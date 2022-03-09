Thursdays Rugby News 10/3/22

Another big week of Rugby awaits us this weekend with the Super Rugby, Japanese Comp and of course the Six Nations.

Thoughts go out to all of our flood affected readers Personally I spent a day cleaning up a mates house it is confronting going through a suburb with the contents of every house on the footpath waiting for collection.

A special mention to regular contributor Georgia Satellite stay safe hope you get home soon.

Stats That Matter

Winner

Uh Oh Stat

Many thanks to GAGR royalty Rugby Reg for allowing me to use the following stats regarding the Australian Super Rugby players. This gives an insight in to who is preforming at a micro level and who is in the words of the Rugby Pods Jim Hamilton is all fart no poo.

Rounds 1-3 Stats



Defensive Players of the season so far:

1 – Fraser McReight (Reds) 41 tackles @ 95.35% success rate

2 – Harry Wilson (Reds) 40 @ 93.02%

3 – Alan Alaalatoa (Brumbies) 38 @ 92.68%

4 – Brad Wilkin (Rebels) 38 @ 88.37%

5 – Charlie Gamble (Waratahs) 37 @ 94.87%



Biggest Attacking Influence ((Clean Breaks + Defenders Beaten + Offloads + Try Assists) x Metres/Run):

1 – Izaia Perese (Waratahs) 117.24 (whatever, just see it as an indicator)

2 – Jake Gordon (Waratahs) 111.27

3 – Tom Wright (Brumbies) 103.58

4 – Manasa Mataele (Force) 101.33

5 – Jock Campbell (Reds) 83.18



Biggest Game Disrupter (Minutes Played / (Clean Breaks + Defenders Beaten + Offloads + Turnovers Won + Line Out Steals)):

So basically who makes shit happen the most regularly! Minimum of 100 minutes played.

1 – Izaia Perese (Waratahs) 9.23 (basically does something game breaking every 9 and a bit minutes)

2 – Isaak Fines-Leliwasa (Force) 9.92

3 – Manasa Mataele (Force) 13.41

4 – Tamati Ioane (Rebels) 16.63

5 – Andy Muirhead (Brumbies) 17.08



Work Rate (Minutes Played / (Runs + Turn Overs Won + Tackled):

1 – Harry Wilson (Reds) 2.73 (does one of the above just under every 3 minutes)

2 – Tamati Ioane (Rebels) 2.77

3 – Fraser McReight (Reds) 2.90

4 – Ross Haylett-Petty (Rebels) 3.30

5 – Fergus Lee-Warner (Force) 3.33



Uh Oh (Minutes Played / (Turn Over Conceded + Missed Tackle + Penalties Conceded + (Yellow Card x 2) + (Red Card x 5)):

Minimum of 100 minutes played

1 – Reece Hodge (Rebels) 6.11 (stuffed up something every 6 and a bit minutes)

2 – Cabous Eloff (Rebels) 12.50

3 – Harry Johnson-Holmes (Waratahs) 14.78

4 – Dane Zander (Reds) 14.89

5 – Folau Faingaa (Brumbies) 15.00

Computer chip and chase: Ball-tracking technology to be used in Super Rugby

From the good people at the SMH Here

Ball-tracking technology designed by a former NASA scientist who traded nuclear-powered Mars rockets for hi-tech rugby balls will be rolled out in Australian Super Rugby games this weekend.

Rugby Australia and London-based technology company Sportable have struck an agreement to live-stream data from a chip embedded in Gilbert “smart balls” during the Rebels-Brumbies and Waratahs-Force games.

The smart ball technology has been trialled for many years in one-off games and in training in the UK, and other lower-tier competitions around the globe, but it has never been rolled out in a major professional competition.

Using an array of eight beacons in the stadiums, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips – which weigh a few grams and are attached inside the ball’s bladder – communicate with the sensors 20 times every second. Precise information about the ball’s movement when it is passed and kicked – speed, distance and hang-time, for example – can be seen live by teams and coaches, and packaged up by broadcasters.

Surely Australia can’t lose 2027 Rugby World Cup hosting rights

Interesting opinion piece by Wayne Smith at the SMH and it would be so on brand for Scott from marketing to screw over both Rugby as a sport and Australian Tourism in general by allowing another country to swoop in and take the showpiece event away. Hopefully the government will see that the investment is worth the projected 200,000 visitors that will come to Australia and remember how enjoyable it was to be in Austrlalia in 2003.

Perhaps any new Stadiums need to be built in marginal electorates using the same metric as car parks.

Link Here

Michael Cheika to Coach Argentina

Reports abound that MC will coach Argentina going into the Next RWC (BL just sprayed his coffee over the keyboard). I am going to go against the grain here and suggest that this is an excellent appointment. MC has demonstrated in the past that he is an excellent crisis manager. His style also relies on emotion which may feed into the Latin temperament.

