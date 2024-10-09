Props and pancakes – whodunnit?

Hey Cobbers

KARL did a great Referees assessment of the scrum engagement sequence in his Wednesday spiel HERE. Go read it if you haven’t. I recommend it.

In the comments section to his article, some thoughts were expressed by the readership about scrum collapses straight after the engage sequence and particularly about props finishing up flat-out on the ground – often termed ‘pancaking’ – and whose fault such events are. So, I started typing a response. But given the response was rapidly becoming a brain-dump to rival War & Peace, I thought to reshape it into an article instead.

So, here are some non-exhaustive, quick thoughts and comments on the matter of pancaking props – where one prop has gone face down, chest down, legs out and is flat – pancake flat – on the turf like some sort of perverse starfish.

The Pancaked Prop -credit to Rex Features

Now firstly, why listen to me? What makes me qualified to espouse? And that’s a fair question deserving an answer if you’re new to these pages. Firstly, I was not ever a Wallaby or a Waratah, so according to Matt Burke, I have no right to comment at all. But I did start playing this game of ours as a tyke in the late 1970’s before graduating to senior rugby (while still at school) in the late 1980’s. And after some very forgettable minor representative stuff, a spell overseas and the odd premiership with a few proud clubs, I’m proud to say I’m still truckin’ about the paddocks and pulling on the boots. Although these days I’m doing so in the middle/lower grades of Sydney Suburban weekend-warrior stuff, and allegedly in the odd country footy match by invitation or convenience (I deny everything). But yeh, by footy standards, I’m old.

Further, more than just being long in the tooth, I’m also big a believer in diversity, inclusion, and in broadening one’s horizons to make a person more holistic and balanced in their world views. So, in pursuit of that aspiration, I’ve played nearly all that time in jersey numbers 1, 2 or 3 just to prove it. I’ve diversified (“We got both kinds of music here: country and western”).

Thus I’m a certified +45yr denizen of the front row and purveyor of dark arts. And I would say that, leaving aside the levels of footy played at, the simple fact that I’m still an enthusiastic participant in being at the very sharp end of the approximately 20 match-day events which involve the kinetic force of a Kingswood ute hitting a tree at about 50km/hr, means that by now, by simple fact of still being upright, I know more than most about sorting scrummage shite from clay.

And for the record, to the inevitable juvenile twerps who invariably try to rile me en-field with hilarious originality focussed on me being “Granddad” in some way, shape, form or other (because yeh, that’s a new one), well yeh mate I probably did shag your grandmother. Or was it your mum? Or both? But either way, I don’t remember them. Thus you probably best talk to your dad about it rather than me.

Easton Roy of Stirling County

But to the matter at hand, here’s an explanation of the basics surrounding a ‘pancaked prop’ that occurred at or straight after the engage sequence.

The first point to understand is that the pancaked prop is generally a tighthead. It’s comparatively rare for a loosehead to go full pancake for reasons to do with their body shape as we will discuss later. And the tighthead usually got to pancake via one of two routes: the loosehead buckled in some manner (generally termed ‘hinging’), or because the tighthead himself dropped his bind and chewed grass. Let me explain…

﻿Tighthead is the hardest scrummaging spot. It just is. Accept it. Mostly it’s because of two factors:

Firstly, because a scrum packs ‘to the left’ and looseheads generally work more tightly with hookers, a tighthead (with his lock and semi-interested breakaway) is effectively taking on 5 opponents (opposition loose, hooker, lock, breakaway and no8). If we take out the nonces who rarely actually push (loosies), it’s still tighthead plus lock versus loosehead plus hook plus lock (so it’s more often 2 versus 3). Either way, it’s a lot of pressure being funnelled through one guys shoulders, neck and noggin’.

Secondly, because of the fact that the loosehead is exactly that, a loosehead because there is no one outside him, that means the loosehead is naturally chasing an opponent to push against so he doesn’t fall over. All that pressure must find an opposing force to hold it up. So a loosehead is naturally leaning to his right where there is pressure to contact. Thus the loosehead is boring in and across the tightheads shoulder line by the sheer physical dynamics of the contest. This means the tightheads opponent is not omni-directional and straight against him, but rather is multi-directional as the opposing loosehead and hooker shift about. Generally, the loosehead angles in and up, whilst a hooker will drive on different angles to strike or pressure the opposing strike. But either way, it’s not a constant front.

Overheads cams reveal soooo much

Put those factors of being both outnumbered and outweighed along with a physical dynamic that is shifting all over the place, and it makes for a highly challenging and fatiguing environment to contest and hold steady.

