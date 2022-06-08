The Dropped Kick-Off 49 – CU in the DC

It’s semi finals time! Nick W, Natho and Jacko come together to chat Super Rugby rugby semis, the Wallaroos kicking off their Pacific Four Nations campaign, and talking scrumhalf and flyhalf combos for the Wallabies series against the old enemy.

Warning: an occasional swear word here or there.

The Hot Topics:

What was one standout event from the last week of rugby? Which teams have exceeded expectations and which teams have underperformed? Can season be considered a success? The Wallaroos – what are our key takeaway points? Player position analysis – scrum half and flyhalf combination Predictions for the weekend and other hottakes

Q4 Analysis post: