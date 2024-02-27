Hump Day News

Rugby Australia unveil mega money Pacific Program alongside the Australian Government

Shown here in Planet Rugby, Rugby Australia (RA) have announced that in partnership with the Australian Government, they will be investing AU$14.2 million in Pacific rugby over the next four years. Interestingly the news comes at a time when the Melbourne Rebels are struggling financially with the RA only committing to helping the side in 2024 and not beyond.

“Rugby Australia is proud to announce our new PacificAus Sports partnership with the Australian Government,” RA chief executive Phil Waugh said. Part of the new deal would include a new academy with access to world-class facilities as well as a new team named ‘Penina Pasifika’ would also compete in the women’s Super Rugby pre-season competition. “Australia and Pacific Islands nations are family, with an enduring history and shared values, which is underscored by a love of rugby that brings us even closer together,” said Pat Conroy, Australia’s minister for international development and the Pacific. Crucially, this funding will support pathways for girls and women to shine on and off the field.

Pretty happy with this initiative as I think it will only help both sides here. I think it will open pathways for players to prove themselves and get contracts with professional teams both herein Australia and elsewhere. I think it will also enhance the playing stocks for the local teams. While $14.2M over four years isn’t a huge sum of money, and obviously the government’s not RA’s, it’s definitely a good move so well done RA. Now how about sorting out some of the massive problems closer to home.

Western Force accepts Marley Pearce suspension

In a move that speaks too the maturity of the Force management and something that perhaps other teams could take note of, Rugby.com reports here that The Western Force accepts the four-game suspension handed to Marley Pearce for foul play.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) has found Marley Pearce of Western Force guilty of contravening Law 9.13 “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously”, after Pearce was cited following a Super Rugby Pacific Match last weekend.

After consultation with legal counsel and the player, the Club opted against an appeal and Pearce has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including 23 March 2024.

The citing determined “Following the World Rugby Head Contact Process, the FPRC assessed the Player’s actions as including direct head contact, at high speed, in dynamic play with the player leading with his head and colliding with a high degree of force, and his body position moving up and forward into the collision. There was no mitigation identified sufficient to downgrade the offence below a red card.”

While there doesn’t seem to be much “News” in this, I think that it is an honourable decision by the Force and shows a level of understanding that we don’t often see. This decision will hit the Force hard. They are short of players in the tight 5 and losing Pearce for 4 weeks will hurt. But well done to the Force and I hope some of the other Franchises take note of this.