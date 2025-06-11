Thursdays Rugby News – Finals Week 2 and Weird Stats

Week two Semi-final weekend and after a great first week. I am fizzing for the Semi Finals. Should be two great games where with narrow margins. It will be easier to enjoy without a dog in the fight.

Referee’s and our perception of them

The Cantabrian Offsideline 9 makes tackle play on

After the Reds game on Friday, it is fair to say the Crapperazzi was popping off. I was leading the charge with some intemperate language (thankfully it is a safe space and will not be made public).

I looked around social media after the game and without exception the losing team’s fans say the referee caused the loss. After Bris’s excellent piece on Monday I thought I would run the numbers.

The issue is Rugby is the one sports where almost every part of it is up to the referee’s interpretation and as such the person who runs the show will have a large say on the style and flow of the game.

My view is that all people have unconscious bias based on experience, upbringing and environmental factors. I thought I would challenge my bias and run the stats. Bias is defined as a predisposition for or against something that prevents objective consideration. As a fan I am happy to state that I am biased but can be swayed by numbers.

So are the referees biased based on the numbers on the basis of where they come from.

So far in the 2025 Rugby Season there have been 80 games played. Just looking at the penalty counts there is no discernible difference between home and away the penalty counts with 717 being awarded to the home team across all games and 718. The Home teams scored 2579 points to the away teams 2025 so there is a 554 point difference so home team advantadge

For the purpose of the next element I included Moana in the New Zealand Group and Fiji in the Australian Group.

There have been 30 games played between teams from either side of the ditch. Of those games 13 have been refereed by the New Zealand group made up of BOK, James Doleman, Paul Williams, Marcus Playle and Angus Mabey. 17 Games were refereed by the Australian contingent of Nic Berry, Angus Gardner, Damon Murphy and Jordan Way.

A couple of interesting trends came out of the data on cross

NZ Team Penalties AU Team Penalties NZ Refereed Games 13 games 11 to NZ teams and 2 to AU team 120 140 AU Refereed Games 17 Games 7 wins NZ and 9 wins AU 1 draw 160 157

So is the discrepancy a style thing an adjustment thing a reputational thing or a bias thing.

Another Fun fact is that only two teams had 8 home games this year. Chiefs and the Crusaders.

Reds and Hurricanes Team Review

I will look at the beaten qualifying finalists and give my judgement verses my expectation of them.

Queensland Reds

Season Score 6

Regular Season Record 8 Wins 6 Losses

Season High Probably the home win against the Blues.

Season Low Fiji away was a game they should have won.

I cannot give the Reds above a 6 they finished on about a par. The facts are they paid a heavy price this year with injuries. But still dropped some games they should not have.

Going up against the Saders in the final missing. 7 regular game day members of the 23. Having the third string 10 medically retire, losing the back up the week before to HIA and losing the game day 10 to HIA is always going to make life difficult. Sometimes people use injury as an excuse and sometimes it is a reason.

Hurricanes

Season Score 6

Regular Season Record 8 Wins a Draw and 5 Losses

Season High Win against the Brumbies in Canberra. Cracking game

Season Low Probably the Draw against the Force. But it was the turning point of their season.

I think the Hurricanes will ultimately be disappointed in the season they also had injuries early but had troops come back late and seemed to be the hottest side coming into the finals. They ultimately will look at a couple of losses say against Moana or round 3 Blues where they should have done better.

Super Rugby Semi Finals

Friday5:05 pm AEST – Crusaders v Blues at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,

Sit back and enjoy a game where It will be a shit show at the breakdown similar to last week. Expect James Doleman to do something Doleman like but at least it will be kiwi on kiwi crime so it could be anything. I think the Blues won’t live with the Crusaders speed. Surprisingly they are saying cold, windy and rainy.

Saders by 10 and go to 31 and 0 in finals

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Cullen Grace, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Adrian Choat, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Injuries

Blues

Cam Christie (thumb)

Stephen Perofeta (leg)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Cam Suafoa (medical, season)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Crusaders

Tamaiti Williams – Knee, TBC

Finlay Brewis – Shoulder, season

Taha Kemara – Knee, season

Dom Gardiner – Foot, season

Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Chiefs v ACT Brumbies at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton,

This will be a cracking game two teams who can play it would have been a worthy final. I wonder what the narrow loss to the Blues will do for the Chiefs. As mentioned on the pod last week they have not had many close games so could get the yips if it is tight late into the game. Weather forecast says it could be dryish.

I will take the Brumbies in an instant classic.

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Jimmy Tupou, Kalyum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Gideon Wrampling

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referee: Damon Murphy, Jordan Way

TMO: Brett Cronan

Injuries

Chiefs

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi – Shoulder, TBC

Simon Parker – Ankle, TBC

Josh Lord – Concussion, TBC

Manaaki Selby-Rickit – Toe, Short-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling – Hamstring, Short-term

Anton Lienert Brown – Collarbone, Mid-term

Malachi Wrampling – Hamstring, Mid-term

Kaleb Trask – Hamstring, Mid-term

Sione Ahio – Ankle, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi – Knee, Season

Brumbies

Charlie Cale – lower back injury, timeline TBC

Austin Anderson – Jaw fracture, 2 weeks

Lachie Hooper – MCL injury, 2 weeks

Harry Vella – knee injury, timeline TBC

Blake Schoupp – ruptured achilles, 8+ months

Hoss will be back tomorrow with his pearls of wisdom