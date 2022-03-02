The Dropped Kick-Off 40 – Clout Chaser

Yes, your increasingly occasional podcast is back! This week, Nick and Natho sit down to mull over the first fortnight of Super Rugby Pacific, preview the Super W, talk third tier (yet again), and more!

WARNING: Occasional coarse language and other shenanigans.

Wayne Smith’s SMH Article: Read here.

Nick’s Twitter Rant: Read Here

Super W on 9Go: https://tvguide.9now.com.au/program/super-w/371263/

The Hot Topics