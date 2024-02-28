Sully, Karl, and Happy Talk about their Highlights from last weekend’s rugby, take you through all the team changes and their predictions for round two, and try out a new segment called “What’s the best and or worst thing about rugby at the moment?”
The Super Rugby Pacific Teams Podcast Round 2
By Shane Sullivan