So, as the ‘head of the spear’ on his side of the scrum, to counter all that weight and the shifting dynamics of the duo directly against him and the piled-up force behind them, the tighthead will generally do three major things during the immediate engage event (plus a heap of other little things depending on the situation):

Firstly, he must ‘win the engagement’. This means he must beat his opponent across the centre line of contact so as to be more extended out through the torso and the quads and thus achieve a stronger ‘body shape’ via which to combat the opposing pressure. To be ‘late’ on the engage is to be stuck still somewhat hunched up and over from the pre-engage sequence, invariably higher than your opponents, and so in too weak of a body shape to withstand the pressures coming through from both the opponent and your own scrum. The outcome of being ‘late’ is that the tighthead will usually go ‘pop up’ and that means loss of control, shape and entering a world of stars, pins and needles and pain while your scrum disintegrates around you. So as a tighthead, whatever else you may do, don’t be late.

Secondly, at least initially, the tighthead must direct all his force ‘down and out through the chest’ so as to both keep his body shape strong and flat, be an effective conduit for his own scrums power coming through him, and to counter the lifting pressure that will naturally come from the opposing loosehead who is trying to destabilise him, and thus not go up (see point prior).

Thirdly, the tighthead will endeavour to keep the ‘widows peak’ of his opposing looseheads neck balanced outside the point of his right shoulder. This is done so as to not give his opposing loosehead the opportunity to dive under his shoulder and so get access to his sternum (to push the tighthead ‘up’). And simultaneously the tighthead will use his own over-the-top arm bind to lever the opposing looseheads outside shoulder into a crunch. This is done to stop the loosehead from ‘getting long’ down the tightheads own outside/right flank, which would open the door to the loosehead being able to ‘walk around’ the tighthead, or worse still, “bore” and drive across the tightheads exposed ribs (note – this is why you often see a tightheads breakaway ‘slide up’ onto the opposing loosehead to stop this very thing).

Scrums will naturally wheel clockwise

So basically, the tighthead is anticipating the Ref, driving low, flat and fast to get over the gain line and set his shape solid and ‘square’ before the loosehead can get under him and lever him up. This is true be it ‘your’ scrum feed or ‘theirs’. This can and does lead to what I call ‘early’ pancaking as the tighthead has either anticipated the Referees engage call and ‘gone early’ – so arrived at the point of contact before the opposing loosehead and, by not having anything substantive to contact against, simply falls flat – or his opposing loosehead has engaged, but by either weakness or design, has then ‘hinged’ with the loosehead not holding strong through his core, but instead giving way, bending at the waist, and leaving nothing for the tightheads force to balance against. In that situation, without counter-balancing pressure, the tighthead cannot hope to hold his place with just his bind to lever his way out, so he releases his bind and ‘chews grass’ – and so ‘pancakes’.

All that said, sometimes the loosehead will pancake. But it’s rare. Generally it happens because the loosehead was trying to lengthen out his neck and spine under the tighthead, to get to the tightheads sternum area and leverage up, but either lost his footing or his bind and so fell flat (from being overextended and unable to recover). But again, it’s rare. Generally, the loosehead will collapse with quite a noticeable ‘shoulder roll’ as his bind failed and thus his outside/left shoulder rolls under him. This isn’t a pancake (because it isn’t ‘flat’). Rather he generally falls more on his out/left side and this is a dead-set giveaway that he was trying to bore under and across the tighthead.

A classic loosehead hinge

So, in simple terms, without going down the rabbit-hole of the 10,000 other things that can influence a situation where 6 men are in direct contact over a silly shaped white ball while another 10 men attempt to influence that contact via indirect pressure, all in a situation where there is between 7-8,000 Newtons of constant force being funnelled unevenly across two intra- and inter-dynamic fronts, the core question for today concerning what’s going on and ‘whodunnit?’ when a prop ‘pancakes’ in a scrum engagement comes down to who you believe as each prop accuses the other of dastardry:

Did the red team’s tighthead prop anticipate the engage before the Ref called (went early) and so ‘pancaked’ because he had nothing to push against (blue penalty)?

Or did the blue team’s loosehead not commit to the engage (hinged) and so left the tighthead with nothing to push against, manufacturing the tightheads ‘pancake’ (red penalty)?

Or did the blue loosehead commit, but could not keep his feet (red penalty)?

Or did the red tighthead miss the engage and so bailed out by collapsing (blue penalty)?

Or was the moment of engage so intense that the pressure forced one or the others bind to drop?

Or does the blue scrum suck so the blue loosehead suckered the Ref to escape the scrum?

Or does the blue scrum suck and so the red tighthead suckered the Ref knowing the Ref hates the blue scrum?

Who really shot JFK? I know, so why don’t you?

Good luck to you KARL. And don’t worry, I’ll explain it to you as you get it wrong.

But amongst all that, just know one thing: that front rowers, real front rowers and not the fat backrowers looking to hide in a larger jersey, actually deeply love all this. We really do. We cherish it, study it, think about it, train it, and will talk about it all bloody day if you let us. And the proof of that is best found post-game in that true fronties will often be found drinking with their opponents rather than a lot of their own teammates. Why? Because scrummage is a game within a game, experienced by few, loved by a fraction and understood by even less.

And that’s the way we like it.

Credit The Times.