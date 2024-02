A Dropped Kick-Off favourite returns for his yearly appearance on the show, as Nick W and Natho chat with the Wests very own Graham Cooper on the state of all things with the whistle in 2024.

Among their chat includes:

The new tackle laws

The Whistleblowers documentary

RWC2023 and the fallout online

WARNING: the language be coarsing sometimes. We’re an after dark pod, it would be weird if we didn’t swear.

Episode Code: 107