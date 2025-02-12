Thursday’s Rugby News – Super Rugby, the perfect Valentine’s Day gift

This week we’ll run around the around the world with Rugbynomics and other matters. We’ll also dive into the Super Teams for the weekend and injury news.

Gats Gone

‘Wish Eddie was still their coach. Mongrels’

While I never want to see someone get sacked something had to change for Welsh rugby to move forward. By any measure Warren Gatland has had a successful career in rugby. Link Here. 17 caps for New Zealand. He coached from 1989 to 2025 starting at Galwegians RFC and finishing up with Wales. My favourite Gats coaching tip is be the best at things that require no talent.

Follow the Link for potential replacements, which includes everyone’s second favourite ex-Wallabies coach, MC.

New twist sees Romain Ntamack’s Six Nations ban extended

From Rugbypass

Interesting to see the SBW loophole has been closed.

France fly-half Romain Ntamack will now miss round three of the Guinness Six Nations against Italy after a failed attempt to bypass his two-match ban.

The 25-year-old was handed a six-week ban following his round-one red card against Wales for a dangerous tackle on opposite man Ben Thomas, but that was halved due to his disciplinary record and then reduced by a further week if he took part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, which has done already.

The Toulouse star was therefore expected to miss the round two loss to England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, and this weekend’s Top 14 fixture against ASM Clermont Auvergne, ready to return for the match at the Stadio Olimpico the following week. Ntamack wasn’t included in France’s list of 19 protected players released on the Sunday after the England defeat, allowing him to return to his club albeit while still banned.

However, French outlet Midi Olympique revealed that the flyhalf had appeared before a disciplinary committee again on Monday, where it was determined that he would have been one of the protected players and wouldn’t initially have been expected to play in the Top 14 fixture on Sunday. His ban was therefore extended to the next match he would have been expected to play, against Italy in round three of the Championship.

Finn Russell and Darcy Graham will not go to Twickenham in blow to Calcutta Cup five-in-a-row hopes

It’s great to see how off field staff’s view on concussions have evolved with news that Finn Russell will probably miss the Calcutta cup match against England in two weeks. For context, Russell passed the in game assessment but his coaches determined during the game that he wasn’t fit to play.

Given he was treated for delayed symptoms and ultimately as a failed HIA, Russell is also now likely to face a 12-day stand-down period.

That means he would be unable to train with the team until Friday, 21 February, the day before Scotland go hunting a fifth straight victory in the Calcutta Cup.

Rugbynomics – a Kiwi problem

This is big news for the NZRU on the back of a reduced TV deal and now a sponsorship row. NZ could find itself in a position where they see more top line players putting the cash over the jersey. BBC link here

Ineos has blamed “cost-saving measures” across its business for an alleged “breach” of its sponsorship of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), a move that has led to legal action from the governing body. The British petrochemical firm, which co-owns Manchester United as part of its sport portfolio, has walked away early from its sponsorship deal of NZR.

In 2021 Ineos, which is chaired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, agreed to become performance partner of NZR from 2022 to 2027. The deal included Ineos branding on the back of playing shorts and on the front of training jerseys for the nation’s teams, including three-time World Cup winners the All Blacks and six-time women’s world champions the Black Ferns.

In a statement on Tuesday, NZR said Ineos had “failed to pay the first instalment of the 2025 sponsorship fee, confirming its decision to exit our six-year agreement”. It added: “Having learned of Ineos’ decision to walk away three years early, we have moved to protect the interests of New Zealand Rugby and the wider game. We have been left with no option but to launch legal proceedings to protect our commercial position.”

Ineos says it has contributed more than 30m US dollars (£24m) to the rugby teams in recent years. Citing the struggling chemicals industry in Europe because of “high energy taxes and extreme carbon taxes”, along with “the deindustrialisation of Europe”, Ineos said in a statement: “We have had to implement cost-saving measures across the business. We sought to reach a sensible agreement with the All Blacks to adjust our sponsorship in light of these challenges. Unfortunately, rather than working towards a managed solution, New Zealand Rugby has chosen to pursue legal action. We remain in ongoing discussion.”

NZR rugby added it was “actively pursuing new commercial opportunities and global interest in the All Blacks and other teams in black remains high”.