He came into the Wallabies during a time of crisis (Thanks Kurtley) and in 2 years took a team that was in crisis to the RWC final. The Tahs were an omnishambles before he came in and turned the ship around to win a tiltle. HE has a track record of turning a ship around with little to no regard for the status quo. Equally he is a poor long term manager for exactly the same reason. Excellent change managers are like a sugar rush they can affect immediate change but not sustain long term success.

If the Argentinians get 2015 MC they will succeed. If they get the 2019 it will be a car crash.

Details are Here

Super Rugby Teams Round Four

From Pravda

Friday 11 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

BLUES (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Kurt Eklund, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Sam Darry, Taine Plumtree, Dalton Papalii (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Stephen Perofeta

RESERVES: Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Tanielu Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan De Groot, Liam Coltman, Jermaine Ainsley, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, Gareth Evans, Marino Miakele Tu’u, Aaron Smith (c), Mitch Hunt, Mosese Dawai, Thomas Umaga Jensen, Scott Gregory, Liam Coombes Fabling, Connor Garden Bachop.

RESERVES: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Ngatungane Punivai

Friday 11 March 7:45 pm AEDT – Rebels v Brumbies at AAMI Park, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

REBELS (1-15): Cameron Orr, Jordan Uelese, Cabous Eloff, Matt Philip, Josh Canham, Michael Wells (c), Brad Wilkin, Tamati Ioane, Joe Powell, Matt To’omua, Glen Vaihu, Ray Nu’u, Lukas Ripley, Andrew Kellaway, Reece Hodge

RESERVES: Efi Ma’afu, Isaac Aedo Kailea, Rhys Van Nek, Ross Haylett-Petty, Richard Hardwick, Moses Sorovi, Carter Gordon, Young Tonumaipea

BRUMBIES (1-15): Scott Sio, Connal McInerney, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Jesse Mogg, Irae Simone, Len Ikitau, Tom Wright, Tom Banks

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Sefo Kautai, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Rod Iona, Chris Feauai-Sautia

Saturday 12 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika at Sky Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

HURRICANES (1-15): TBC

RESERVES: TBC

PASIFIKA (1-15): Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Luteru Tolai, Sekope Kepu (c), Mike McKee, Sam Slade, Solomone Funaki, Alamanda Motuga, Henry Time-Stowers, Jonathan Taumateine, Lincoln McClutchie, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala, Levi Aumua, Tima Fainga’anuku, Will Havili

RESERVES: Samieula Moli, Taukiha’amea Koloamatangi, Joe Apikotoa, Alex McRobbie, Jack Lam, Ereatara Enari, Christian Leali’ifano, Fine Inisi

Saturday 12 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

CRUSADERS (1-15): Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (c), Sam Whitelock, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Bryn Hall, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan

RESERVES: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Mitch Dunshea, Cullen Grace, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Fergus Burke, George Bridge

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Angus Ta’avao, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Kaylum Boshier, Sam Cane (c), Pita Gus Sowakula, Xaiver Roe, Bryn Gatland, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tom Florence/Laghlan McWhannell, Cortez Ratima, Rivez Reihana, Rameka Poihipi

Saturday 12 March 7:45 pm AEDT – Reds v Fijian Drua at Suncorp Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport and Channel Nine

REDS (1-15): Harry Hoopert, Josh Nasser, Taniela Tupou, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight (c), Harry Wilson, Kalani Thomas, James O’Connor, Josh Flook, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Jock Campbell, Jordan Petaia

RESERVES: Matt Faessler, Feao Fotuaika, Zane Nonggorr, Connor Vest, Tuiana Taii Tualima, Spencer Jeans, Lawson Creighton, Mac Grealy

FIJIAN DRUA (1-15): Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Mesulame Dolokoto, Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Rotuisolia, Meli Derenalagi (c), Vilive Miramira, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Vinaya Habosi, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Apisalome Vota, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Baden Kerr

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Manasa Saulo, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Joseva Tamani, Frank Lomani, Jona Mataiciwa, Onisi Ratave

Sunday 13 March 2:00 pm AEDT – Waratahs v Force at Leichhardt Oval, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Max Douglas, Hugh Sinclair, Charlie Gamble, Will Harris, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Alex Newsome, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Dylan Pietsch, Will Harrison

RESERVES: Tom Horton/Mahe Vailanu, Te Tera Faulkner, Ruan Smith, Jeremy Williams/Geoff Cridge, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Jack Grant, Mark Nawaqanitawase

FORCE (1-15): Tom Robertson, Feleti Kaitu’u, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Thrush, Izack Rodda, Fergus Lee-Warner, Ollie Callan, Tim Anstee, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Reesjan Pasitoa, Manasa Mataele, Bayley Kuenzle, Kyle Godwin, Toni Pulu, Jake Strachan

RESERVES: Andrew Ready, Harry Lloyd, Greg Holmes, Jackson Pugh, Brynard Stander, Ian Prior, Jake McIntyre, Richard Kahui

Peace out Hoss of a more realistic run tomorrow