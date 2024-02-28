Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Are You Not Entertained, Super Teams and Fantasy

Love that footy is back for those that have time the Australian Club Championchip is on at Brother this weekend with games between Brothers and Randwick for the main prize and Wests and Tuggeranong. Should be a great afternoon.

Are You Not Entertained

An article was passed around the Craparazzi WhatsApp group from the SMH HERE. The article maintains that the game is mired in pedantic officiating and rule book that allows for the game to become turgid and slow. I do not accept that premise the ambition and invention in a good game of Rugby far exceeds the best that the other local comps offer.

To Quote from the Article.

In Australia’s most lucrative football code, Australian rules, the ball’s in play for 75 per cent or more of clock time. In soccer it’s higher than that. The AFL continually tweaks the game’s rules to make it more attractive for fans, broadcasters and sponsors, often with the objective of outsmarting the coaches who want to slow it down for tactical advantage. No surprises which codes are winning the commercial contest.

My view is that two things can be true at the same time. The NRL and AFL have the advantage of being closed leagues. Both administration teams understand that if they lose the battle in Sydney and Melbourne respectively the codes cease to exist. So with that existential threat they cannot and will not give any ground.

I used to watch quite a bit of both codes at various stages in my life and can offer this, both are like a takeaway meal or refined sugar in comparison to the broad tapestry of ways to play Rugby. I would also point this out that the game with the lowest ball in time play of any code being the NFL is probably the most successful league in the world. So for mine this authors main issue is we are not the best in the world at this game. It is relatively easy to be the best country in the world at AFL or Rugby League.

Time in play does not equal a better game with the AFL teams flooding players all over to take away space and the NRL being 5 plays from dummy half followed by a kick.

Rugby is a game for all shapes and sizes which can be won in many ways and that is its advantage I am sick of buying into the narrative put forward by people who follow other codes that our game needs to change dramatically. PS they also don’t have this.

Super Rugby Teams Week Two

All Games form part of the Super Round in Melbourne

Aaron Smith, Aaron Smithing.

Friday 1 March 6:00 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Blues

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Pari Pari Parkinson, Max Hicks, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Rhys Patchell, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Jonah Lowe

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

RESERVES: Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Reuben Keane

Blues by a Bit

Friday 1 March 8:10 pm AEDT – Melbourne Rebels v Western Force

Jackson Garden-Bachop, Sione Tuipolotu, Jordy Reid

REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Alex Mafi, Taniela Tupou, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Rob Leota (c), James Tuttle, Carter Gordon, Filipo Daugunu, David Feliuai, Matt Proctor, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Jordan Uelese, Isaac Kailea, Sam Talakai, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens, Jake Strachan, Nick Jooste

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Williams, Thomas Franklin, Michael Wells, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Harry Potter, Max Burey

RESERVES: Feleti Kaitu’u, Charlie Hancock, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Tim Anstee, Lopeti Faifua, Ollie Callan, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, George Poolman

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Brendon Pickerill, James Doleman

Rebels to bounce back I think they were a bit overcooked last week

Saturday 2 March 5:00 pm AEDT – Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua

Vitalina Naikore scores

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Sama Malolo, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui, Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, William Havili, Viliami Fine, Julian Savea, Henry Taefu, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Samiuela Moli, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Ola Tauelangi, Irie Papuni, Aisea Halo, Christian Lealiifano, Kyren Taumoefolau

DRUA (1-15): Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Ella Canakaivata, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Selestino Ravutaumada, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Epeli Momo, Isikeli Rabitu

RESERVES: Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Junior Ratuva

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Mike Winter

Drua to bounce back for an easy win

Saturday 2 March 7:35 pm AEDT – Crusaders v NSW Waratahs (Free to air game)

I just saw Hoss in a corporate box!

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Macca Springer, David Havili, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: Quentin MacDonald, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitchell Drummond, Ryan Crotty, Dallas McLeod

WARATAHS (1-15):Angus Bell, Mahe Vailanu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Fergus Lee-Warner, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Joey Walton, Harry Wilson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen

RESERVES: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Dan Botha, Miles Amatosero, Ned Hanigan, Teddy Wilson, Mosese Tuipulotu, Triston Reilly

Referee: James Mabey

Assistant Referees: Brendon Pickerill, Dan Waenga

Sader are going to Sader Sorry Tahs Fans

Sunday 3 March 2:00 pm AEDT – Chiefs v ACT Brumbies

Cadeyrn Neville

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi,, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Sosefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, Jahrome Brown, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Tamati Tua

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Dan Waenga

Game of the week. I would like to apologise to Brumbies fans when I tipped them to drop down this year. They were excellent last week. This game will be a cracker but give me the Brumbies.

Sunday 3 March 4:30 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Queensland Reds

Fraser McReight dives over for a try

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numea, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, TK Howden, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett (co-c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Veveni Lasaqa, Jordi Viljoen, Riley Higgins, Salesi Rayasi

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lyngah, Jock Campbell, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suli Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa’agase, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Mac Grealy

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Nic Berry, Damon Murphy

Haven’t my Reds suffered enough we had Doleman last week as well. Reds to overcome the handicap to scrape home.

Fantasy Rugby and Fantasy Teams

More Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics

For those that are taking the super rugby fantasy and tipping comp seriously here is the link to the Super Rugby Stats Site.

We are only one game in so its hard to pick any stand out players or trends. Here are my highlights.

Clean Line Breaks 3 Toole (Brumbies) and Momo (Drua)

Offloads 4 Wilson (Reds)

Tackles 28 Christie (Saders)

Line Outs Won 8 Frost (Brumbies)

One interesting team stat from the weekend was that the Rebels made 126 carries (2nd to the Saders) for the weekend so it would suggest execution not effort was the issue. 2nd lowest carries were the Highlanders at 86 and they won. The Rebels also had the most defenders beaten at 42. 1st in the comp to the Saders 16 at 10th.

Lies and damn statistics.

I will update leaders’ losers and picks next week feel free to join our league.

