The Dropped Kick-Off 40 – Clout Chaser

Yes, your increasingly occasional podcast is back! This week, Nick and Natho sit down to mull over the first fortnight of Super Rugby Pacific, preview the Super W, talk third tier (yet again), and more!
WARNING: Occasional coarse language and other shenanigans.
Wayne Smith’s SMH Article: Read here.
Nick’s Twitter Rant: Read Here
Super W on 9Go: https://tvguide.9now.com.au/program/super-w/371263/
The Hot Topics
- Super Rugby Pacific: Who has impressed and who hasn’t?
- Horan v Cheika: is there any argument to the Wallabies bolters?
- What is our preview for Super W?
- What are our thoughts on the rumoured club comp as a third tier?
- Predictions for this weekend
