Tangitau (Groin)

Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL)

Finn Hurley (Quad)

Hayden Michaels (Hamstring)

Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand)

James Arscott (Shoulder)

Hugh Renton (Groin)

Jona Nareki (Knee)

Oliver Haig (Foot)

Mitch Dunshea (Neck)

Taine Robinson (Foot)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder)

Danny Toala (hamstring)

James Lay (neck)

Michael Curry (knee)

Neria Fomai (knee/season)

Pone Fa’amausili (calf)

Sama Malolo (shoulder/season)

Sione Havili Talitui (achilles)

William Havili (knee)

Queensland Reds

George Blake

Massimo De Lutiis

Matt Faessler

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Alex Hodgman

Will McCulloch

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Seru Uru

Liam Wright

NSW Waratahs

Jake Gordon (hamstring)

Lalakai Foketi (shoulder)

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Rob Leota (ankle)

Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (concussion/fractured jaw)

Charlie Gamble