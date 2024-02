It’s that time of the year where instead of celebrating what should be a fun signature weekend, all rugby podcasters come together to offer their alternatives to Super Round in Melbourne!

Nick W, Nick H and Natho sit down to dissect the first weekend of Super Rugby, and preview the much publicised Super Round.

WARNING: words may be coarse in nature uponeth this audio podcast. Forgiveth us, for we uth do notuth haveth good grammareth!

Episode Code: 108