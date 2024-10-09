Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Transfer News, Rebel Scum

Jerome Brown

In some positive transfer news Jarome Brown is signing with the Chiefs it is good to see a quality player get the chance to further his rugby in a new environment. It aligns with my personal view that for Super Rugby to grow there has to be a free flow of players within the comp.

Melbourne Rebels Directors to sue RA

Well, it after promising myself that I would only be positive this year it has taken until October for the Melbourne Rebels to wear me down. I was taught by a client many years ago that as a director total ownership of issues were a non-negotiable the buck stops with the person at the top.

In a sign that the Melbourne Rebels directors will not own a problem of their own making and will seek to blame everyone but the person in the mirror for their issues they are suing RA. As reported in The Guardian. I expect the Anti Rugby media to offer the Rebels directors point of view but as a friend once said “Is it the truth or is your news limited”.

For ease of reference to the complete omnishambles the Melbourne Rebels Directors have made of the finances of the club I refer the to Administrators Report.

Rob Leota was a late scratching

2.8. Offences and liquidation recoveries

My preliminary view is that:

· The Company may have traded whilst insolvent since 31 December 2018;

· In the event that creditors resolve for the Company to be wound up, a Liquidator would undertake further investigations into: Ø Potential voidable transaction claims totalling $911k; Ø A potential claim against the Directors of the Company for potentially breaching their director duties and/or failing to prevent the Company from incurring new debts whilst the Company was insolvent of up to $16.9m; and Ø Potential claims against RA raised by the Directors relating to: – $6.05m of alleged underfunding of the Company for the period 1 January 2020 to November 2023; – $2.04m in unpaid PAYG tax liabilities incurred by the Company whilst its players were representing Australia when RA is obliged to pay player costs when they are on national duty; and – Other claims relating to potential breaches by RA of its arrangements creating the SRPC.

Further investigations would be required to be undertaken by a Liquidator in order to reach a conclusion on the above claims, in particular, the quantification of the loss and damage claim in relation to insolvent trading. The claims against RA will be available in both Liquidation and DOCA scenarios.

‘Where the bloody hell are ya?’

Key Comments

Whilst my investigations are ongoing, my initial findings are summarised below:

– A history of trading losses, exacerbated since 2020 by the negative impact on revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced funding from RA since that time;

– Insufficient revenue being generated from sources other than RA, such as membership, sponsorship and game day revenue;

– An increasing expense base, including rising wage costs;

– Lack of readily available alternative funding sources to meet the material net asset shortfall and trading losses; and

– Failure to manage its statutory and lease liabilities.

· The Company appears to have maintained adequate books and records.

· My preliminary view is that the Company may have been insolvent from at least 31 December 2018.

A decision has been made.

Now the Rebels have executed a DOCA (Deed of Comapany Arrangement) whereby the creditors agree to accept a lower return on the amount owing to forgive the debt. They directors are then effectively handed back the company to continue to trade. If memory serves and I am sure I will be corrected if I am incorrect the creditors or administrator cannot pursue insolvent trading claims against the directors personally if they perform as per the DOCA.

The Rebels debt totalled $23,167,766 made up approx. 1.3 in employee entitlements which fortunately get 100 cents in the dollar. The valid creditors totalling $15,562,190 will get 15 cents in the dollar so a total of approx. 2.3 million. This is generally accepted and the minimum at which the creditors will allow a DOCA to proceed.

Later in the report the administrator makes the following point.

My preliminary view is that the Company may have traded whilst insolvent from 31 December 2018, and that it is likely that all debts that remain unpaid were incurred which could result in an insolvent trading claim exceeding $16.8m

Conclusion

While I feel sorry for the Rebels players and fans there is nothing worse than losing your connection to a (tribe) team. Many good people have invested time and effort into the club. Victorian Rugby has a great rugby culture and have done some great things over the years. I can honestly say watching 20 or so players come to Brisbane week in and week out did nothing to foster the Melbourne competition. My understanding was there was very little connection from Melbourne clubs to the Rebels.

As an Australian rugby fan, I cannot name a player who went to Melbourne and got better in the entire time they existed. I have and always will maintain there is enough talent for a fifth Australian Super team, but the economics just don’t add up ATM. For context the Administrator found that the Rebels were technically insolvent form at least 31 December 2018 and probably before. The Western Force were cut from Super Rugby in 2017, so the Rebels were on thin ice at that time and perhaps already insolvent, clearly the ARU board made the incorrect decision at that time.

Do I wish the Rebels were still part of the Competition yes but miss me with the rhetoric that it is the fault of the RA board that Melbourne fans did not attend games buy merchandise. It is also the fault of the Melbourne Rebels directors that they did not develop a corporate base to support your team.

Former Wallabies skipper Skelton hopeful of Spring Tour call-up

From Pravda

Former Australia captain Will Skelton says he is keen to feature for the Wallabies in November having spoken to head coach Joe Schmidt.

Second-row Skelton, 32, has not featured for his country since leading the side at last year’s disappointing Rugby World Cup due to his commitments with French club La Rochelle

WXV2 Table

Table

Australia play Scotland in the game of that will probably decide the Tourney. fun fact if the Australian women win this weekend they will have won three in a row for the first time in their history. Go you good things histrory awaits.

In other news the English women have won 49 of the last fifty tests with the RWC final being the only blemish in that time.

Hoss has been rescued from the yoga retreat and is back tomorrow