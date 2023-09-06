Brisbane’s Iona College through to the world semi-finals of Rugby Heritage Cup

This report from Michael Westlake from the tournament in France.

Australia’s representatives at the Rugby Heritage Cup in France, Brisbane’s Iona College, are through to the world semi-finals after defeating Tonga College 35-15 in their quarter-final last night (Tuesday) in Pontlevoy.

The Rugby Heritage Cup is a global schools rugby sevens competition celebrating 200 years since the birth of the code, and is acting as a lead-in to the Rugby World Cup in Paris.

Iona finished on top of the ladder after the round of pool matches, winning all three of their games convincingly against teams from Argentina, England and France:

Iona d Old Resian Club (Argentina) 55-0

Iona d The Rugby School (England) 55-15

Iona d College de Pontlevoy (France) 65-5

The win over The Rugby School was the first time the legendary English school had been beaten in a competitive match in two years.

Iona, from Lindum on Brisbane’s bayside, will now play Ballyclare High School from Northern Ireland on Thursday night (Australian time).

Rugby Heritage Cup organisers have also provided links to video of some of Iona’s games here and here.

There are also pictures of the competition on both the college and the Rugby heritage Facebook pages here and here.