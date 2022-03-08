Hump Day baby

Keeping it in the family

Jack and Tina Campbell making history with the Reds

In a feel good story the Campbells created history last weekend with both brother and Sister playing for the Reds and both members of the winning team so could sing the victory song together in the same dressing room.

It wasn’t that long ago that the demarcation line between women and mens rugby was almost like they were two different sports. The women played for states at cost-cutting carnivals at schools or clubs, kit was sparse medical and coaching was lean and very little contact with the Super sides.

Fast forward and the teams shared a chartered flight from QLD, won back to back games and travelled home together. Obviously winning helped but as Tina said “There’s a great culture on the men’s and women’s teams and we didn’t let a challenging week with flight delays or flood issues back home affect us”

Rugby.com has a great video of the two teams together celebrating the moment and it’s great to see things develop so well. Now all we need is RA to get off its collective arse and start providing the support the women need.

I hate being hated

So Rassie is feeling a lack of love after saying that he wants to go into the 6N with people saying they aren’t interested in seeing a 2 hour video of complaints every week after the games.

Rassie has said “if someone with proper research showed me that SA joining the 6N would make the RC weaker and damage the growth the global game then we shouldn’t do it” Of course being the selfish little twit that he is he then said “but right now I think joining the 6N would be awesome”

Erasmus believes aligning with Europe would be logical – and exciting and believes the style of play, the travel and the time zones would suit South Africa. When people bring up the tradition he responds with “Traditionally the 6N was 5N and the RC was Tri-Nations” which is all true. However I think the 6N realise how much most teams would fall even lower on the table with SA and I think it’s a bit of a dream myself. Still strange things have happened in the past.

Personally after the way he carried on during the Lions tour I wouldn’t cross the road to piss on him if he was on fire. Part of the issue was the gutless response from WR that has tacitly given approval for every half arsed coach to now criticise the referees after every game. Mark my words this will go badly as now we are starting to see players act like soccer players when they get a decision against them. Just a note to all players in the Sydney Subbies comp. Don’t try it in my games I’ll knock you 10m back at a time to a penalty try if I need to.