Thursday Rugby News 9/6/22

And then there were 4 Super Rugby, The English League and the URC are down to 4 teams. Short one this week as I have had the flu.

English League

Nemsi Playing this weekend

The English league is getting down to the wire and the four teams remaining are a contrast in styles. Leicester and Saracens are physical combative teams and Quins and Northampton are a more running teams.

It is an interesting anomaly of the English league that finals are played in good weather where the ability to move the ball is rewarded whereas the majority of games are played in the English winter where a physically dominant game is the way to go.

I would recommend those who have Stan watch the games on Sunday morning as they promise to be vibrant affairs.

My tips are Quinns and Leicester.

South Africa European league

From my point of view you are welcome to them.

South Africa are going to play in the European cups next year and IMHo it is the correct commercial thing for them. It Should also be the catalyst for the Pacific including Japan to forge a new way forward for all of us.

SA always behaved in their own best interest to the detriment to Au and NZ Rugby.

As many now realise our future in a sporting and economic sense lies in Asia.

Eventually SA will become part of the Six Nations and will leave us behind we either see that and move first or get run over when they leave us in the lurch.

Crusaders are they really good for the comp

Scott Robinsons Record

I touched on this last week when I put forward a salary cap for super rugby pacific and trying to equalise the competition.

To be clear it is not the Crusaders responsibility to get worse however the competition is not as interesting or attractive to commercial buyers when the Coach Scott Robinson has lost 13 games in the last 99.

Chocolate Wheel of Justice

Brumbies centre Len Ikitau has been suspended for 3 weeks. No word on the Hurricanes player at the time of writing. I will just fit myself up for my tin foil hat today.

Toulon unveil ex-referee Poite as their latest new signing

I know nothing

In a trend that is becoming world wide Romain Poite has signed a two year contract with Toulon to assist with discipline.

The club’s push to make this season’s end-of-season Top 14 playoffs ended in a frustrating defeat in Paris at Racing 92 on Sunday night, nine days after they lost the European Challenge Cup final to French rivals Lyon in Marseille

Many would argue that NZ had Nigel Owens assisting them for approximately ten years (Joke).