Super Rugby Teams Round 1 The Main Course

Friday 14 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Hurricanes on demand on Stan Sport

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Ioane Moananu, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christin Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Levi Aumua, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Manumaua Letiu, George Bower, Sam Matenga, Tahlor Cahil, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, Cameron Roigard, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Raymond Tuputou, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Hugo Plummer, Peter Lakai, Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Ngatungane Punivai

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jackson Henshaw & Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Fearless Prediction Saders by 7

Friday 14 February 7:35 pm AEDT – NSW Waratahs v Highlanders, Stan Sport and the Nine Network

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Hugh Sinclair, Miles Amatosero, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Siosifa Amone, Ben Grant, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Jack Bowen, Darby Lancaster

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Mikaele Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Lui Naeata, Sean Withy, Hugh Renton (co-c), Nathan Hastie, Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Michael Manson, Sam Gilbert

Replacements: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Finn Hurley

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Graham Cooper & Matt Kellahan

TMO: Ollie Kellett

Fearless Prediction Warratahs by Ten

Saturday 15 February 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v Brumbies on Stan Sport

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (co-c), Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Vuate Karawalevu, Kemu Valetini, Iosefo Masi, Ponipate Loganimasi, Isikeli Rabitu

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Meli Tuni, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Tuwai, Frank Lomani (co-c), Peni Matawalu, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

BRUMBIES (1-15): Blake Schoupp, Billy Pollard, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Hooper, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Luke Reimer, Rory Scott, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Austin Anderson, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Rhys van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, Judah Saumaisue, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Kadin Pritchard

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: Michael Winter & Stu Curran

TMO: Marcus Playle

Fearless Prediction Brumbies in a close one 3 points

Saturday 15 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Chiefs on Stan Sport

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Cameron Suafoa, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Nathaniel Pole, Josh Fusitua, Angus Ta’avao, Che Clark, Adrian Choat, Fin Christie, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes.

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Brodie McAllister, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Simon Parker, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie

Replacements: Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert Brown, Emoni Narawa

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Ben O’Keeffe & Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Fearless Prediction Blues by 3

Saturday 15 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Western Force v Moana Pasifika on Stan Sport

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekuasi; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Divad Palu, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Tom Horton, Atu Moli, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Reed Prinsep, Will Harris, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Dylan Pietsch

PASIFIKA (1-15): James Lay, Millennium Sanerivi, Feteleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Samuel Slade, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Sione Havili Talitui, Ardie Savea (c), Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Pepesana Patafilo, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Ola Tauelangi, Semisi Tupou Tailoa, Melani Matavo, Danny Toala

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: George Myers & Jordan Kaminski

TMO: James Leckie

Fearless Prediction Force by 12

Injury and Unavailable List

For those who are doing the Super Rugby Fantasy I recommend this article will become important for your trades.

Link to the League Here get involved

Well done Pravda on this article it will provide context on teams and more transparency.

Super Rugby Pacific Round One Injury/Unavailability list

*TBC time/injury unless specified

Brumbies

Charlie Cale (shoulder, round 3)

David Feliuai (finger, round 3)

Rob Valetini (hamstring, TBC)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring, TBC)

Tevita Alatini (ACL, TBC)

Harry Vella (ACL, TBC)

Blues

Kurt Eklund (groin)

James Mullan (concussion)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

PJ Sheck (shoulder)

Hoskins Sotutu (knee)

Zarn Sullivan (foot)

Stephen Perofeta (calf)

Ben Ake (shoulder).

Chiefs

Wallace Sititi

Liam Coombes Fabling

Fiti Sa

Samisoni Taukiaho

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Crusaders

George Bell (toe/foot, TBC)

Kershawl Sykes-Martin (knee, 5-6 weeks)

Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season)

Dallas McLeod (hip, round one)

Codie Taylor (hamstring, 2-3 weeks)

Fletcher Anderson (heel, 2-3 weeks)

Rivez Reihana (ankle, 2-3 weeks)

Seb Calder (AC joint, 3-5 weeks)

Quentin Strange (pec/hamstring, 4-6 weeks)

Dom Gardiner (hamstring, 4-6 weeks)

Jamie Hannah (shoulder, 4-6 weeks)

Aki Tuivailala (finger, 4-6 weeks)

Johnny McNicholll (hamstring, 4-6 weeks)

Braydon Ennor (wrist, TBC)

Fijian Drua

Etonia Waqa (knee, short term)

Selestino Ravutaumada (shoulder, short term)

Epeli Momo (knee, long term)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (foot, 9 weeks )

Jonah Lowe (ACL, 7 weeks )

Thomas Umaga-Jensen (shoulder, 2 weeks)

TK Howden (hamstring, 4 weeks)

Jona Nareki (ankle, 5 weeks)

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck, 9 weeks)

Hurricanes

Zach Gallagher (Achilles, TBC)

Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring, round 8)

Ruben Love (ankle, round 7)

Lucas Cashmore (knee, round 7)

Brett Cameron (knee, season)

Asafo Aumua (foot, round three)

Tyrel Lomax (ankle, TBC)

Devan Flanders (ankle, TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Lotu Inisi

Neria Fomai

Pone Fa’amausili

NSW Waratahs

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Jack Barrett (leg)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Western Force

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee, season)

Kane Koteka (ribs)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Henry Robertson (ribs)

Papillon Sevele (knee)

Queensland Reds

TBA next week

This week’s featured ground is Cottesloe in Western Australia. If you want your ground featured this year send in a photo.

If you’re still here, well done. Hoss will be back tomorrow.