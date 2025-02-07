Super Rugby Pacific Fantasy is here!

Sign up for a chance to win $10,000 with prizes for second and third plus weekly prizes on the line as well!

Or use code: 48HM7QJF

How to Play Super Rugby Fantasy

You will have a budget of $100m to build a team consisting of 15 players.

Your team will be built from the following position categories:

Props – two players

Hookers – one player

Locks – two players

Loose forwards – three players (any combination of flankers and number eights)

Scrumhalf – one player

Flyhalf – one player

Midfield – two players

Back three – three players (any combination of fullbacks or wingers)

You will be restricted to four players from any one Super Rugby Pacific club in your Fantasy team.

You can add players to your team by pressing the + icon next to any available player on the player pool. You can remove players from your team by pressing the “Remove” button located on the player profile, which can be opened by clicking or tapping on a player.

If you don’t want to manually select your first team, you have the option to autofill your team. This will auto-populate any empty positions within your team using your remaining budget allowance.

Once you have successfully saved your team you will be able to make as many changes as you like before the season starts by taking advantage of your unlimited transfers.

Transfers

You will be given unlimited transfers to use over the course of the season.

Before the season starts you can make as many changes as you’d like to your team as no players will be locked. Once the season starts, you will only be able to transfer in or out players that are yet to play in the round (i.e. not locked).

You will not be able to transfer in or out a player that is locked until the current round is complete, and the next round becomes active. If a player has been listed as injured, they will have this cross symbol next to their name. Please refer to the Key on the My Team page.

Fantasy Super Rugby Pacific will implement a rolling lockout mechanic whereby players will become locked as soon as their team plays in the current round.

When a player is locked, that player is confirmed in your team for the upcoming round, and their points will contribute to your team’s scoring. Once a player becomes locked in the current round you can no longer make a transfer or apply a booster to them until the round concludes and lockout is lifted.

Lockout will be automatically lifted once all fixtures in the current round have concluded.

Boosters

You will have 3 boosters that are available to you over the course of the season.

Each booster can only be used once and you can only play one booster at a time (e.g. you cannot play your Triple Captain & Co-Captain booster in the same round).

Boosters can only be applied to players who have not yet played in the round (i.e. not locked) and can be reset up until the boosted player becomes locked in that round.

A description of each booster is below:

Triple Captain

Your captain will score you triple points for their next match

Limitless

You will have an unlimited budget for one round only

Co-Captains

For one round only, you will be able to select two captains to score double points.

Scoring

Playing 1-60 minutes: 1 point

Playing 61+ minutes: 2 points

For each try: 15 points

For each try assist: 9 points

For each conversion: 2 points

For each missed conversion: -1 point

For each penalty goal: 3 point

For each missed penalty: -1 point

For each drop goal: 3 point

For each missed drop goal: -1 point

Yellow Card: -5 points

Red Card: -10 points

For each turnover forced: 4 points

For each interception: 5 points

For each lineout won on own throw: 1 point

For each lineout steal on opponents throw: 5 points

For each lineout error (includes handling error, not straight or lost outright): -2 points

For each tackle made: 1 point

For each tackle missed: -1 point

For each defender beaten: 2 points

For each offload: 2 points

For each line break: 7 points

For each line break assist: 5 points

For every 10 metres gained: 1 point

For each penalty conceded: -1 point

For each error (knock on or forward pass): -1 point

For scrum won outright (awarded to entire front row): 3 points