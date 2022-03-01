Wednesday’s Rugby News 02/03/2022

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees Russia suspended, leaping over defenders banned, Reece Hodge suspended and Wallaby movements (ruining the theme).

World Rugby suspends Russia and Belarus

Penalty against Russia

The Guardian reports that World Rugby has joined a growing list of international sports governing bodies by placing immediate suspensions on Russia and Belarus.

The unions from the respective countries have been barred from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice. Furthermore, the Rugby Union of Russia has been suspended from World Rugby membership.

In a statement released on Tuesday, World Rugby reiterated its condemnation of “Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus. The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace.”

Russia had not yet qualified for next year’s World Cup in France and this suspension effectively ends their hopes of doing so.

GAGR has sought Nigel Owens’ comments on Russia entering Ukraine from the side.

In some contrast, FIFA had come under criticism for its lukewarm stance against Russia last week, failing to expel its football teams from international tournaments. However, this changed on Monday with FIFA joining UEFA in banning the country from all international and club competitions.

World Rugby bans “leaping to avoid a tackle” after Pita Gus Sowakula try

Following Pita Gus Sowakula’s hurdling try (leaping over Aaron Smith) in the Chiefs v Highlanders opening round game, Stuff dot co hey bro reports that, World Rugby has ruled that jumping over opponents will now be deemed illegal.

There was nothing specific in the laws of the game to rule against it, and so New Zealand Rugby national referee manager Bryce Lawrence sought clarification from World Rugby as to how it should be ruled in future. Ahead of round three this weekend, the governing body has on Tuesday come back with official word, issuing a ‘clarification in law’ to all member unions, for all levels of the game.

“We agree – jumping to hurdle a potential tackler is dangerous play, as is the act of a ball carrier jumping into a tackle,” the official statement read.

“Even if no contact is made, we believe this act is in clear contravention of law 9.11, and runs contrary to the game-wide focus on player welfare.” “In this specific case [of Sowakula] the sanction should be a PK [penalty kick] against the ball carrier.”

This was contrasted with diving to score a try:

“A ball carrier may dive with the ball in order to score a try, and we all agree that should be allowed. From an equity perspective, if they do so, a defender may attempt to make a safe and legal tackle on that player.”

“As we have said above, jumping to avoid a tackle should be regarded as dangerous play and should be sanctioned accordingly, even if no contact is made.”

“In principle, in a try scoring situation, if the action is deemed to be a dive forward for a try, then it should be permitted. If a player is deemed to have left the ground to avoid a tackle; or to jump, or hurdle a potential tackler, then this is dangerous play and should be sanctioned accordingly.”

Reece Hodge suspended for one match

GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson reports that Melbourne Rebels fullback Reece Hodge has been suspended for Friday’s clash with the Fijian Drua.

Hodge received two yellow cards in the second half of their 28-3 defeat to the Western Force, both for deliberate knock-downs.

“The Foul Play Review Committee conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles, and submissions from the player, including the Player accepting both yellow cards were warranted,” they said in a statement.

“Owing to the fact both yellow cards were deemed deliberate actions of foul play, it was felt that along with the Player’s existing disciplinary record, that the Player’s actions merited a further sanction of 1 week.” “The player is therefore suspended for 1 week, up to and including Saturday 5 March 2022.”

The ruling is a major blow for the Rebels, who are already struggling with a significant injury toll.

Wallabies Rob Leota (hamstring), Andrew Kellaway (foot) and Pone Fa’amausili (calf) remain on the sidelines, with Kellaway hopeful of being fit for this week’s clash.

They join Josh Kemeny and Trevor Hosea, who are expected to miss the majority of the season.

Meanwhile, Jordan Uelese and Lachie Anderson will be racing the clock to be fit, with Anderson a late withdrawal before Saturday’s defeat.

Wallaby movements

Izack Rodda and Lukhan Tui pack down in the second row – 2018

Pravda reports that Izack Rodda has just signed on until 2024 with the Western Force.

In 2020 Rodda left the Reds in controversial circumstances for Lyon (France). Rodda, now 25, has willingly accepted less money to commit to Rugby Australia until 2024 because the gold jersey means more than a hefty deal in Europe or Japan.

He didn’t say it but that will always be his counter to Thorn on questions of loyalty and sacrifice.

“I honestly thought our relationship was fine, but he said what he said (in the media), and that’s totally up to him and his opinion,” Rodda said of Thorn.

“I respect him highly as a player and as a coach.”

“I haven’t spoken to him, but I’m a nice guy and he is as well. I’d like to think there’s no bad blood there. I wouldn’t mind speaking to Thorny.” Rodda may get his chance after Friday night’s Force v Reds game from Perth.

Fox reports that Rodda’s retention is a good win for Rugby Australia after losing Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and emerging star Nick Frost last week. Salakaia-Loto has signed with Northampton Saints in the Soap-Dodgers’ Premiership. Nick Frost is headed to Japan, presumably to get into Cornetto-based hijinks with Simon Pegg.

Although it was reported that Tupou could yet leave Australian rugby, Fox reports that the 25-year-old Tongan-born prop is expected to have his wish granted after telling Rennie to “show me the money” earlier this month.

RA (correctly) consider Toupou the next $1 million man and are exploring options to allow the tight-head prop to play in Japan for a season, like “referee whisperer” Michael Hooper. Toupou should also come in handy for an epic showdown if a Kaiju attacks his host Japanese city.

By next season, Tongan Thor will be eligible for a sabbatical to be included in his contract and he could be allowed two stints overseas.

Should that occur, the Queensland Reds would take the biggest hit but are willing to allow him to go for a season or two so he stays in Brisbane.

Tupou could conceivably head offshore following the 2023 World Cup, but return in time for Super Rugby season ahead of the Lions series and similarly before the home World Cup in 2027.